Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bucks No-Hit Bears; Falcons Escape Redhawks; SJA Tennis Clips Rutland
Buy Now

Blue Mountain’s Cameron Roy slides safely into home as Danville’s Jonn Morgan awaits the throw during the Bucks’ 13-3 win in a Vermont Division IV baseball battle in Wells River on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

WELLS RIVER — Ricky Fennimore, Brody Kingsbury and Cameron Roy combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Blue Mountain cruised to a 13-3 victory over Danville in a Vermont Division IV baseball meeting in Wells River on Saturday.

Fennimore got the start, going two innings with six strikeouts. Kingsbury was credited with the win in an inning of work, allowing three runs (zero earned) and three walks alongside two Ks. Then Roy finished the job, tossing two innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.