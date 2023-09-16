Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bulldogs Overwhelm Hilltoppers; Slaters Hand Falcons First Loss
Buy Now

Visiting Hartford tops St. J Academy 48-21 in the Vermont high school football season opener at Fairbanks Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MANCHESTER — A six-touchdown day for Jack McCoy was more than enough as the Burr and Burton Bulldogs bulldozed their way past the visiting Hilltoppers 48-21 in a meeting of two Vermont Division I football clubs.

Burr and Burton scored all of its points in the first half, leading 27-0 after the first quarter and 48-7 at the break. St. Johnsbury’s first-half score came off a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Bunnell to Joe Silver which cut the SJA deficit to 27-7 with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.