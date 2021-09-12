Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bell’s Winner Lifts Patriots In Matchup Of Unbeatens

BETHLEHEM — In an early-season game of undefeated teams on homecoming weekend, Profile’s Sophie Bell netted the game-winner with 3:47 left in regulation to lift Profile to a 2-1 Division IV victory over Littleton.
The Patriots’ Evie Berger converted Madison McLaren’s assist for a 1-0 lead 18:50 into the game. The Crusaders’ Josie Bryant tied the match at 54:43.
“The match was very evenly played,” Patriots coach Kevin Fraser said. “Taylor Weir playing defense on a corner kick positioned at the far post made an unbelievable header keeping the ball out of the top ninety. If she did not make that header, Littleton would have scored. That was definitely the highlight of the match.”
Both teams have Tuesday 4 p.m. home games, with Littleton (3-1) hosting White Mountains, and Woodsville visiting Profile (5-0).
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 5, LAKE REGION 0: In Orleans, Austin Giroux and Cooper Brueck each tallied twice as the Falcons topped the rival Rangers.
Alex Giroux added his first varsity goal in the rout.
Lake Region is at Lamoille and North Country hosts Harwood on Tuesday at 4:30.
ST. J 0, BURR AND BURTON 0: In Manchester, the Hilltoppers played with 10 men after a red card in overtime and forged a road draw.
Noah Choiniere made five saves for St. J (1-0-1). Burr and Burton’s Emmett Edwards had 10.
The Hilltoppers host Brattleboro on Tuesday at 4:30.
LITTLETON 2, PROFILE 1 (OT): In Bethlehem, Crusaders freshman Shiloh Reagey finished a Bode Belyea cross two minutes into overtime for the win.
“I was happy with the effort today. The boys came to play today and dug in deep all game,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “I thought our defense was strong today. Very good early-season win for this young team.”
Joelevy Perez finished a headed ball from Mike Hampson off a long throw by Blake Fillion at 5:30, then the Patriots scored on a scrum in the box at 22:45.
Both teams have Tuesday 4 p.m. home games, with Littleton (2-2) hosting White Mountains at 4, and Woodsville visiting Profile (2-3).
U-32 7, LYNDON 1: Leading 2-1 at halftime in East Montpelier, the Raiders twice scored second second-half goals within a minute of each other to win going away. After a Vikings goal two minutes before halftime by Alvara Bertran, U-32 scored in the 56th and 57th minute, then in the 71st and 72nd minute.
AJ Moore made one save for the Raiders, and Nick Matteis 23 for LI, which hosts Thetford Tuesday at 4:30.
CROSS COUNTRY
ETS BREAKS MARK: St. Johnsbury senior Evan Thornton-Sherman broke his second course record in as many meets, winning the Randolph Invitational in 15 minutes, 41 seconds. The old mark was held by ex-Danville star Riley Fenoff in 16:08. Thornton-Sherman reset the U-32 course record on Tuesday.
Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley was the runner-up in 16:06.
Hale Boyden took fifth, finishing in 16:42, as the Hilltoppers finished third (96 points) behind winner BFA-St. Albans (50) and Champlain Valley (70).
The Danville boys finished 12th, powered by Pascal Deppsich’s 21st-place finish (18:04).
The St. J girls grabbed sixth with 168 points, well back of Harwood (31). Adele Bernier was the top Hilltopper, taking 34th in 22:22. McKenna Crance (37th, 22:31), Bennett Crance (38th, 22:31) and Peyton Qualter (22:35, 40th) got in the top 40.
“This was an excellent meet to set the bar and now we know we can continue to improve,” St. J girls coach Tara Hemond said.
St. Albans’ Loghan Hughes (19:06) nipped Harwood star Ava Thurston (19:06) for the win.
Danville’s Katie McAlenney (45th, 22:54) cracked the top 50.
