Sage Smith kneels beside her teammates after the Colebrook junior scored her 1,000th point on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, becoming the 17th Mohawk, seventh girl and third junior to reach that milestone. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
Sage Smith receives the game ball from coach Steve Cass after the Colebrook junior scored her 1,000th point on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, becoming the 17th Mohawk, seventh girl and third junior to reach that milestone. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
Sage Smith on a steal and breakaway for points number 998 and 999 in a home game against Groveton on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She later hit a free throw to reach 1,000 points, becoming the 17th Mohawk, seventh girl and third junior to reach the milestone. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
Colebrook juniors Sage Smith and Samantha Howe both reached the 1,000-point mark this past week. (Graphic by Michael Beniash)
COLEBROOK — The clock was down to the last 2:37 when Sage Smith stepped to the foul line for the final point needed to reach the 1,000-point milestone on Saturday before a packed house. Cheers went up and the game paused for a celebration before the Mohawk junior made her second foul shot and sat down in the 49-35 win over rival Groveton.
Smith knew she needed 14 points to become the 17th Mohawk, seventh girl and third 11th-grader to reach the 1,000-point plateau and join teammate Samantha Howe, who reached quadruple digits on Wednesday.
