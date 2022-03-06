BURLINGTON — After a last-second shot got them to the Division I semifinals, the St. Johnsbury boys basketball team did not run out of late-game heroics.
They just ran out of time.
The top-seeded Hilltoppers fell to Rutland, 44-36, in the D-I final four at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym on Sunday night.
With the loss, they end the season with a 18-2 record.
St. Johnsbury entered the second half with an 18-17 lead, but struggled to find its offense in the third quarter. Rutland went on a 10-2 run to the start the half — opening a 27-23 lead with 2:33 to play in the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers got a three-pointer from Murphy Young and then a layup from Fritz Hauser to close the gap.
But the Raiders quickly grabbed momentum back, scoring the last six points of the quarter to take a 33-25 lead into the final frame.
“Rutland just did a really good job,” said St. Johnsbury second-year coach Ben Davis. “They really made it hard to score the paint inside, clearly trying to make us beat them from the perimeter.
They were able to create shots for themselves on the other end, they made some shots and unfortunately, we missed.”
St. Johnsbury turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, looking to turn some turnovers into quick points. But Rutland was able to hold off the pressure and keep the St. J offense off the board.
With under two minutes to play, the Hilltoppers got a three-point play from Colby Garey-Wright, then another layup from the St. J senior to close the gap to 39-33.
But it was too little, too late for the Hilltoppers. Rutland controlled the ball and hit their free throws as time ran out on the St. Johnsbury playoff run.
“I told our kids, there was no lack of effort in this game,” Davis said. “This team has played hard all year long and that continued to be true tonight. Some of our execution on offense wasn’t quite there. That was kind of the deciding point I thought in the game.”
Part of the struggles for St. Johnsbury stemmed from Rutland shutting down the paint and keeping senior forward Hauser off the board.
The senior did not score his first basket from the floor until the second half and was held to just seven points.
“They helped really hard to him. Anytime he caught the ball, there were four or five guys in the paint sitting,” Davis said. “We knew they were gonna really help and try to try to take him away and make it difficult for him. They did that again.”
Meanwhile, with St. Johnsbury looking to take away the Rutland guards, Raiders forward Luke DelBianco was able to find space. The junior ended up with 12 points to lead all scorers.
“Their guards are so good so we tried to take the ball of their hands a little bit and limit those opportunities,” Davis said. “What you give up on the backside is some of the slips and the over-the-top stuff…We just were a little late rotating to get to him and he made some nice catches and finishes.”
Garey-Wright finished with 11 points to lead the Hilltoppers, one of seven seniors on the team. Young had eight points and Sam Begin added five points.
“After we get over the loss today, I think we’ll reflect back on and look at it as just such a successful season, in terms of what we were able to achieve with the senior group,” Davis said. “I mean, these guys, I love them. They love each other. That’s why this has hurt so much.”
Rutland will play Rice for the state title on Thursday night.
RHS (16-4): Slade Postemski 1-3-5, Trey Davine 2-2-8, Eli Pockette 3-0-8, Jack Coughlin 2-3-8, Luke DelBianco 6-0-12, Nradem Elnicki 1-0-3 . Totals: 15-FG 8-12-FT 44.
SJ (18-2): Colby Garey-Wright 4-3-11, Murphy Young 2-2-8, Sam Begin 2-1-5, Cole Banks 1-0-3, Fritz Hauser 3-1-7, Tobias Kamann 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 7-11-FT 36.
RHS 9 8 16 11 — 44
SJ 10 8 7 11 — 36
3-Point FG: R 6 (Davine 2, Pockette 2, Coughlin, Elnicki); S 3 (Young 2, Begin). Team Fouls: R 13, S 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.