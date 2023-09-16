Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bulldogs Overwhelm Hilltoppers; Slaters Hand Falcons First Loss

MANCHESTER — A six-touchdown day for Jack McCoy was more than enough as the Burr and Burton Bulldogs bulldozed their way past the visiting Hilltoppers 48-21 in a meeting of two Vermont Division I football clubs.
Burr and Burton scored all of its points in the first half, leading 27-0 after the first quarter and 48-7 at the break. St. Johnsbury’s first-half score came off a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Bunnell to Joe Silver which cut the SJA deficit to 27-7 with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter.
Vincent Palmieri had a five-yard TD run and Kohl Guinard hauled in a 40-yard TD catch, both in the fourth quarter, for the Hilltoppers.
McCoy rushed 12 times for 187 yards while Peyton Gray ran for 82 yards with the majority of that coming off a 64-yard touchdown run.
St. Johnsbury (1-2) will be at Champlain Valley on Saturday. Burr and Burton improves to 3-0.
U-32 25, LYNDON 12
In Northfield, Charlie Fitzpatrick tossed two touchdowns while Elliot Caswell caught one TD and ran in another as the host Raiders handled the Vikings.
The game was moved from U-32 to Norwich University because of field conditions.
Aiden Boyd and Brady Knapp also scored for the Raiders.
Fitzpatrick connected with Knapp from 10 yards for an early U-32 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter. Less than two minutes later, LI quarterback Ethan Lussier and Aiden MacKenzie linked up for a 40-yard score for the immediate answer.
Caswell then scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter to push the Raider lead to 19-6. Boyd’s score with less than three minutes remaining put an end to any hope of a Viking comeback.
Lyndon (1-2) hosts Fair Haven on Saturday.
FAIR HAVEN 42, NORTH COUNTRY 10
In Newport, the Slaters earned a convincing victory over the Falcons while handing the hosts their first loss of the season.
Joe Buxton had a one-yard quarterback keeper and then connected with Trey Lee for a four-yard pass to build an early 14-0 first quarter lead for Fair Haven.
North Country’s Hayden Boivin recorded a pair of interceptions in the second quarter to keep the Slaters from building upon their lead. Boivin’s first pick set the stage for Watson Laffoon’s rushing score to make it 14-7 midway through the second. The second interception would lead to a field goal by Evan Ballinger to make it 14-10.
A 37-yard touchdown grab by Tim Kendall in the closing seconds of the second quarter put Fair Haven up 21-10 at the half. The Slaters would double their point total after the break while keeping the Falcons scoreless. Bill Lussier scored two second-half touchdowns and Buxton found Lee once more late in the fourth.
North Country (2-1) welcomes BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
LAKE REGION 4, MISSISQUOI 3
In Swanton, Luc Oliver powered home a hat trick as the Rangers secured a narrow road win.
Liam Oliver had Lake Region’s other goal. Missisquoi’s tallies came from Beau Reynolds (two) and Gavin Nichols.
Lake Region (2-1-1) is at North Country on Wednesday.
WOODSVILLE 4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0
In Woodsville, Coby Youngman’s scorching hot start to the season continued as the senior netted all four of the Engineers’ goals in a shutout victory over the neighboring Bucks.
Saturday’s rampage was nothing new for Youngman, marking the fifth time through Woodsville’s first seven games that he’s scored four goals.
Ben Taylor, Eli Vasconcelos and Owen McClintock had the assists.
Ethan Kimball recorded his fifth shutout of the season for 6-1 Woodsville.
The Engineers are on the road at Groveton on Tuesday. Blue Mountain (0-2) hosts Christ Covenant on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
THETFORD 5, LYNDON 1
In Thetford, Khyla Reynoso scored the Vikings’ lone goal in a loss to the Panthers.
Molly Renaudette made 16 saves for LI (0-4). The Vikings will play at Spaulding on Tuesday.
HAZEN 2, WINOOSKI 0
In Hardwick, Taylor Thompson and Isabelle Gouin each found the back of the net as the Wildcats silenced the Spartans.
Scoreless at the half, Thompson tallied in the 55th minute following a scramble in the box with Mya Lumsden getting credit for the assist.
16 minutes later, Gouin doubled the lead after receiving a through ball from Kelsie Rivard. Gouin ran onto the ball while keeping the Winooski defender on her back before firing a shot into the lower left corner.
Ella Renaud made eight saves en route to the clean sheet. Moo Thay Lay Htoo stopped seven shots for Winooski.
Hazen (2-1-1) travels to Enosburg on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2
In Woodsville, Makayla Walker tallied just under three minutes into overtime to lift the Engineers to a dramatic victory over the Bucks.
Karli Blood gave Blue Mountain an early lead eight minutes in, only to have it answered by Allee Rowe in the 21st minute and Lauren Hatch in the 35th for a 2-1 Woodsville lead by halftime. Walker and Dory Roy were credited with the assists.
Immediately out of the break, BMU’s Jordan Alley knotted things back up at two-all — which is where it would stay to the end of regulation and until Walker sent home the unassisted game-winner.
“Makayla Walker took matters into her own hands and netted the game-winner off a dribble into the box,” Engineers coach Sara Lang said. “Katie Houston delivered a handful of the Engineers’ 11 corner kicks with fantastic precision, creating multiple scoring opportunities. Eliza Wagstaff found her punt, clearing half-field to boost the offense into position.”
Eliza Wagstaff recorded 12 saves for Woodsville and Felicity Sulham registered 18 saves for Blue Mountain.
Woodsville led in shot attempts, 38-14.
“Today we played with 11 total players and overtime with 10,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “The amount of grit and determination these girls played with today was as impressive as I’ve ever seen. They refused to give up and played as a cohesive team, each player complimenting the next and picking one another up. We continue to improve each game and our best games are still ahead of us.”
Woodsville (7-0) is at Groveton on Tuesday. Blue Mountain (0-3) travels to another rival in Danville on that same afternoon.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
HOLY FAMILY 47, NEWMARKET 67, PROFILE 67
In Sugar Hill, Holy Family ran to victory at the Profile Invitational at Ski Hearth Farms.
Holy Family’s Paul Williams was the individual winner, finishing in 18:14 while helping his team to a score of 47. Newmarket and host Profile each tallied 67, followed by White Mountains 79, Newport 83, and Hinsdale 150.
Newmarket’s Jaron LaBranche placed second, with Profile’s Isaac Reeder grabbing third, Holy Family’s Max Williams finishing fourth and Profile’s Emery Young rounding out the top five. Profile’s Noah Francis was sixth while White Mountains’ Greg McCormick secured eighth and Woodsville’s Garrett Emery was 15th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NEWMARKET 21, HOLY FAMILY 34
In Sugar Hill, Newmarket claimed the top three individual finishes while racing to a team victory at the Profile Invitational at Ski Hearth Farms.
Newmarket’s Allison Burke was the top finisher, followed by teammates Ellis McKenna and Magnolia Redmond. Holy Family’s Ryenn Pedone was fourth and White Mountains teammates Isabella Ford and MacKenzie Foss were fifth and sixth. Woodsville’s Mya Boutin placed ninth, followed by a pair of Patriots in Wenonah Brewer and Meredith Smith.
