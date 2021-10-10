DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team erased 1-0 and 2-1 deficits on Saturday as Cooper Calkins scored all three goals for Danville’s first win of the year, 3-2.
The Olympians scored just a couple of minutes in, with Calkins’ first coming seven minutes later making for a 1-1 halftime score. “Same thing in the second half, they scored, we tied it and then Cooper scored with about 10 minutes left on a breakaway down the left side,” Danville coach Jeremy Withers said. “He’s got good speed and all three of his goals were scored like that.
“It wasn’t so much the win, but how we played,” he added. “We had great ball movement, something we’ve been working on. It was exciting, and Oxbow played really well too. It was just a great game and honestly, I would’ve been pleased with how we played even if we hadn’t won.”
Danville will look to maintain it Tuesday at home at 4 with Enosburg.
ST. JOHNSBURY 1, BRATTLEBORO 0: In Brattleboro, Jorge Trade scored at 14:51 of the second half and the defense did the rest as the Hilltoppers stopped a five-game slide.
Paul MacGillion made 14 saves, to three for St. J’s Fernando Fernandez. Keiya Fujiwara got the assist on the goal.
St. J (4-5-1) visits Champlain Valley on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
LAKE REGION 3, LYNDON 2, OT: In a barnburner in Orleans, Lake Region’s Jacob Inkel scored for Rangers in the 76th minute to tie the game 2-2, and Aidan Poginy scored the game-winner five minutes into overtime.
The Rangers overcame two deficits for the win. They first tied it on Liam Oliver’s goal eight minutes into the first half after the Vikings had scored four minutes in. LI went up 2-1 in the 66th minute before Inkel tied it with four minutes left in regulation time.
The Vikings (2-6) host Spaulding Tuesday at 4 p.m. Also Tuesday at 4, the 3-7 Rangers host Harwood.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In St. Johnsbury, second-half goals by Caitlyn Fielder and Alaina Beauregard were enough for the visiting Raiders to get the win. The Hilltoppers had knocked off Spaulding the previous evening.
While the Hilltoppers had a 9-5 edge in corners, U-32 goalie Kaelyn Hayward was only called upon for two saves, to six for St. J’s Maddie Hurlburt.
The Raders’ goals came in the third and fourth quarters, knocking the hosts to a 6-4 record.
“We came out strong, but lost our energy in the second half,” Hilltoppers coach Tara Bailey said. “We had some good opportunities on the goal and won a lot of corners, but fell a bit short on finishing. We look to bounce back on Tuesday at Montpelier.”
CROSS COUNTRY
ETS 5TH AT EASTERNS: Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury Academy was fifth in the Eastern States Championship race at the Manhattan College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in New York City.
This is the select race of over 30 races at the meet, Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said. “Evan was the top Vermonter again and raced athletes from across the Northeast and some outside the region. Probably the biggest and most competitive race during the season in the North East,” he noted.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman ran to 20th in the Varsity C race, “our original race if we could have gotten all seven there,” Langmaid said. It was a very good day for Vermont, he added. U32 placed third overall, beating NE powers Bishop Hendricken and Lasalle Academy. The team ranked number one in the Northeast - Ridge of New Jersey – placed sixth.
NCU’S CILWIK WINS: North Country senior James Cilwik finished first at the Harwood Invitational for the third year in a row, clocking a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds.
The girls team finished fourth out of six teams.
Sofia Nikitina finished 13th with a time of 22:34 against strong competition in the girls race, leading the Falcons to fourth place out of six teams. Kiera Marcotte finished 16th, in 22:58.
Blue Mountain’s Mackenzie Carle, Hannah Desrochers and Jada Longmoore also were in the race.
“I am very proud of all North Country runners, as their hard work is really starting to reflect in their running times,” Bartlett said. “We have two more meets prior to going into states on the 30th.”
