Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bucks No-Hit Bears; Falcons Escape Redhawks; SJA Tennis Clips Rutland

WELLS RIVER — Ricky Fennimore, Brody Kingsbury and Cameron Roy combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Blue Mountain cruised to a 13-3 victory over Danville in a Vermont Division IV baseball meeting in Wells River on Saturday.
Fennimore got the start, going two innings with six strikeouts. Kingsbury was credited with the win in an inning of work, allowing three runs (zero earned) and three walks alongside two Ks. Then Roy finished the job, tossing two innings with a walk and five strikeouts.
Five Bucks had two-hit games for BMU, which tacked on seven runs in the second inning. Kason Blood (two doubles, two RBIs, run), Roy (two RBIs, run), Evan Dennis (two doubles, RBI, two runs), Kris Fennimore (two doubles, two runs) and Owen Murray (three RBIs, two runs) led the way.
Hayden Carle added a triple and scored twice and Ricky Fennimore had two RBIs.
Sebastian Eldred absorbed the loss for the Bears, going four innings while allowing 13 runs (12 earned), 13 hits and four walks.
Meles Gouge, Eldred and Leo Kantrowitz scored for Danville.
Blue Mountain (5-0) hosts Randolph on Monday and Danville (1-2) is at Lake Region on Tuesday.
COLCHESTER 9, ST. JOHNSBURY 8: In Colchester, a five-run fifth inning was the difference-maker as the host Lakers handed the Hilltoppers a road loss.
St. J’s Rex Hauser had a pair of triples and two RBIs as part of his 3-for-4 performance. Jason Mitchell Jr. (2-for-5, RBI) and Taishiro Yamaoka each had a double.
Jack Robinson (3-for-3, double) and Matai Callahan each had two RBIs for Colchester.
Four pitchers teamed up for the win for the hosts, allowing 11 SJA hits.
Mitchell Jr. threw three innings, allowing six runs (one earned), five hits and four walks to go with two strikeouts.
St. J (1-3) welcomes Burlington on Thursday.
LYNDON 10, LAKE REGION 0 (6): In Orleans, Austin Wheeler struck out 12 over five innings while also going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate and Cam Berry went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the Vikings’ shutout of the Rangers.
Logan Wheeler (2-for-4) added a triple and RBI, Karter Morey had a double and three RBIs and Eli Hooker went 1-for-1 with an RBI for Lyndon, which scored in every inning.
John Piers had both of Lake Region’s hits, including a double. Shane Stevens was tabbed with the loss for LR.
Lyndon (2-1) hosts North Country on Thursday.
HAZEN 15, WILLIAMSTOWN 0 (5): In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard went 4-for-4 with two triples, three runs and an RBI, Jadon Baker had four RBIs and a run scored and Lyle Rooney added three RBIs and three runs as the Wildcats blanked the Blue Devils.
Baker and Rooney had two hits apiece and James Montgomery had a triple for Hazen, which pieced together eight runs in the second inning.
Rooney (three strikeouts) threw two innings without allowing a hit or a walk. Williamstown’s Jaymeson Locarho went 2 1/3, allowing 11 runs and striking out four in the loss.
Hazen (2-0) hosts Northfield on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
COLCHESTER 8, ST. JOHNSBURY 7: In Colchester, the Lakers rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the bottom of the seventh in a comeback win over the Hilltoppers.
Maddy Booska (3-for-4, double, three RBIs) hit a two-run double then scored off a Ava Robare (3-for-4, double, RBI) hit to make it a one-run game. Hailey Fane-Cushing’s two-out triple then scored Robare to tie it, followed by Lila Robinson’s line drive walk-off.
Alaina Cheeseman also went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Robinson was credited with the win on the mound, going 1 1/3 with two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
Cassidy Kittredge threw 6 2/3 innings for St. Johnsbury, allowing eight runs, 12 hits, two walks while punching out eight.
Emma Greenan went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss.
St. J (2-1) heads to Brattleboro on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 12, CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 9: In Newport, Arianna Sanchez’s bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth broke a nine-all tie to give the Falcons the lead and their first win of the season.
Jenna Laramie and Kailyn Fortin each had three hits.
Laramie went seven innings in the circle, striking out nine while allowing seven hits and two walks.
North Country (1-1) has Essex at home on Tuesday.
LYNDON 21, LAKE REGION 2: In Orleans, Molly Smith (home run, two RBIs) and Rylie Taylor (five RBIs) each had three-hit games as the Vikings picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion over the Rangers.
Ashleigh Simpson (double) and Sarah Tanner also recorded three hits apiece. Jaydin Royer (two RBIs), Abby Fallon (RBI), Molly Renoudette (RBI) and Ryleigh Lefebvre each had two hits. Kyhla Reynolds had a triple with two RBIs.
Simpson allowed one earned run, three hits and three walks in five innings while striking out 10.
Mikayla Richardson threw three innings in the loss, allowing 13 runs on 13 hits. Destiny Glover had two hits and a run scored for LR.
Lyndon (1-2) will be at Rice on Tuesday. Lake Region (0-2) hosts Oxbow on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 21, THETFORD 4 (5): In Wells River, Kyra Nelson went 5-for-5 with a grand slam, double, five runs, seven RBIs and three steals in the Bucks’ big win over the Panthers.
Lauren Joy (three runs), Karli Blood (triple, four runs), Kaylee Hamlett (double, run, RBI), Felicity Sulham (three RBIs, run) and Jade Lamarre (four runs, RBI) each turned in two-hit games.
Gabby Houghton added three RBIs and a run and Biancca Carbee scored a run and had two RBIs.
BMU led 12-3 before a nine-run fourth inning really opened things up. Thetford committed eight errors.
Hamlett picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned), six hits and no walks to go alongside nine strikeouts.
“Kyra Nelson had a big day at the plate and Kaylee Hamlett was strong on the mound,” Bucks coach KJ Beck said.
Blue Mountain (3-2) welcomes Northfield on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 4, RUTLAND 3: In St. Johnsbury, Sofia Limoges, Ivy Pavick and Irene Martinon each picked up victories as did the doubles team of Valeria Garza and Uma Chirkova as the Hilltoppers earned their first win of the season.
Rutland swept both the top two singles and top doubles.
No. 3 Limoges defeated Abbey Watelet, No. 4 Pavick beat Emma Barclay, No. 5 Martinon bested Caroline McCormack and Garza and Chirkova topped Elizabeth Stoodley and Chelsea Pond; all of which were in straight sets.
“Sofia Limoges found a way to win her marathon match. The points were long. Most were at least 40 to 50 rallies. The match came down to No. 2 doubles in which Valeria Garza and Uma Chirkova managed to secure the win in straight sets.
“I am very pleased with the way our team is growing and developing. All of the girls are working very hard to help each other to improve every time we are on the court.”
St. J (1-2) is at North Country on Monday.
Singles: Arrikka Patzrti, R def. Dolma Sherpa, S 6-2, 6-0; Anna Oattipo, R def. Angela Meraz, S 7-6, 6-4; Sofia Limoges, S def. Abbey Watelet, R 6-2, 6-2; Ivy Pavick, S def. Emma Barclay, R 6-4, 6-2; Irene Martinon, S def. Caroline McCormack, R 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Brianna Greene/Broke Shaffer, R def. Valentina Belleza/Regina Rebollo, S 6-2, 7-6; Valeria Garza/Uma Chirkova, S def. Elizabeth Stoodley/Chelsea Pond, R 6-0, 6-1.
