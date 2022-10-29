Saturday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Viking Football, Hilltopper Soccer Fall Short In Upset Bids

FAIR HAVEN — Lyndon made it a ball game but fell just short in its upset bid of Fair Haven, 31-28, in the quarterfinals of the Division II football playoffs Saturday night.
Viking Ashton Gould contributed to all four touchdowns — two on the ground and two in the air; Slaters’ quarterback Joe Buxton replicated that stat line for his team.
Buxton had a 1-yard score at 8:21 in the first and Gould rattled off a 26-yarder less than four minutes later to keep things knotted after a quarter. Bill Lussier had the lone second-quarter score, a 16-yard TD run, that made it 13-6 at the break.
Again, it was the Slaters that struck first, this time Buxton from 2 yards out. At 4:03 in the third, Gould aired it out on second-and-15 for 25 yards to Aiden Mackenzie who hauled in the touchdown grab with two defenders draped over him. Ethan Lussier connected with Colby Simpson for the two-point conversion to make it 19-14.
Buxton’s 4-yard TD throw at 2:27 looked to be the final score of the quarter until Gould found Ethyn Chhoeung for a 38-yard catch-and-run score as time ran out in the third. A Lussier-to-Jake Sanville two-point score had the Vikings trailing by just three, 25-22, entering the final frame.
Scoreless until 4:38 remaining, Buxton and Lussier teamed up for a catch-and-run score of their own — 31 yards — to make it a two-score game at 31-22. Gould faked a handoff and ran in 27 yards for another touchdown at 1:53 to keep LI’s hopes alive. A failed two-point attempt kept the score at 31-28 which is where it would stay.
Lyndon finishes at 4-4. Fair Haven (7-2) will play at No. 2 Mt. Anthony (7-2) for a shot at the D-II title game.
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION I
No. 1 ESSEX 3, No. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Essex, the unbeaten Hornets handled the Hilltoppers in three sets, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10, to advance to the D-I final four.
Jocelyn Ray (11 kills, three aces, three blocks), Izzy Nerad (10 passes, seven kills, two digs, two blocks), Sara Sinkewicz (nine passes, five digs) and Reese Gregory (12 assists, eight aces) led the way for Essex.
St. J finishes at 7-8. Essex (15-0) will play No. 4 Mt. Mansfield in the semifinals on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION I
No. 2 CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 1, No. 7 ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Hinesburg, Sam Dennison scored six minutes into the game as the Redhawks narrowly escaped a Hilltopper upset.
St. J had a chance to equalize with 10 minutes remaining in the first half but a missed penalty kick kept the score at 1-0.
SJA’s Fernando Gutierrez and CVU’s Evan Stratton had three saves apiece.
St. Johnsbury concludes at 9-7. CVU hosts No. 3 Colchester on Wednesday.
DIVISION II
No. 3 HARWOOD 2, No. 6 NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Moretown, Camrin Gustin (15 saves) and the Falcons put up a valiant effort but fell to the host Highlanders.
Nic Moran gave Harwood a 1-0 halftime lead and Jordan Shullenberger doubled it in the second on a penalty kick.
North Country ends its season at 9-5-2. Harwood will play No. 2 Middlebury on Wednesday in the D-II semifinals.
N.H. CROSS COUNTRY
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Derryfield Park, the Trinity boys and the Hopkinton boys won the N.H. Division III cross-country state championships.
Trinity scored a 61, beating out Gilford (149), St. Thomas Aquinas (158), Fall Mountain (164) and Mascenic (192). White Mountains placed 14th with 343 and Profile was 18th at 459.
Gilford’s Patrick Gandini was the fastest boy runner at 15:28.5 — a minute and 18 seconds faster than Portsmouth Christian’s Jonas Teeter. Profile’s Isaac Reeder (18:14.2) was the top local finisher, placing 23rd and just ahead of White Mountain’s Eli Percy (26th, 18:25.4). Patriot Emery Young (18:47) grabbed 37th and Aubin Allard (19:17.3) placed 51st for the Spartans.
In the girls’ race, Hopkinton collected a 66 while Mascenic (82), Conant (85), Monadnock (98) and Kearsarge (132) rounded out the top five. White Mountains only had two runners race and did not qualify for placing.
Portsmouth Christian’s Brianna Malone was the top girl, running the course in 19:15.6. Hopkinton’s Hannah Bennett (20:08.5) was second.
