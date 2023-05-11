Santaw, Ostermann, Gratton Earn NAC Baseball Accolades

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball players TJ Santaw (Newport), Dale Ostermann and Chuck Gratton (Pownal) were honored by the North Atlantic Conference when the conference announced its annual baseball awards on Thursday.
Santaw and Ostermann were named to the all-conference team while Gratton was named to the sportsmanship team.
Santaw, a senior shortstop, was named the East Division all-conference shortstop. This is the second time that Santaw has received all-conference recognition. He was a first-team choice in 2021. Santaw batted a team-best .403, good for third in the conference. He led the conference in runs scored with 50 and hits with 54. He ranked second with a .657 slugging percentage and second with 14 doubles.
Santaw is a career .303 hitter and totaled 114 hits and 108 runs scored in his 113-game Lyndon career. He received the Dudley Bell Male Athlete of the Year Award at Lyndon’s annual athletic banquet on Wednesday evening.
Ostermann, a sophomore, was named the East Division all-conference utility player. At various times this season, he pitched and played right field, center field, second base, third base and shortstop. He was second on the team in batting with a .294 average. He had 25 hits, including five doubles and a home run. In the field, Ostermann had a .967 fielding percentage, with 46 putouts and 12 assists in 60 total chances. On the mound, he made 12 appearances, including five starts. His four wins tied for the team lead, and he struck out 28 batters against only eight walks.
Gratton, a sophomore first baseman, played in five games with one start. Selection to the NAC sportsmanship team is reserved for student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior.
The Hornets finished 12-23 overall and 8-8 in NAC play this season. Santaw will be graduating this weekend, but Ostermann and Gratton are expected to be among the returnees that anchor next year’s team.
