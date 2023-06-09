Saturday Championship Playoff Schedule (June 10) Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now No. 3 Littleton rolls past No. 14 Lin-Wood 15-2 in a Division IV first-round baseball tournament game at Remich Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JUNE 10 VT. BASEBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Centennial FieldNo. 6 Arlington (10-7) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (17-1), 6VT. SOFTBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Castleton University No. 3 Blue Mountain (14-3) vs. No. 1 West Rutland (15-3), 2N.H. BASEBALLD-III ChampionshipAt Delta Dental StadiumNo. 3 White Mountains (17-2) vs. No. 1 Monadnock (18-0), 1D-IV ChampionshipAt NE Delta Dental StadiumNo. 5 Newmarket (17-2) vs. No. 3 Littleton (17-2), 10TRACK & FIELDNew England Championships at Bangor, Maine, all day 