Saturday H.S. Roundup: Fernandez, Thornton-Sherman Set School Records As SJA Rolls To Victory At Twilight South Burlington Invitational
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman each set new school records while helping St. Johnsbury to a first place finish at the Twilight South Burlington Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.

The Hilltopper boys scored in all 18 events, compiling a score of 177 and doubling up second place South Burlington in the 23-school meet. Champlain Valley (71) was third, followed by U-32 (56) and Peoples (49).

