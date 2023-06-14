Saratoga Guard Duscher Commits To Hornet Hoops

LYNDONVILLE — Justin Duscher of Saratoga Central Catholic School in Saratoga Springs, N.Y, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester.
Duscher, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, was a two-year starter and senior captain at Saratoga Catholic. As a senior, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He was the Saints’ Most Valuable Player in 2022-23, leading his team to a 12-8 record and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section II Class C quarterfinals.
He was also selected as a Wasaren League Exceptional Senior All-Star and was named the Most Valuable Player of both the Mike Beson Memorial Tournament and the Saratoga Central Catholic Holiday Classic. He was named the Saints’ Most Improved Player in his junior season.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak likes the versatility and court sense that Duscher brings to the Hornets. “Justin has a very good feel for the game. He’s an unselfish passer who has a knack for getting the ball to his teammates on time and on target. He is also a good perimeter shooter and he takes pride in doing the little things well. he gives us additional depth and versatility on the perimeter. Justin is going to develop into a very good player here as he fills out and adjusts to the college game. Above all of that, he’s extremely team-oriented and positive, and will lift our team on the court and off.”
Saratoga Catholic head coach Shea Bromirski praised Duscher for the type of young man he is. “Justin understands what it takes to be part of something bigger than himself. His positivity and enthusiasm are infectious. He lifts his teammates up every day. He’s a pretty darn good player too. You’re getting a 10/10 young man.”
Duscher joins Owen Traynor (Rutland), Isaac Davis (Barre), Tavarius Vance (Barre), and Matt Doyle (Whitesboro, N.Y.) in Lyndon’s 2023 recruiting class.
