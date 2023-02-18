Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bears Storm Back To Take Down Bucks

WELLS RIVER — It was a tale of two halves for the Bears and the Bucks Saturday evening.
Blue Mountain controlled the first 16 minutes but Danville stormed back over the final two quarters after being down as many as 19 points; walking out of Wells River with a gritty 54-50 victory in a showdown between two Division IV boys basketball rivals.
BMU led 11-7 after the first quarter and 31-16 by halftime.
The Bears then roared back, trimming the lead to 10 entering the fourth quarter and then going on a 23-9 run to end the game and even the season series.
Blue Mountain won the first meeting in Danville, 66-48, on Jan. 10.
Arius Andrews came up big, netting a career-high 15 points for the Bears. Teammate Andrew Joncas added 11 points and Anthoni Guinard and Christian Young each had eight.
“These boys don’t ever give up,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “Arius Andrews — outstanding defense. Christian is playing like a true senior leader. Great contributions from Luke Ste Marie, Kohl Guinard and Cooper Calkins off the bench.”
Evan Dennis turned in a game-high 22 points for the Bucks and Hayden Carle (10) and Ricky Fennimore teamed up for 19 more.
“Give all the credit to Danville, they never stopped playing” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “We got complacent and watched Evan and Rick try to win things for us.”
Both teams return to action on Monday; Danville hosts Oxbow and Blue Mountain welcomes BFA-Fairfax.
DHS (13-5): Anthoni Guinard 2-2-8, Andrew Joncas 4-1-11, Christian Young 1-5-8, Luke St. Marie 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 0-1-1, Kohl Guinard 1-0-3, Arius Andrews 7-1-15, Anthony Raymond 2-2-6. Totals: 18-FG 12-17-FT 54.
BMU (12-6): Kris Fennimore 1-2-4, Evan Dennis 10-1-22, Hayden Carle 4-1-10, Kason Blood 2-1-5, Ricky Fennimore 4-1-9. Totals: 21-FG 6-12-FT 50.
DHS 7 9 15 23 — 54
BMU 11 20 10 9 — 50
3-Point FG: D 6 (A. Guinard 2, Joncas 2, Young, K. Guinard); B 2 (Dennis, Carle). Team Fouls: D 16, B 18. Fouled Out: B, Blood.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BFA-ST. ALBANS 49, ST. JOHNSBURY 36: In St. Johnsbury, a trio of Comets reached double-digits as the Hilltoppers fell on senior night.
St. J honored Kaylee Weaver and Lilly Kittredge in their last regular-season home game.
BFA led 19-14 at half.
Kaia Andersen scored 12 points to lead SJA and Cassidy Kittredge had 10.
“We couldn’t hit shots we’ve made all year,” St. J coach Jade Huntington said. “BFA played a strong well-rounded game on both ends and we struggled. Have to regroup and get ready for playoffs.”
The Hilltoppers conclude the regular season at 14-5.
BFA (6-13): Johnson 3-1-10, Lafferty 1-0-2, L. Garceau 0-2-2, Bushey 0-1-1, Tabor 1-0-2, Reynolds 4-3-11, J. Garceau 1-5-7, Dasaro 5-2-14. Totals: 15-FG 14-25-FT 49.
SJA (14-5): Lilian Kittredge 0-1-1, Anna Ebert 2-1-5, Cassidy Kittredge 3-2-10, Kaia Andersen 4-4-12, Adrianna Hever 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 2-2-6. Totals: 12-FG 10-12-FT 36.
BFA 5 14 14 16 — 49
SJA 8 6 8 14 — 36
3-Point FG: B 5 (Johnson 3, Dasaro 2); S 2 (C. Kittredge 2). Team Fouls: B 13, S 21. Fouled Out: B, Dasaro; S, Ebert, Wilkins.
DANVILLE 47, BFA-FAIRFAX 32: In Fairfax, Laci Potter poured in a season-high 26 points as the Bears bested the Bullets.
Danville held a 24-16 halftime advantage and used a 15-5 third quarter to grow the lead even more. Potter led the way with 11 in the quarter.
Lauren Joncas added eight points, six of which came from the free-throw line.
“Girls played hard today and it was great to close the regular season with a win for both JV and varsity,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “They are excited to be able to have a home playoff game.”
Danville concludes its regular season at 9-11 and is expected to be the number eight seed in the upcoming Division IV playoffs.
DHS (9-11): Sloane Morse 2-0-5, Laci Potter 8-8-26, Kai-Li Huang 1-1-3, Myah Morgan 1-0-2, Lauren Joncas 1-6-8, Sadie Young 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 17-31-FT 47.
BFA (4-16): Niles 1-0-2, Duquette 3-1-7, Skillman 3-2-8, Benjamin 1-0-2, Miller 2-0-4, Villeneuve 1-5-8. Totals: 11-FG 8-17-FT 32.
DHS 13 11 15 8 — 47
BFA 10 6 5 11 — 32
3-Point FG: D 2 (Potter 2); B 1 (Villeneuve). Team Fouls: D 15, B 21. Fouled Out: B, Duquette, Skillman.
BOYS HOCKEY
STOWE 4, LYNDON 1: In Stowe, Woody Reichelt powered the Raiders past the Vikings with a hat trick and an assist.
Zach Griffith scored Lyndon’s lone goal. Adam Dusek picked up the assist and Logan Miller made 28 saves.
Ashton Tibbits also scored for Stowe and Aaron Lepikko had an assist. Liam Newhouse stopped 24 shots in the win.
LI wraps up its season on Wednesday when Rutland pays a visit.
