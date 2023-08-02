Roy Leaving Lyndon, To Play Soccer For Endicott College

Former North Country Union and NVU-Lyndon men's soccer standout Brett Roy is transferring to Endicott College for his senior season. (Graphic via Endicott Men's Soccer Instagram)

Former North Country Union standout Brett Roy will begin a new journey with the Endicott men’s soccer program this fall.

Roy, a 6-foot, 4-inch goalkeeper, had spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career on the NVU-Lyndon — now VSU-Lyndon — men’s soccer team where he started all 28 games that he played in over the past two seasons. During those games he posted a 3.83 goals against average, a .710 save percentage and recorded 259 saves in total.

