DANVILLE — Elizah Abetti sent home the game-winner in the 56th minute off a pass from Kai-Li Huang as the Bears shut out Hazen in a girls Division IV showdown.
The Wildcats were awarded a PK in the first half but the shot missed over the crossbar.
“Hazen started out very comfortably controlling the play by keeping possession and forcing Danville to the outside,” Hazen coach Harry Besett said. “Danville started with more intensity in the second half and through grit and determination, forced the ball into the net after a scramble in the box.”
Leah Klark stopped four shots in the victory. HU’s Ella Renaud made 13 saves.
“This was a very tight, hard-fought game,” Bears coach Spencer Morse said. “Danville seemed to control most of the play throughout. Hazen did a wonderful job of protecting their own 18. The times we did breakthrough, Ella Renaud came up big.
“Hazen was playing for counterattacks but our own fullbacks did a great job of containing the play in the Hazen end. The few times they were able to make nice through balls up the middle, our goalie, Leah Klark was aggressive to the ball to shut down the opportunity. Overall, this win was a team win from top to bottom. All positions stepped up to do their job.”
Danville (3-2) will travel to Winooski and Hazen (1-4) heads to Enosburg, both Tuesday at 4:30.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAKE REGION 1, THETFORD 0: In Thetford, Sakoya Sweeney played the role of hero, breaking a 0-0 deadlock with 48 seconds remaining to lift Lake Region.
Dayna Knights delivered a cross from the left wing to Sweeney at the top of the 18; Sweeney then beat a defender and drove the shot across the goal and inside the far post.
LR’s Sylvia Brownlow (three saves) and TA’s Heidi Hewes (14 saves) were both impressive in net.
“Hewes played a phenomenal game,” Ranger coach Mary Farnsworth said. “LR’s offensive line dominated possession and controlled much of the pace of the game. Brownlow and the LR defense earned their first shut out of the season.”
Lake Region (2-1-2) hosts Peoples on Tuesday.
STOWE 8, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, the visiting Raiders shut out the Vikings.
Molly Renaudette finished with 20 saves for LI.
Lyndon (0-3-1) plays at North Country on Tuesday at 7.
NORTH COUNTRY 6, RANDOLPH 0: In Randolph, Sabine Brueck recorded a hat trick to help the Falcons coast to a road win.
Cora Nadeau, Emerson Gilson and Abby Bathalon rounded out the scoring. Maya Auger earned the shutout in goal.
North Country (3-2) hosts Lyndon on Tuesday at 7.
WOODSVILLE 6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Wells River, Gabby Keysar scored twice in the first half, Dory Roy had a goal and an assist and Paige Smith assisted twice in the Engineers’ victory.
Brianna Youngman, Kate Vasconcelos and Reilly Chase also scored and Rory Keeler added an assist.
Eliza Wagstaff (10 saves) earned the win between the posts.
Kyra Nelson scored for the Bucks.
Both teams return to action Tuesday. Woodsville (6-0) is at Groveton at 4 and Blue Mountain (3-2) hosts Richford at 4:30.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Wells River, Ben Taylor (three goals), Ryan Walker (two goals) and Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, two assists) helped Woodsville slam Blue Mountain in a cross-river clash.
Coby Youngman had a goal and an assist while Cam Davidson and Landon Kingsbury also scored. Nick Hickey added an assist and Ethan Kimball earned the clean sheet in net.
Woodsville (4-1) is at Groveton on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 3, MONTPELIER 2: In Montpelier, Sarah Tanner pumped in a hat trick to lead the Vikings over the Solons.
Down 1-0 early, Tanner scored off a corner, assisted by Delaney Raymond, to tie things by halftime. Joy Ruggles found Tanner after the break but Montpelier answered. Tanner finally put the game out of reach, scoring her third and the game’s final goal on a fourth-quarter breakaway.
“It was an evenly matched game,” LI coach Jennifer Partridge said. “The defense for the Vikings fought until the end, holding strong with six corners after the clock ran out. Megan Hubbard played a stellar game in goal and the whole team adjusted well to a new formation to push ahead and take the win in a hard-fought battle.
Lyndon (4-0) returns home Monday for a 4 o’clock game against Stowe
CROSS COUNTRY
LYNDON GIRLS SIXTH: At the U-32 Invitational, the Lyndon girls placed sixth and the Danville boys 11th in a meet won by U-32 (boys) and Harwood (girls).
On the girls side, North Country and Lake Region finished 12th and 13th. For the boys, Lyndon, Lake Region and North Country placed 14th-16th.
Girls team scores: 1. Harwood 67 (tiebreak); 2. U-32 67; 3. Middlebury 74; 4. South Burlington 109; 5. BFA-St. Albans; 6. Lyndon 150; 7. Stowe 203; 8. Lamoille 207; 9. BFA-Fairfax 241; 10. Montpelier 258; 11. Mount Abraham 259; 12. North Country 269; 13. Lake Region 311.
Boys team scores: 1. U-32 30; 2. Middlebury 66; 3. BFA-St. Albans 70; 4. Stowe 109; 5. Harwood 111; 6. Montpelier 200; 7. Hartford 205; 8. Lamoille 255; 9. Missisquoi 285; 10. BFA-Fairfax 288; 11. Danville 326; 12. Mount Abraham 336; 13. Peoples 349; 14. Lyndon 362; 15. Lake Region 372; 16. North Country 379.
Girls top 10: 1. Amy Felice, U-32 20:27.45; 2. Kaitlyn Lumbra, BFA; 3. Beth McIntosh, Midd; 4. Charlie Flint, Har; 5. Mary Harrington, Midd; 6. Claire Serrano, U-32; 7. Paige Poirier, SB; 8. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32; 9. Lauren Kate Garceau, BFA; 10. Ava Schneider, Midd.
Boys top 10: 1. John Viens, Richford 17:14.05; 2. Porter Hurteau, BFA; 3. Sargent Burns, U-32; 4. Wilder Brown, U-32; 5. Taggart Schrader, U-32; 6. Baxter Harrington, Midd; 7. Indy Metcalf, Har; 8. Will Hughes, BFA; 9. Wyatt Malloy, U-32; 10. Teddy Tremblay, BFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.