Saturday H.S. Roundup: Falcons Roll; Hilltoppers Fall; Blades Blank Bulldogs
St. J Academy’s Connor Decker pins David Jean of Winnisquam in 1:02 during a 145-pound match at the Merrimack Duals on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by DJ Rousseau)

MIDDLEBURY — Sabine Brueck supplied 16 points, Cora Nadeau had 14 and Maya Auger added 11 as the unbeaten North Country Falcons rolled to their 12th win with a 72-33 rout at Middlebury on Saturday.

North Country had a 42-14 lead heading into halftime.

