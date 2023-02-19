ESSEX — St. Johnsbury’s Lydia Ruggles claimed the title in uneven bars and earned third in all-around and the Hilltoppers as a team finished fourth at the Vermont state gymnastics meet at Essex High School on Saturday.

Ruggles was also fifth on vault and seventh on floor. Teammate Ximena Mayorga Santana was second on bars and eighth on beam, helping her to a fifth-place finish in all-around.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.