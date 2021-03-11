PLYMOUTH — The Colebrook girls basketball team isn’t ready to relinquish its Division IV throne.
Beaten twice during the regular season by unbeaten Woodsville, the defending champion Mohawks flipped the script in Thursday night’s semifinal at Plymouth Regional High School.
Sage Smith delivered a dazzling 32-point performance while Colebrook blitzed the Engineers in the third quarter to earn a dominant 53-36 victory and a spot in the state title tilt.
“It means the world to get back to the title game to be able to have a shot to defend the championship,” said Smith, who helped the Mohawks earn their first crown in the program’s 107-year history last winter.
The Mohawks will clash with star forward Angela Nardolillo and her Hinsdale Pacers on Sunday. Hinsdale rolled past Newmarket in Thursday’s early semifinal.
“We have a very tough group of girls,” Colebrook head coach Duane Call said. “They are together; they play together well. Just a great group of girls.”
They played great on Thursday night — displaying toughness, confidence and a will to win.
It started with Smith, the reigning D-IV girls player of the year. She hit three triples among her 12 buckets, went 5 of 6 at the line, scored from the mid-range and got bucket after bucket in transition. Her energy was contagious and she created havoc on the defensive end, too.
“She played how Sage plays,” Call said. “She’s just an outstanding all-around player.”
Standout forward Samantha Howe had nine points and 14 rebounds, while Sierra Riff played tough on both ends, collecting 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Mohawks. Center Ariana Lord contributed 10 rebounds and four steals before leaving the game with 5 minutes to play with an apparent ankle injury.
Thursday’s clash — also a rematch of last year’s state final — contrasted with the team’s two regular-season meetings. The Engineers won both by margins of 47-42 and 49-43 — limiting the run-and-gun Mohawks to below 30 percent shooting.
“Both games we had a bad third quarter and got outscored by double digits,” Call said. “I told them tonight I am not going to be nice at halftime because it doesn’t work, so I wasn’t. And they responded with one of the better third quarters of the season.”
But the Mohawks’ response in the second quarter was just as key. Mackenzie Kingsbury scored five straight points, part of a 7-0 Woodsville run, that put the Engineers up 20-15 midway through the second frame.
Emma McKeage, however, hit a shot and Sage Smith went on a personal 7-0 run to close the half to put the Mohawks up 24-20.
“Our mentality was to go on a run and get defensive stops to close the half,” Smith said. “After halftime, we knew that we had to be the ones coming out strong to put them in more of a hole.”
Colebrook did just that. Using its pressure defense to fluster the Engineers, the Mohawks outscored WHS 16-2 in the quarter to build a commanding 40-22 advantage. Fourteen of the points came from Smith and Howe. Woodsville was deflated.
“When they missed, we rebounded and got out in transition,” Call said. “For us that’s huge.”
“We came out of halftime a little flat and missed a couple of shots,” WHS coach Steve Colby said. “I think from there we started to play tight and they took advantage of that. They switched some things up defensively and we didn’t adjust to it well. Colebrook is a great team.”
Kingsbury hit a triple among a 5-0 Engineer run that closed the gap to 40-27, but Woodsville didn’t get any closer.
It was a tough night for the previously-unbeaten Engineers, who were playing in their fourth straight final four and chasing the program’s first crown after falling to Colebrook 47-36 in their finals debut last winter.
Standout senior Olivia Sarkis finished with a team-high 12 points, while Kingsbury had 10 for a club with four starters back among their nine returnees.
“It’s always disappointing when you lose but I’m very proud of this team,” Colby said. “We got to have a season, which was never really a certainty, so I’m glad for the kids because they put the time in and worked really hard.”
It was the final game for seniors Sarkis, Emily Prest, Morgan Wagstaff and Graci Kaiser.
“It’s hard as a coach to see the seniors go; what a terrific group of young ladies,” Colby said. They had a tremendous four-year run.
“With that said, it’s exciting to have four juniors and three sophomores coming back next year. I think they can make a great tournament run next year.”
Colebrook will be making its eighth finals appearance on Sunday. Game time is still to be determined. It will be the third trip to the finals for Smith and Howe (2017, 2020).
“I expect a good physical game on Sunday with Hinsdale,” Smith said. “The better team will be the one coming away with the medal. We just have to play our game.”
WOODSVILLE (13-1): Emily Prest 1-0-2, Morgan Wagstaff 3-0-7, Olivia Sarkis 5-2-12, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-2-10, Maddie Roy 2-0-5. Totals: 14-FG 4-5-FT 36.
COLEBROOK (17-2): Sage Smith 12-5-32, Samantha Howe 4-1-9, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 3-0-6, Ariana Lord 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 6-10-FT 53.
WHS 11 9 2 14 — 36
CA 11 13 16 13 — 53
3-Point FG: W 4 (Wagstaff, Kingsbury 2, Roy); C 3 (Smith 3). Team Fouls: W 12, C 8.
