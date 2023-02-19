ESSEX — St. Johnsbury’s Lydia Ruggles claimed the title in uneven bars and earned third in all-around and the Hilltoppers as a team finished fourth at the Vermont state gymnastics meet at Essex High School on Saturday.
Ruggles was also fifth on vault and seventh on floor. Teammate Ximena Mayorga Santana was second on bars and eighth on beam, helping her to a fifth-place finish in all-around.
Ruggles’ and Santana’s efforts, along with performances by Zoe Glentz Brush, Faith Lawton, Aniela Thompson, Emily Counter and Katy Noonan earned SJA a fourth-place finish with a total score of 127.025.
Burr and Burton was crowned state champs, compiling 138.8 points. BBA’s Robin Tashjian was the all-around winner.
“Once again, Lydia Ruggles had an impressive performance holding her own against upperclassmen and deep teams,” SJA coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Ximena Mayorga Santana had her best meet of the season.”
Ruggles scored a 9.3 on bars while runner-up Moyorga Santana carded a 8.675.
Lydia Hall, and independent from Hazen, placed seventh on beam and 14th all-around.
Team scores: 1. Burr and Burton 138.800; 2. Essex 136.125; 3. Champlain Valley 131.125; 4. St. Johnsbury 127.025; 5. Harwood 118.300; 6. Burlington/Colchester 89.475; 7. Milton 83.525; 8. Randolph 76.950; 9. Montpelier 68.325; 10. Middlebury 62.325; 11. South Burlington 30.075.
All-around: 1. Robin Tashjian, BBA 35.900; 2. Anna Pringle, Essex 35.575; 3. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 35.475; 4. Tristan Prescott, BBA 35.225; T5. Leah Frisbie, Essex; Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJ 34.225; 7. Anna Kinney, Essex 34.175; 8. Lissa King, BBA 34.125.
Vault: 1. Lissa King, BBA 8.700; 2. Tristan Prescott, BBA 8.650; 3. Kate Cox, Harwood 8.600; 4. Robin Tashjian, BBA 8.550; T5. Anna Kinney, Essex; Lydia Ruggles, AJ 8.475; 7. Savannah Fulton, Vermont Commons 8.450; 8. Mia Harrington, BBA 8.425.
Bars: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 9.300; 2. Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJ 8.675; 3. Anna Pringle, Essex 8.600; 4. Robin Tashjian, BBA 8.400; 5. Cetta Fusco, BBA 8.715; 6. Warner Babic, CVU 8.050; 7. Tristan Prescott, BBA 8.000; 8. Leah Frisbie, Essex 7.725.
Beam: 1. Anna Pringle, Essex 9.550; 2. Robin Tashjian, BBA 9.425; 3. Ruby Opton, CVU 9.350; 4. Anna Kinney, Essex 9.200; T5. Tristan Prescott, BBA; Leah Frisbie, Essex 9.150; 7. Lydia Hall, Hazen 9.100; 8. Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJ 9.000.
Floor: 1. Robin Tashjian, BBA 9.525; 2. Tristan Prescott, BBA 9.425; 3. Anna Kinney, Essex 9.350; 4. Lissa King, BBA 9.225; T5. Leah Frisbie, Essex; Anna Pringle, Essex 9.150; 7. Lydia Ruggles, SJA 9.00; 8. Jasmine Dye, CVU 8.925.
Artistry award winner (tie): Tristian Prescott, Burr and Burton; Sally Wahl, Champlain Valley.
