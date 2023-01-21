Saturday H.S. Roundup: Falcons Roll; Hilltoppers Fall; Blades Blank Bulldogs

MIDDLEBURY — Sabine Brueck supplied 16 points, Cora Nadeau had 14 and Maya Auger added 11 as the unbeaten North Country Falcons rolled to their 12th win with a 72-33 rout at Middlebury on Saturday.
North Country had a 42-14 lead heading into halftime.
Auger drained a trio of triples in the first quarter. Nine Falcons wound up in the scoring column.
North Country looks to stay perfect Tuesday when Colchester visits Newport.
NCU (12-0): Abby Bathalon 1-0-2, Reeve Applegate 3-1-7, Sabine Brueck 7-2-16, Maya Auger 4-0-11, Emma Fortin 3-0-6, Rileigh Fortin 2-0-4, Addie Nelson 2-2-6, Cora Nadeau 6-0-14, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 31-FG 5-10-FT 72.
MU (2-6): Hurley 1-0-2, Whitney 1-0-3, Pitney 1-0-2, Seilois 6-4-16, Bindel 4-0-8, Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 4-5-FT 33.
NCU 20 22 18 12 — 72
MU 7 7 8 11 — 33
3-Point FG: N 5 (Auger 3, Nadeau 2); M 1 (Whitney). Team Fouls: N 11, M 14.
RUTLAND 48, ST. JOHNSBURY 36: In Rutland, Kasyn Bellomo (14), Ava Mores (12) and Kenzie McLaughlin (10) combined for all but 12 of Rutland’s points in a win over the Hilltoppers.
St. J trailed by one at the break. Rutland pulled away in the fourth with a 14-6 run.
Hayden Wilkins (11 points) and Kaylee Weaver (10) paced the Hilltoppers. Cassidy Kittredge added seven.
“Tough scoring night, couldn’t capitalize on a lot of good opportunities,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “Rebounding was the difference maker — gave up too many offensive boards. Game was closer than the final score, needed to foul down the stretch and Rutland stepped up and made their free throws. Tough loss to a strong team that will do very well down the stretch.”
St. J is at BFA-St. Albans on Monday.
RHS (10-2): Mores 4-2-12, Bellomo 5-1-14, McLaughlin 2-6-10, Marsh 1-2-4, Evans 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 13-23-FT.
SJA (6-3): Kaylee Weaver 4-2-10, Rylee Strohm 0-2-2, Cassidy Kittredge 3-0-7, Kaia Andersen 1-0-2, Kacie Nelson 1-2-4, Hayden Wilkins 3-3-11. Totals: 12-FG 9-9-FT 36.
RHS 8 12 14 14 — 48
SJA 6 13 11 6 — 36
3-Point FG: R 5 (Mores 2, Bellomo 3); S 3 (Kittredge, Wilkins 2). Team Fouls: R 11, S 18.
WINDSOR 51, LAKE REGION 39: In Windsor, Sydney Perry (14 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks) and Sophia Rockwood (17 points, 11 rebounds) helped the defending Division III champs take down the Rangers in a rematch of last season’s title game.
Audrey Rupp added 10 points and five assists for Windsor which held a 23-17 halftime advantage.
Alyssa Butler had nine points and Sakoya Sweeney had eight to lead LR.
Lake Region visits Oxbow on Tuesday.
WHS (10-2): Rupp 3-4-10, Wildgoose 0-2-2, Clark 1-2-4, Rockwood 6-3-17, Perry 6-2-14, Simonds 1-0-2, Thibodeau 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 13-21-FT 51.
LR (6-5): Maddie Racine 0-4-4, Sakoya Sweeney 3-2-8, Keira Quintal 3-0-6, Madison Bowman 1-0-3, Lillian Fauteux 1-1-3, Alyssa Butler 2-5-9, Dayna Knights 3-0-6. Totals: 13-FG 12-24-FT 39.
WHS 12 11 13 15 — 51
LR 11 6 11 11 — 39
3-Point FG: W 2 (Rockwood 2); L 1 (Bowman). Team Fouls: W 22, L 17. Fouled Out: W, Perry; L, Butler.
HAZEN 56, DANVILLE 32: In Danville, Caitlyn Davison dropped in 26 points and Alexis Christensen added 15 as the Wildcats completed the season sweep of the Bears.
Danville led 14-11 after the opening quarter but Hazen outscored the hosts 38-4 in the middle quarters.
Tessa Luther added eight points for HU, which has won 10 straight.
Laci Potter scored all 13 of her points in the first quarter for Danville.
“We came out really strong in the first quarter and executed a lot of what we worked on in practice this week,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “In the second and third, we didn’t communicate as well and Hazen created multiple turnovers that turned into transition baskets. The girls did a nice job to regroup in the fourth and finish strong.”
As part of Potter’s senior project, Saturday’s clash was a “Mental Health Awareness” game. Potter worked to raise money for the Danville Mental Health Awareness Initiative. Both teams wore shirts to support mental health awareness and linked arms for a photo at the start of the game.
Hazen heads to Winooski on Tuesday while Danville will welcome Blue Mountain.
HU (10-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-1-3, Tessa Luther 3-1-8, Alexis Christensen 6-2-15, Caitlyn Davison 10-6-26, Julia des Groseilliers 1-0-2, Haley Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 10-17-FT 56.
DHS (3-8): Sloane Morse 1-1-4, Laci Potter 5-0-13, Kai-Li Huang 2-1-5, Kendall Hale 1-0-3, Lauren Joncas 1-0-3, Sadie Young 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 2-6-FT 32.
HU 11 18 20 7 — 56
DHS 14 0 4 14 — 32
3-Point FG: H 2 (Luther, Christensen); D 6 (Morse, Potter 3, Hale, Joncas). Team Fouls: H 9, D 15.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 51, MILTON 45: In Wells River, Jordan Alley delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals as the Bucks hung on for the victory.
Blue Mountain was up 24-17 at half.
Lauren Joy and Keegan Tillotson chipped in with seven points apiece and Kari Blood added six.
Marlie Bushey picked up 15 points for Milton. Maeli Rutherford had 11 and Jessica Hensley 10.
“It was nice to get back to playing a game,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “We’ve had almost two weeks off from our last one. We had a little bit of rust to shake off but overall we did a good job running our stuff. Poor free throw shooting in the first half held us back a bit and Milton capitalized coming out with a strong third quarter.
“We were able to do just enough in the fourth to get the win. It was a good game throughout. Milton has a couple very talented freshmen and are certainly headed in the right direction. Jordan Alley had a strong game for us also. Good win.”
BMU heads north for a clash with Danville on Tuesday.
BMU (8-1): Lauren Joy 2-2-7, Kyra Nelson 1-2-5, Jordan Alley 6-7-19, Felicity Sulham 2-1-5, Karli Blood 2-0-6, Kaydence McKean 1-0-2, Keegan Tillotson 3-1-7. Totals: 17-FG 13-25-FT 51.
MHS (5-6): Rutherford 4-0-11, Farrar 1-0-2, Bushey 7-1-15, Martin 2-1-5, Hensley 3-4-10, Tomasi 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 2-10-FT 45.
BMU 14 10 18 9 — 51
MHS 10 7 19 11 — 45
3-Point FG: B 4 (Joy, Nelson, Blood 2); M 3 (Rutherford 3). Team Fouls: B 17, M 20.
BOYS HOCKEY
BURLINGTON 3, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Burlington, three different goal scorers powered the Seahorses past the Hilltoppers.
Cannon Poulin, Ian Maher and William Pelczarski tallied for Burlington and Sayre Fisher had an assist.
Nate Cushing and Ryder Busto scored for St. J. Phinny Huntington (two) and Noah Choiniere picked up the assists.
Micah Rossman stopped 14 shots in the win. Nate Delman registered 29 saves for SJA, which returns to the ice Wednesday at home against Middlebury.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 2, BURR AND BURTON 0: In Manchester, Alexandra Mosher and Ella Blaise each netted a goal and Taylor Blaise (11 saves) picked up the shutout in goal as the Blades won their third in a row.
Briannah Waterman added an assist in the win. The Blades scored a goal in both the first and second periods.
“We played fast, smart hockey from start to finish,” Kingdom coach Shaun Mosher said. “A strong forecheck and good puck movement led to our success.”
The Blades are back in action Saturday against Hartford at Fenton Chester Arena.
GYMNASTICS
RUGGLES, SJA WIN: At Green Mountain Training Center in Williston, Lydia Ruggles was the all-around winner, leading the Hilltoppers to the team win over Burlington/Colchester and South Burlington.
St. J tallied 109.8 points, besting B/C with 101.25 and SB (44.9). The Hilltoppers took 11 of the 15 spots on the podium in the tri-meet.
Ruggles claimed first in vault, bars and floor and was second in beam to take the all-around title. She remains undefeated in all-around this season.
St. J’s Ximena Mayorga Santana was second in all-around, placing second in bars and third in vault, beam and floor.
Lydia Hall, an independent from Hazen that competes with SJA, was third in all-around. Hall grabbed second in vault and third in beam.
Faith Lawton (vault and floor), Aniela Thompson (uneven bars) and Emily Counter (beam) also contributed to the team’s winning score.
St. J (4-1) is at Essex on Tuesday.
All-Around: Ruggles, 34.7; Santana, 33.4; Hall, 32.25.
Vault: Lydia Ruggles, SJA 8.34; Lydia Hall, Hazen 8.3; Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJA 8.05.
Bars: Ruggles, 8.5; Santana, 6.9; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJA 6.9.
Beam: Kasey Haggerty, B/C 9.0; Ruggles, 8.5. Hall, Santana, 8.2.
Floor: Ruggles, 9.35; Kelsey Adams, SB 9.1; Santana, 9.0.
WRESTLING
SJA FOURTH IN MERRIMACK: The St. J wrestling team took fourth of 12 teams in the Merrimack Duals meet on Saturday.
The team results for the Hilltoppers: SJA 42, Winnisquam 29; SJA 42, Salem B 39; Salem A 71, SJA 12; Londonderry 48, SJA 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.