Saturday H.S. Roundup: Fernandez, Thornton-Sherman Set School Records As SJA Rolls To Victory At Twilight South Burlington Invitational

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman each set new school records while helping St. Johnsbury to a first place finish at the Twilight South Burlington Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
The Hilltopper boys scored in all 18 events, compiling a score of 177 and doubling up second place South Burlington in the 23-school meet. Champlain Valley (71) was third, followed by U-32 (56) and Peoples (49).
Fernandez picked up the win in the 400 meters, with his time of 49.45 seconds setting a new SJA mark — topping the previous record of 49.6 held by Michael Lavigne (‘84).
Thornton-Sherman wrote his part of history in the 800, finishing at 1:54.15 which surpassed Dage Minors’ Hilltopper best of 1:54.93. Thornton-Sherman’s time was the second-fastest in Vermont history. The state record was set in 2012 by Brattleboro’s Jacob Ellis (1:54.01).
During that same 800, was the first time in state history that three boys finished in under 1:56 as Essex’s Kelton Poirier (1:54.77) and CVU’s Matthew Servin (1:55.60) also impressed.
Fernandez also claimed the 200 (22.86) and anchored both the 4x100 (44.40) and 4x400 (3:27.35) to victory. Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley and Thornton-Sherman rounded out the 4x400 team which missed the SJA school record set in 2013 by just .08 seconds.
Beardsley, Bugbee and Alejandro Orozco Kuri joined Fernandez in the 4x100.
Beardsley was also victorious in the 100, finishing in 11.39 and Diego Perez won shot put with a throw of 13.22 meters.
Nathaniel Bernier, Carson Eames, Isaac Lenzini and Ari Levin raced to a 4x800 win (8:29.66).
SJA runner-up finishes included: Cian Nott (triple jump), Coulson Angell (javelin), Quinn Murphy (discus), Eames (3,000) and Bugbee (400).
The St. Johnsbury girls finished sixth with 50 points. South Burlington pulled off the win in a tight contest, scoring 105.5 to narrowly edge CVU (99.5) and U-32 (94).
Brooke White leaped to a new PR in the triple jump, winning the event with a distance of 10.79 meters. White was also third in the 400.
The Hilltopper squad of Wisteria Franklin, Ruth Krebs, Jasmine Engle and Macy Moore was second in the 4x800. SJA’s Rylee Strohm placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Lake Region’s Heather Alexander was second in javelin to help the Rangers to a seventh place team finish.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 5, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, Wyatt Mason tossed a complete game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Vikings blanked the host Falcons.
Austin Wheeler was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three steals. Brody Mosher also put together a 2-for-3 day.
Joe Leblanc and Luis Sanchez had the lone hits for North Country. Leblanc was also tabbed with the loss.
LI (6-1) has won six straight since dropping its season-opener.
The Vikings will host Lake Region and NCU (3-4) travels to Hazen, both on Tuesday.
HAZEN 8, LAMOILLE 0: In Hyde Park, Jadon Baker (2-for-4, three runs) hit a home run and Tyler Rivard went 3-for-4 at the dish while striking out nine and giving up just two hits on the mound, shutting out the Lancers in the Wildcats’ win.
Rivard added an RBI and two runs. Jake Davison was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Lyle Rooney had a triple.
Zach Schriber had a double for Lamoille. Teammate Stokley Puleio threw seven innings in the loss, striking out five.
Hazen (6-0) has a good test on Tuesday when North Country comes to town.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 31, NORTHFIELD 1 (5): In Northfield, Ricky Fennimore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and five RBIs and Evan Dennis produced a double, triple, three RBIs and five runs as the Bucks steamrolled to another massive win.
BMU hung 11 on the board in the first inning and six more in both the second and third.
Dennis and Kason Blood drew three walks apiece, BMU earning 16 as a team.
Blood (double, four runs, RBI), Kris Fennimore (double, five runs, two RBIs), Brody Kingsbury (double, two runs, four RBIs) and Hayden Carle (double, two runs, three RBIs) all got in on the action.
Owen Murray was 2-for-4 with a double at the plate. On the mound, he tossed four innings with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits, a run and no walks. Keegan Frigon was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI; he also threw one inning, recording all three of his outs via strikeout.
BMU (10-0) has Randolph at home on Monday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 8, LITTLETON 6 (8): In Littleton, Karter Deming delivered 12 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to help the Spartans hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season.
Deming surrendered four hits and four runs while walking six.
Littleton led 4-0 after an inning, with that lead being trimmed to one after the second. Tied six-all, White Mountains scored twice in the top of the eighth and then held on for the win.
Brayden Shallow was 2-for-5 with a run and a pair of RBIs and Jacob Silver (2-for-4) had a double, two runs and two RBIs. Ethen Heng and Daniel Stinson each scored two runs.
Blake Fillion (run), Kyle Fuentes (run, RBI), Reece Cook (two runs, three walks) and Grady Hadlock (RBI) each recorded a hit for Littleton.
Ross Kelly absorbed the loss after five innings of work. He allowed five runs (zero earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five.
“Not a well-played game by either team,” Crusaders coach AJ Bray said. “Their pitchers walked nine and hit five batters. Our defense was just awful as we made 11 errors. That’s more errors in one game than we had made total in our first nine games.”
WMR (6-1) heads to Woodsville on Monday. Littleton (9-1) sees that same Engineers team at home on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 23, CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 22: In Hinesburg, Randi Fortin blasted two home runs as part of a 5-for-6 day (double, four runs, three RBIs), Ally Lapierre (4-for-6) added a homer of her own as well as five RBIs and Rileigh Fortin (4-for-5) had two doubles and four runs as the Falcons pulled off a high-scoring thriller.
Tyra Scelza also had a four-hit performance, scoring three runs and Abby Bathalon was 3-for-4 with four runs.
Jenna Laramie was credited with the win in the circle.
North Country (4-3) welcomes Mt. Mansfield on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 29, NORTHFIELD 1 (5): In Northfield, Jade Lamarre (four runs, four RBIs) belted two triples, Karli Blood (3-for-4, four runs, two RBIs) had a pair of doubles and Kaylee Hamlett struck out nine over five innings of one-hit ball in the Bucks’ blowout.
Blue Mountain led 24-0 after three, including a 10-run second inning.
Hamlett also went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs at the dish. Felicity Sulham (three runs, three steals), Maya Christy (three runs) and Madalyn Houghton (double, two runs) each had two hits and three RBIs. Gabby Houghton (triple) also had three RBIs and Kyra Nelson scored five runs.
BMU (7-2) hosts BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 7, ESSEX 0: In Essex, the defending Division I champion Hilltoppers improved to 9-0 with a dominant victory over the Hornets.
SJA welcomes Stowe on Tuesday.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Deria Suren, E 6-1, 6-1; Agustin Gil Tricio, S def. Vishnu Konnanur, E 6-1, 6-1; Jorge Trade, S def. Pierce Bauer, E 6-1, 6-1. Fernando Guitterez, S def. Rory Miller, E 6-3, 6-0; Nick Wright, S def. Lewis Pilcher, E 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa SJA def. Donovan Ho/Lucas St. Hilaire, E 6-0, 6-3; Julian Wilkes/Andres Correa, S def. Mason Bauer/Jacques Larourciere, E 6-4, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.