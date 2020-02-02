COLEBROOK — The clock was down to the last 2:37 when Sage Smith stepped to the foul line for the final point needed to reach the 1,000-point milestone on Saturday before a packed house. Cheers went up and the game paused for a celebration before the Mohawk junior made her second foul shot and sat down in the 49-35 win over rival Groveton.

Smith knew she needed 14 points to become the 17th Mohawk, seventh girl and third 11th-grader to reach the 1,000-point plateau and join teammate Samantha Howe, who reached quadruple digits on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.