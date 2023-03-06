North Country coach Sarah Roy cuts down the net after the Falcons' 47-42 win over No. 3 Spaulding to claim the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Falcons finshed the season undefeated at 24-0 for their second title in three years. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
North Country players from left Cora Nadeau, Emma Fortin, Maya Auger and Sabine Brueck look on prior to the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Nadeau and Brueck were named Lake Division co-players of the year on Monday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The North Country girls capped an unbeaten 24-0 season by celebrating a Division II championship on Saturday at the Aud.
On Monday, the Falcons swept the major Lake Division awards, honors bestowed by the league’s coaches.
Senior Cora Nadeau and sophomore Sabine Brueck were named co-players of the year while third-year coach Sarah Roy was named the league’s coach of the year.
“Very honored by the COY selection,” Roy said. “Thrilled for both Sabine and Cora to be recognized — they really bring out the best in one another, so it’s fitting they were named POY together. I’m happy that Maya’s efforts were recognized as well.”
Brueck and Nadeau were critical components to North Country’s historic title run, helping the top-seeded Falcons finish on a high note with a come-from-behind 47-42 victory over No. 3 Spaulding.
Brueck averaged a team-leading 16.9 points and was one of the state’s premier defenders while Nadeau, the team’s heralded leader, did a little bit of everything while scoring 13.1 points per game.
Junior guard Maya Auger was named honorable mention.
Roy also guided the Falcons to the state title in 2021, the only two titles in program history.
“The fact they [Cora and Sabine] were selected really shows the respect other coaches have for our program,” Roy said.
“That’s such an appreciated nod to our girls and to what we are building.”
Lake Division League Awards
As selected by the league’s coaches:
League Champion: North Country
Co-Players of the Year: Cora Nadeau, Sabine Brueck, North Country
