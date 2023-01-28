LYNDON CENTER — Freshman Ella Blaise powered home five goals and eighth-grader Gabi Young tallied a score and three assists in the Kingdom Blades’ 7-2 rout in a Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday.

It was the fourth straight win and seventh in eight games for the Blades, who played all-around great hockey for three periods in a matchup of the third- and fourth-ranked teams in the division.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.