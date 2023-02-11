HARDWICK — Caitlyn Davison came up huge with a massive 25-point, 12-rebound double-double as Hazen pulled off a 51-40 victory against Blue Mountain on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now responsible for two of the three losses to the Bucks’ record; the first HU victory on Feb. 2 snapped BMU’s 12-game win streak. Hazen has won 17 straight since dropping its season-opener.
Blue Mountain came out strong, taking a 13-10 lead after one and a two-point lead into the half. Hazen would take control with an 11-4 third quarter before sinking 11 of 13 foul shots in the fourth quarter to seal it.
Haley Michaud added nine points in the victory.
Kyra Nelson paced the Bucks with 16 points and eight rebounds. Felicity Sulham (seven rebounds) and Karli Blood each tallied nine. Jordan Alley grabbed seven boards and four steals.
“It was a very well-played game by both teams,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We came out playing very well and got a lead. They answered with a run and it went that way all game. We had a little flat spot in the third; I went to the zone to hide a little foul trouble and Davison made us pay with two quick 3’s. They had us in a position to have to foul and pretty much didn’t miss a free throw. Happy with the effort for sure.”
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. Hazen hosts Milton and Blue Mountain is at Stowe.
HU (17-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Tessa Luther 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 1-3-5, Caitlyn Davison 8-6-25, Julia des Grosilliers 1-0-2, Ella Gillespie 0-6-6, Haley Michaud 3-3-9. Totals: 15-FG 18-28-FT 51.
BMU (14-3): Lauren Joy 1-0-2, Kyra Nelson 7-0-16, Jordan Alley 2-0-4, Felicity Sulham 3-3-9, Karli Blood 3-1-9. Totals: 16-FG 4-8-FT 40.
HU 10 10 11 20 — 51
BMU 13 9 4 14 — 40
3-Point FG: H 3 (Davison 3); B 4 (Nelson 2, Blood 2). Team Fouls: H 13, B 20. Fouled Out: H, Michaud; B, Joy.
LYNDON 52, U-32 45: In East Montpelier, Brooke’lyn Robinson poured in 27 points to spark the Vikings’ comeback effort.
Down two at the break, Robinson scored 21 of her points in the third quarter to propel Lyndon out in front.
LI canned 11 three-pointers as a team, including six off the hot hand of Robinson.
Molly Smith and Molly Renaudette each scored nine points.
“Hard fought game on the road in the toughest girls basketball league this year — I’d argue that with anyone,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Molly Renaudette hit some huge FT’s down the stretch, Delaney Raymond hit a gigantic 3, and Brooke was flammable in the second half. All of these girls are very, very special.”
Lyndon hosts Missisquoi on Tuesday.
LI (10-8): Brooke’lyn Robinson 9-3-27, Delaney Raymond 2-0-6, Molly Smith 3-0-9, Ary Parker 0-1-1, Molly Renaudette 1-7-9. Totals: 15-FG 11-18-FT 52.
U-32 (3-14): Wilson 3-0-7, Parker 5-0-13, Beauregard 2-0-4, Petrella 1-0-3, Flynn 0-2-2, Richardson 8-0-16. Totals: 19-FG 2-4-FT 45.
LI 8 11 25 8 — 52
U-32 9 12 19 5 — 45
3-Point FG: L 11 (Robinson 6, Raymond 2, Smith 3); U 5 (Wilson, Parker 3, Petrella). Team Fouls: L 7, U 15. Fouled Out: U, Petrella.
ST. JOHNSBURY 62, BRATTLEBORO 42: In Brattleboro, Hayden Wilkins netted 14 points and Kaia Anderson scored 10 in the Hilltoppers’ road win.
After a low-scoring first quarter, St. J blew it open with a 21-6 second quarter. The two teams played nearly even the rest of the way.
Cassidy Kittredge added nine points in the victory.
St. J welcomes Rice on Tuesday.
SJA (11-5): Lillian Kittredge 3-0-6, Addy Ely 1-0-3, Kaylee Weaver 3-0-7, Anna Ebert 1-0-2, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Brianna Bunnell 0-1-1, Cassidy Kittredge 4-0-9, Kaia Anderson 3-2-10, Emma Greenan 3-0-6, Kacie Nelson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 3-5-14. Totals: 23-FG 8-14-FT 62.
BU (5-12): Croutworst 3-2-10, Henry 4-2-12, Pattinson 3-1-9, Newton 1-3-5, Frehsee 1-3-5, White 0-1-1. Totals: 12-FG 12-21-FT 42.
SJA 6 21 17 18 — 62
BU 2 6 15 19 — 42
3-Point FG: S 8 (Ely, Weaver, C. Kittredge, Anderson 2, Wilkins 3); B 6 (Croutworst 2, Henry 2, Pattinson 2). Team Fouls: S 16, B. Fouled Out: S, Ebert.
NORTH COUNTRY 53, BURLINGTON 46: In Newport, Cora Nadeau delivered 18 points and Sabine Brueck produced 16 as the Falcons clipped the Seahorses.
It was Division II North Country’s fifth win over a D-I opponent this season, while also improving to 18-0.
NC led 25-16 at half but had that lead cut to one entering the fourth.
Maya Auger (eight) and Aaliyah Wilburn combined for 15 points.
Nylah Mitchell and Bree McDonald had 14 apiece for Burlington.
“That was a great challenge — one we will learn from and apply those lessons as we move forward,” Falcons coach Sarah Roy said. “We still have work to do to get where we want to be.”
North Country welcomes Middlebury on Tuesday.
NCU (18-0): Sabine Brueck 7-1-16, Maya Auger 2-2-8, Rileigh Fortin 1-2-4, Cora Nadeau 7-0-18, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 6-10-FT 53.
BHS (7-9): Mitchell 6-2-14, McDonald 6-0-14, Mubarak 4-0-11, Maji 3-0-7. Totals: 19-FG 2-3-FT 46.
NCU 12 13 13 15 — 53
BHS 7 9 21 9 — 46
3-Point FG: N 7 (Brueck, Auger 2, Nadeau 4); B 6 (McDonald, Mubarak, Maji). Team Fouls: N 12, B 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RUTLAND 49, ST. JOHNSBURY 40: In Rutland, three opposing players scored in double figures to help edge the Hilltoppers.
St. J led 14-12 at halftime. Rutland outscored SJA 15-4 in the third.
Rex Hauser delivered a game-high 15 points and Harry Geng scored 13 for the Hilltoppers.
SJA has a quick turnaround and will host South Burlington on Monday.
RHS (9-8): Swain 2-3-7, Elnicki 2-4-10, Pockette 2-1-5, Weatherhogg 1-0-2, Watson 1-0-2, Wood 1-0-2, Fuller 4-2-10, DelBianco 5-1-11, Graham 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 11-23-FT 49.
SJA (9-6): Rex Hauser 6-2-15, Harry Geng 5-2-13, Kerrick Medose 1-0-2, Aidan Brody 3-0-6, CJ Lyons 1-0-2, Kape Clements 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 6-8-FT 40.
RHS 2 10 15 22 — 49
SJA 6 8 4 22 — 40
3-Point FG: R 2 (Elnicki 2); S 2 (Hauser, Geng). Team Fouls: R 11, S 19. Fouled Out: S, Geng.
DANVILLE 58, TWINFIELD 50: In Marshfield, Christian Young pumped in 23 points, Andrew Joncas tossed in 16 and the Bears won their second game in as many days.
Danville used a 23-15 third quarter to extend a three-point halftime cushion.
Arius Andrews added nine points for the visitors.
Twinfield was led by Jes Stewart’s 20 points.
“We played very well for most of the second half before nearly letting them back in the game,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “I’ll take the win.”
Danville has Richford at home on Tuesday.
DHS (10-5): Andrew Joncas 5-5-16, Christian Young 8-3-23, Luke Ste Marie 2-0-4, Copper Calkins 1-0-3, Kohl Guinard 1-1-3, Arius Andrews 4-1-9. Totals: 21-FG 10-16-FT 58.
TU (9-5): Gouge 4-3-14, Stewart 7-4-20, Russell 2-2-7, Bernatchy 3-0-6, Cushing 1-0-3. Totals: 17-FG 9-12-FT 50.
DHS 11 12 23 12 — 58
TU 12 8 15 15 — 50
3-Point FG: D 6 (Joncas, Young 4, Calkins); T 7 (Gouge 3, Stewart 2, Russell, Cushing). Team Fouls: D 14, T 18.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 1, WOODSTOCK 0: In Woodstock, Gabrielle Young notched the lone goal and Taylor Blaise registered 16 saves in the Blades’ shutout.
Young struck on a power play goal in the first period. Ella Blaise and Isabela Butler were credited with assists.
Meridan Bremel stopped 16 shots for Woodstock.
“It was a battle from start to finish,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said. “Facing Woodstock a third time, we knew that they are a fast and aggressive team. Our team worked hard all game and prepared all week at practice. Taylor Blaise made some key saves to help secure the win. With her sixth shutout on the season, she’s played a key role to our success.”
Kingdom is at MVU on Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 6, NORTHFIELD 3: In Lyndon Center, Atte Manner scored twice while Alex Giroux and Adam Dusek each tallied a goal and an assist as the Vikings rallied late for the victory.
Down 3-1 after two periods, Lyndon scored five times in the third.
Ben West and Andrew Menard also scored. Zack Griffith and Griffin Goodhue had assists.
Logan Miller recorded 11 saves for LI. Landon Amell stopped 37 shots for Northfield.
Lyndon plays at Brattleboro on Monday.
GYMNASTICS
ST. J SECOND: In St. Johnsbury, Lydia Ruggles placed first in uneven bars and won the all-around to help the Hilltoppers to a second-place team finish.
St. J scored 136.5 points, just behind Burr and Burton’s 143.1. Milton finished third with 103.
Scoring an 8.65 on vault, a 9.4 on bars, an 8.95 on beam and a 9.7 on floor, Ruggles once again earned the first-place podium for all-around. The freshman is undefeated in all-around in her first regular season of competing high school gymnastics.
Teammate Ximena Mayorga Santana placed third on vault, fourth on bars, and sixth on floor which landed her in the fourth place all-around spot. Lydia Hall, an independent from Hazen who trains with SJA, placed second all-around, fifth place on vault and bars, and third on beam and floor.
The SJA team score was also supported by Emily Counter, Zoe Glentz Brush (fifth on beam and floor), Faith Lawton (fifth on vault — tying with Hall ), Aniela Thompson and Katy Noonan.
“In a high energy, high flying last meet of the regular season hosted by Saint Johnsbury Academy, both SJA and Burr and Burton hit their best team scores of the season,” Hilltopper coach Beverly McCarthy said. “The teams had fun, cheered each other on and encouraged each other throughout the competition. It was a fantastic display of sportsmanship and a great way to end the regular season and prepare to head into the state meet next weekend.
The Hilltoppers will head to Essex for the state meet on Saturday.
Vault: Lissa King, BBA 8.7; Lydia Ruggles, SJA 8.65; Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJA 8.6.
Uneven Bars: Lydia Ruggles, SJA 9.4; Cetta Fusco, Robin Tashjian BBA 9.0; Tristan Prescott, BBA 8.8
Balance Beam: Tashjian, 9.6; Abby McChesney, Cassidy Fusco, BBA 9.1; Lydia Hall, Hazen 9.0.
Floor Ex: Tashjian, 9.75; Ruggles, 9.7; Hall, 9.65.
All-Around: Ruggles, 36.7; Hall, 35.55; King, 34.6.
