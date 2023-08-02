Roy Leaving Lyndon, To Play Soccer For Endicott College

Former North Country Union standout Brett Roy will begin a new journey with the Endicott men’s soccer program this fall.
Roy, a 6-foot, 4-inch goalkeeper, had spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career on the NVU-Lyndon — now VSU-Lyndon — men’s soccer team where he started all 28 games that he played in over the past two seasons. During those games he posted a 3.83 goals against average, a .710 save percentage and recorded 259 saves in total.
Last season, Roy led all of NCAA men’s soccer in saves per game. In 2021, he was a North Atlantic Conference second-team choice and was second in the NCAA in total saves.
Additionally, in each of his final two seasons as a Hornet, Roy was named the men’s soccer team’s most valuable player.
This past fall, Roy was named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week after helping Lyndon to its first NAC victory since 2018. He made 14 saves, including saving a potentially game-tying penalty kick, to lead the Hornets to a win in a game where they were outshot, 44-4. It was also the first time a Hornet had claimed the weekly honor since 2016.
Lyndon men’s soccer finished 2-12-1 in 2022.
Roy will now compete in the Commonwealth Coast Conference and for an Endicott club that went 12-5-4 a season ago, earning the tournament’s top seed before falling in the CCC semifinals.
The Gulls were also nationally ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll for the first time in program history. Their 2023 recruiting class includes Roy, the lone transfer, and seven first-year players.
Endicott is located in Beverly, Mass., about three hours south of Lyndonville. The Gulls kick off their season on September 1 at home against Concordia.
Also a member of the men’s basketball team at Lyndon, Roy was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, honored as the men’s basketball Michael Tessier Award recipient and selected to the North Atlantic Conference’s Sportsmanship Team.
