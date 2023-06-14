Saratoga Guard Duscher Commits To Hornet Hoops
Buy Now

Justin Duscher of Saratoga Central Catholic School in Saratoga Springs, N.Y, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball program. (Courtesy Lyndon Athletics)

LYNDONVILLE — Justin Duscher of Saratoga Central Catholic School in Saratoga Springs, N.Y, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester.

Duscher, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, was a two-year starter and senior captain at Saratoga Catholic. As a senior, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He was the Saints’ Most Valuable Player in 2022-23, leading his team to a 12-8 record and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section II Class C quarterfinals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.