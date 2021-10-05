Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s tennis player Saleena Porter has been named to the 2021 North Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team as voted on by conference coaches and announced on Tuesday. Porter, a junior business administration major from St. Johnsbury, was the only Hornet to receive NAC honors.
Porter joined the women’s tennis program this season, her first intercollegiate competition. She was Lyndon’s first singles player all season. She also played first doubles, teaming with Renee Chaples (Palmer, Mass.) and Rebekah Delgado (Jersey City, N.J.) at various points in the season.
The NAC Women’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team is reserved for those who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees have positively affected the women’s tennis culture and match environment by clearly demonstrating sportsmanship and integrity beyond the tennis-playing rules and etiquette.
Lyndon completed its season a week ago with a non-conference match at SUNY Plattsburgh. The Hornets finished fourth in the NAC this season.
