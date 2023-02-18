Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bears Storm Back To Take Down Bucks
Danville's Arius Andrews swats a Winooski player's shot attempt during a boys basketball battle in Danville on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Spartans won 56-50. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

WELLS RIVER — It was a tale of two halves for the Bears and the Bucks Saturday evening.

Blue Mountain controlled the first 16 minutes but Danville stormed back over the final two quarters after being down as many as 19 points; walking out of Wells River with a gritty 54-50 victory in a showdown between two Division IV boys basketball rivals.

