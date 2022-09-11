JERICHO — Hayden Boivin ran for four touchdowns and passed for another as North Country earned its first 2-0 start in 11 years with a 50-24 thumping host Mt. Mansfield in a Division II clash on Saturday.
Boivin rattled off TD runs of 35 and 67 yards as well as two short punch-ins. He also tossed a score to Wyatt Descheneau.
Cooper Wheeler and Dylan Martin both had pick-sixes. Wheeler made his interception and ran it 30 yards for the score while Martin returned his for 40.
Evan Ballinger connected on a 27-yard field goal and Tate Parker finished off a two-point conversion.
For MMU, Kyle Taft had a 53-yard TD grab from Nathan Messier, Hunter Gauthier caught a 52-yard score and had an 88-yard kick return touchdown and Phillip Gulizio had a 7-yard rush TD.
The Falcons led 29-0 and were up 50-12 at halftime.
North Country (2-0) looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to U-32 for a 7 p.m. clash on Friday.
BOYS XC
ST. J WINS: In Burlington, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Carson Eames led the St. J boys to victory in the 15-team Burlington Invitational.
Thornton-Sherman finished fourth overall (16:32) and Eames finished sixth (16:40). CVU’s Matthew Servin, 15:37, took the top spot and set a new course record.
“Varsity boys ran very well,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “Andrew had a strong race and great finish. Carson has truly stepped up. Nathan looked great after a tough summer.”
The Hilltoppers have a home meet on Tuesday.
Team Scores
1. St. Johnsbury 65; 2. Champlain Valley 69; 3. Essex 102; 4. South Burlington 133; 5. Montpelier 142; 6. North Kingstown (R.I.) 155; 7. BFA-St. Albans 164; 8. Burlington 169; 9. Middlebury 182; 10. Harwood 230; 11. Colchester 290; 12. Mount Abraham 380; 13. BFA-Fairfax 381; 14. Missisquoi 411; 15. Danville 429.
Individual Top 10: 1. Matthew Servin, CVU 15:37.1; 2. Jackson Borge, North Kingstown (R.I); 3. Avery Smart, Mont; 4. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 5. Porter Hurteau, BFA; 6. Carson Eames, SJ; 7. Jack Crum, CVU; 8. Sky Valin, SB; 9. Kelton Poirier, Essex; 10. Avi Yagoda, BHS.
GIRLS XC
ST. J PLACES SIXTH: In Burlington, the St. J girls raced to a sixth place finish in a 12-team meet.
Siri Jolliffe, 21:48, placed 20th individually and Bennett Crance, 22:07, was 23rd. CVU’s Alice Kredell (18:53) finished first.
Team Scores
1. Champlain Valley 36; 2. Burlington 82; 3. Essex 114; 4. South Burlington 123; 5. Harwood 133; 6. St. Johnsbury 166; 7. Middlebury 172; 8. BFA-St. Albans 195; 9. North Kingstown (R.I). 232; 10. Mount Abraham 267; 11. Rice 276; 12. BFA-Fairfax 313.
Individual Top 10: 1. Alice Kredell, CVU 18:53.6; 2. Scarlet Stimson, Essex; 3. Estella Laird, CVU; 4. Gillian Fairfax, BHS; 5. Kaitlyn Lumbra, BFA; 6. Charlie Flint, Har; 7. Paige Poirier, SB; 8. Beth McIntosh, Midd; 9. Audrey Neilson, CVU; 10. Aya Goldstein, BHS.
BOYS SOCCER
ST. J 2, BURR AND BURTON 1: In St. Johnsbury, Jorge Trade assisted both Gus Yerkes’ and Gerardo Fernandez’s first-half goals in the Hilltoppers’ win.
Yerkes opened the scoring in the opening minutes and Fernandez tallied 15 minutes later.
Burr and Burton’s Nahui Harrington scored in between.
Fernando Gutierrez recorded four saves for SJA and Reed Brown had 11 for Burr and Burton.
St. J (2-1) is at Brattleboro on Tuesday at 4:30.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, LAKE REGION 1: In Newport, Brayden Pepin and Alex Giroux each scored in the Falcons’ rivalry victory on a day when North Country named its varsity soccer field after longtime varsity coach Jose Batista.
Pepin received a pass from Cooper Brueck midway through the first half and Giroux scored unassisted in the beginning of the second.
LR’s Jayden Choquette cut the lead in half with under two minutes remaining.
Camrin Gustin (7 saves) earned the win in net. Lincoln Racine had 14 saves.
North Country (1-0-1) travels to Harwood and Lake Region (0-2) plays at Lamoille, both Tuesday at 4:30.
HARWOOD 8, HAZEN 1: In Hardwick, the Highlanders scored four goals in each half in their victory over Hazen.
Cody Trudeau scored for the Wildcats off a feed from Dan des Groseilliers.
HU played the majority of the game with 10 players after a red card was issued.
Hazen (1-1) is at U-32 on Tuesday at 4:30.
U-32 13, LYNDON 0: In East Montpelier, Hayden Marceau had 14 saves for the Vikings in the loss.
“Tough game against a very strong opponent,” LI coach Martin Etter said.
Lyndon hosts Thetford on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
SPAULDING 4, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, Isabella Bevins scored twice and had an assist as the Tide won at Fairbanks Field.
Hannah MacDonald (unassisted) scores the lone goal for the Hilltoppers, Eden White and Hannak King tallied for the visitors, who held an 8-3 advantage on corners.
Willa Kantrowicz and Samara Rutledge (10 saves) combined for 14 saves for SJA. Abigail Geno saved 12 shots for Spaulding.
“We played hard today, made some great plays, but unfortunately gave Spaulding a few too many opportunities in the circle,” Hilltopper coach Tara Bailey said.
St. J (0-3) is at North Country on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.