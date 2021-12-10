ST. JOHNSBURY — A year after the tournament was canceled along with the sport statewide, wrestling is back.
Silenced in 2020 by COVID, the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament once again kicks off the local Vermont winter sports schedule today at St. J Academy’s Alumni Gymnasium. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m., and matches get underway at 10.
New SJA coaches Brian Roderick, Matt Stark and DJ Rousseau are excited about the numbers out for the team, and more so about getting back onto the mat for some competition.
In a time when many programs have been slow to rebound from the lack of a season last year, “We’re super excited to have a full squad – nearly 20 wrestlers,” first-year co-coach Matt Stark said. “We’ve seen some information around the state, and a couple of teams have suspended their programs. A couple of our rivals have said they only have five wrestlers. The team is young, but we have a couple of standout seniors that will be exciting to watch.
“It’s a rebuilding year for everybody. Our expectations are to just get on the mat, and that’s a win for us.”
The Hilltoppers expect to have all but one of the weight classes filled, Stark noted.
“Just our 106-pound wrestler, who’s only had eight practices (two short of the required 10 practices for competition),” Roderick said. “We have some returning veterans, we’ve had a good turnout this year, and things are looking great.”
Taking a precautionary approach, spectators won’t be allowed at the tournament. “Typically there are hundreds of wrestlers at this event, and we wanted to just take that off the plate and just keep it to wrestlers only, so that we’re not sounding any alarms,” Stark said. “We’re just being very cautious so that the main focus is the wrestlers getting to wrestle.”
The event will be live-streamed on the SJA YouTube channel, he added. Champlain Valley, Mt Abe, Mt. Mansfield, Rutland/Fair Haven, and Springfield are expected to attend.
The tournament is pushing 40 years and is the third-longest running tournament in the state, Stark said. “When I was a wrestler the tournament was so big that we were wrestling at Lyndon State College. It was massive,” he recalled.
The tournament will be a dual format, with teams wrestling each other. “It won’t be run like a tournament, it’ll be team against team so that we’ll rotate in a kind of round-robin situation,” Stark said.
Stark, a Class of 1996 SJA alum who wrestled at St. J and who is now a faculty member, has been an assistant coach for the past four years, while Roderick has been with the team for the past 19 years. Another first-year coach to the program, DJ Rousseau, is the JV and developmental coach. They replace longtime coach Mike Verge.
