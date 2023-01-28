LYNDON CENTER — Freshman Ella Blaise powered home five goals and eighth-grader Gabi Young tallied a score and three assists in the Kingdom Blades’ 7-2 rout in a Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday.
It was the fourth straight win and seventh in eight games for the Blades, who played all-around great hockey for three periods in a matchup of the third- and fourth-ranked teams in the division.
“Our team came ready to play,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said. “We moved the puck well and controlled the game. We were in their end for most of the game, outworking and outshooting them each period.
“Lately, each game our puck movement and game decisions on the ice have been improving. This is a young, fast team that continues to improve each week.”
Blaise scored the first three goals for the Blades (8-4), who avenged an earlier 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes (5-6).
“We knew going in today that they were a tough opponent and we were looking forward to this challenge,” Mosher said.
Tied 1-all, the hosts built a 3-1 lead before taking a 4-2 advantage to the third period.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere also scored while Sarah Tanner, Isabela Butler and Gabriella Griffith recorded assists.
The Blades host Stowe on Monday in a 5 o’clock makeup game at Fenton Chester before heading to Brattleboro on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 66, HARTFORD 20: In St. Johnsbury, freshman Brianna Bunnell set a career-high with 14 points while Kaylee Weaver and Emma Greenan tallied 11 apiece as the Hilltoppers hammered the Hurricanes.
St. J was in control from start to finish, leading 37-2 by halftime.
Adrianna Hever and Hayden Wilkins each scored six. All 11 Hilltoppers scored in the contest.
“Nice opportunity to build confidence for our bench,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “Great team effort. We shot the ball very well as a team.”
St. J has another home game on Tuesday against Burlington.
SJA (8-4): Lilian Kittredge 1-0-3, Addy Ely 0-3-3, Kaylee Weaver 4-0-11, Anna Ebert 1-2-4, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Brianna Bunnell 5-1-14, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Emma Greenan 5-1-11, Kacie Nelson 2-0-4, Adrianna Hever 2-1-6, Hayden Wilkins 2-0-6. Totals: 24-FG 8-16-FT 66.
HHS (8-5): Sirois 1-0-2, Jasmin 2-2-7, Vielleux 2-0-6, Willey 1-0-3, Mosenthal 0-2-2. Totals: 6-FG 4-7-FT 20.
SJA 15 22 10 19 — 66
HHS 0 2 5 13 — 20
3-Point FG: S 10 (Kittredge, Weaver 3, Bunnell 3, Hever 2, Wilkins 2); H 4 (Jasmin, Vielleux 2, Willey). Team Fouls: S 10, H 20. Fouled Out: H, Jasmin.
THETFORD 53, LYNDON 38: In Thetford, Madi Mousley had a game-high 17 points as the Panthers pounced on the Vikings.
Just a four-point game after three quarters, Thetford finished on a 16-5 run to close the game.
Brooke’lyn Robinson led Lyndon with 16 points and Delaney Raymond had seven.
“We had a hard time hitting shots in the second half but the girls competed hard,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Things slipped away early in the fourth quarter and we were unable to recover.”
Lyndon welcomes Lamoille on Tuesday.
TA (10-3): Bogie 2-0-4, Fahey, 1-2-4, Cadwell 5-1-11, Brown 3-1-7, Mousley 8-0-17, West 2-0-4, Lewis 3-0-6. Totals: 24-FG 4-9-FT 53.
LI (7-6): Brooke’lyn Robinson 6-0-16, Khyla Reynaso 0-1-1, Delaney Raymond 3-0-7, Molly Smith 2-0-5, Aryonna Parker 2-0-4, Molly Renaudette 2-1-5. Totals: 15-FG 2-10-FT 38.
TA 12 12 13 16 — 53
LI 10 10 13 5 — 38
3-Point FG: T 1 (Mousley); L 6 (Robinson 4, Raymond, Smith). Team Fouls: T 12, L 11.
LAKE REGION 50, MONTPELIER 28: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney scorched the Solons for 21 points, Alyssa Butler scored 12 and Keira Quintal delivered 10 in the Rangers’ victory.
Lake Region jumped ahead 26-16 by the half.
Ireland Donahue scored 10 for Montpelier.
Lake Region hosts Randolph on Tuesday.
LR (8-5): Olivia MacEachern 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 9-1-21, Keira Quintal 4-2-10, Bella Aiken 0-1-1, Alyssa Butler 6-0-12, Dayna Knights 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 4-7-FT 50.
MHS (6-9): Chandler 1-0-2, Donahue 4-2-10, Nostrant 1-6-8, Lewis 2-0-4, Sterling-Promly 1-0-2, Gahagen 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 8-10-FT 28.
LR 15 11 10 14 — 50
MHS 8 8 2 8 — 28
3-Point FG: L 2 (Sweeney 2). Team Fouls: L 10, M 14.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 36, WOODSVILLE 28: In Woodsville, Jordan Alley pumped in 16 points and Kyra Nelson provided 12 as the Bucks clipped the Engineers for the second time this season.
Blue Mountain was up 15-5 at the half.
Eliza Wagstaff (12) and Makayla Walker combined for 22 of Woodsville’s points.
“We started off slow but used our defense to get us back in the game,” Engineers coach Tori Clough said. “We worked hard defensively and were able to get some stops that led to points at the other end. Unfortunately, we are not able to play through the aggressive and physical nature of the other team and came up short.”
Woodsville hosts Groveton on Wednesday.
BMU (11-1): Kyra Nelson 5-0-12, Jordan Alley 5-6-16, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Keegan Tillotson 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 6-12-FT 36.
WHS (5-6): Makayla Walker 4-0-10, Eliza Wagstaff 5-0-12, Katie Houston 1-0-2, Paige Royer 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 0-0-FT 28.
BMU 11 4 9 12 — 36
WHS 2 3 16 7 — 28
3-Point FG: B 2 (Nelson 2); W 4 (Walker 2, Wagstaff 2). Team Fouls: B 9, W 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 63, VERGENNES 40: In Newport, Cooper Brueck netted 15 points, Haidin Chilafoux added 12 points and Jorden Driver chipped in with 11 to help the Falcons to their sixth straight win.
North Country put the pedal down early, building a 25-9 first-quarter lead.
Brayden Pepin scored nine and Wyatt Descheneau had seven for NC.
North Country plays host to Enosburg on Tuesday.
NCU (11-2): Cooper Brueck 7-0-15, Brayden Pepin 4-0-9, Jorden Driver 4-3-11, Haidin Chilafoux 5-1-12, Hayden Boivin 2-1-5, Tate Parker 1-0-2, Levi Brewer 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 3-0-7. Totals:
VU (7-5): Duprey 7-1-15, A. Francis 1-0-3, Cogger 1-0-2, Gelo 2-0-4, Rochon 1-0-2, Briason 2-1-5, O. Francis 2-4-8, Rooney 0-1-1. Totals: 16-FG 3-11-FT 40.
NCU 25 18 14 6 — 63
VU 9 12 11 8 — 40
3-Point FG: N 4 (Brueck, Pepin, Chilafoux, Descheneau); V 1 (A. Francis). Team Fouls: N 10, V 13. Fouled Out: V, Duprey.
