Sam Natti Is New AD In Groveton

GROVETON — A former athlete and coach, Sam Natti is taking on a new position in high school athletics.
The 38-year-old Landaff native began as the Groveton High School athletic director last week.
“It’s my first AD job, so I am figuring things out on the fly,” Natti said.
He replaces departed athletic director Cassie Turcotte, who led Eagle athletics for two seasons. Natti, who was named the assistant principal at Groveton in 2020, will be pulling double administrative duty this fall.
“Taking the AD job seemed like the best choice for the school,” Natti said. “I have an athletic background and there are a lot of things coming across my desk already and just thought it would be easier for me to handle the work for now. It’s worked out well so far.
“I’ve coached and played, but I’ve never been on the administration side of things. So that will be a challenge.”
Natti spent nine seasons as the Lisbon boys basketball coach, including a Division IV title in 2013, before stepping down prior to the 2020 campaign. Prior to taking the assistant principal job in Groveton, Natti spent six years as a fifth- and sixth-grade special education teacher at Littleton’s Lakeway Elementary School.
“The good news here at Groveton is that we have good coaches and they know what they are doing,” Natti said. “I am just learning the paperwork side of things. I’ve gotten quite a bit of support, so that’s helped.”
His goal is simple.
“Take what we already have here, streamline it and make some small improvements,” he said. “Groveton has a pretty good athletic history. We don’t need an overhaul, just some minor tweaks.”
