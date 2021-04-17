Saturday And Sunday Local Scores (April 17-18)

Winning pitcher Kelleigh Simpson deals a pitch during Lyndon's 19-3 romp over visiting Rutland in a Vermont high school season-opening sotball game at James Patrick Brown Field on Saturday, April 17, 2021. It was the first spring high school contest in the state since 2019 after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Softball

Lyndon 19, Rutland 3 (5)

South Burlington 10, St. J 3

Vergennes at Lake Region, canceled

Baseball

South Burlington 14, St. J 4

Montpelier 23, Danville 5 (5)

Girls Tennis

St. J at CVU, ppd. to TBD

Boys Tennis

CVU at St. J, ppd. to TBD

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, canceled

Boys Ultimate

Burlington 15, St. J 1

Girls Ultimate

St. J at CVU, ppd. TBD

Boys Lacrosse

U-32 at St. J, canceled

College Baseball

Husson 3-3, Lyndon 1-2

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

College Baseball

Husson 2, Lyndon 1

College Softball

Lyndon at Thomas, ppd. to Tuesday

Men’s Lacrosse

Thomas 23, Lyndon 10

