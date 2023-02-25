Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hazen, Blue Mountain Girls Roll Into Final Four; Three Hilltoppers Reach State Wrestling Semifinals

HARDWICK — The Wildcats won their 20th in a row Saturday and it was their biggest one yet — Hazen is headed back to the Barre Aud.
The second-seeded Cats took down No. 7 Oxbow, 65-53, to punch their tickets to the Division III girls basketball final four for the first time since 2018.
Caitlyn Davison poured in a season-high 34 points, including 14 of 19 foul-shooting, to lead the way. Alexis Christensen buried four three-pointers in the first half as part of her 16-point night.
With a three-point lead after the first eight minutes, Hazen used a strong second quarter to take a 36-23 advantage into halftime. The Olympians trimmed the deficit to six entering the fourth but Davison and the Wildcats stayed poised.
The junior guard went a perfect 8 of 8 from the stripe and scored 12 total points in the final quarter.
Ella Gillespie (seven) and Haley Michaud added 13 points for HU. Maggi Ellsworth had 22 points and Emerson Fuller scored 14 for Oxbow.
Hazen squares off with No. 3 Thetford at the Barre Aud on Thursday.
HU (20-1): Tessa Luther 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 6-0-16, Caitlyn Davison 9-14-34, Ella Gillespie 2-2-7, Haley Michaud 3-0-6. Totals: 21-FG 16-21-FT 65.
OHS (12-10): Ellsworth 10-2-22, Spear 2-0-4, Phelps 1-0-2, Fuller 6-2-14, Swift 4-1-9, Koslowsky 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 5-13-FT 53.
HU 13 23 11 18 — 65
OHS 10 13 18 12 — 53
3-Point FG: H 7 (Christensen 4, Davison 2, Gillespie). Team Fouls: H 11, O 19. Fouled Out: O, Ellsworth.
No. 2 BLUE MOUNTAIN 66, No. 7 WILLIAMSTOWN 34: In Wells River, Jordan Alley (seven rebounds, three steals) and Kyra Nelson (four boards, two blocks) each dropped in 23 points to lead the Bucks back to the Barre Aud for the second straight year.
Blue Mountain coasted into halftime with a 35-19 lead and then won each of the last two quarters by eight points.
Nelson (9 of 13) and Alley (7 of 11) combined for 16 points from the free-throw line.
Karli Blood had seven points and three assists and Keegan Tillotson added six points and five assists.
“Very happy with how the girls played today,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We ran the floor well and defense was solid throughout. Jordan and Kyra had great games scoring the ball but everyone really contributed today. Lauren Joy had a terrific battle with the Campbell girl from Williamstown. Both made it incredibly difficult on the other. Williamstown really competes hard. Great win and excited to play at the Aud.”
Blue Mountain plays No. 3 Leland & Gray at the Barre Aud on Wednesday at 6:30.
BMU (18-3): Lauren Joy 1-0-2, Kyra Nelson 6-9-23, Jordan Alley 8-7-23, Felicity Sulham 0-3-3, Karli Blood 3-0-7, Kaydence McKean 1-0-2, Keegan Tillotson 3-0-6. Totals: 22-FG 19-28-FT 66.
WHS (13-8): Spencer 1-0-2, Campbell 6-1-15, Hutchinson 2-0-4, Tenney 1-0-2, Beliveau 3-2-8, Dwinell 1-0-2, Townsend 0-1-1. Totals: 14-FG 4-8-FT 34.
BMU 19 16 14 17 — 66
WHS 11 8 6 9 — 34
3-Point FG: B 3 (Nelson 2, Blood); W 2 (Campbell). Team Fouls: B 12, W 24.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 69, SOUTH BURLINGTON 54: In St. Johnsbury, Harry Geng delivered 25 points, Kerrick Medose had 18 and Aidan Brody 13 as the Hilltoppers closed out the regular season with a win.
St. J scored 15 in each of the first two quarters and was up by four at the break. After an even third quarter, the Hilltoppers broke free with a 30-19 fourth.
Geng (11), Medose (10) and Brody (nine) accounted for all 30 of the fourth-quarter points, which included 12 of 14 foul-shooting from the Hilltopper trio.
SJA shot 17 of 21 from the line as a team.
With the win, St. J secures the three-seed in Division I and a first round bye.
SJA (12-7): Rex Hauser 2-2-6, Harry Geng 10-3-25, Kerrick Medose 7-4-18, Will Eaton 0-1-1, Hayden Brown 2-0-4, Aidan Brody 3-7-13. Totals: 25-FG 17-21-FT 69.
SB (11-9): Gauthier 1-1-3, Bouffard 5-0-12, Aguck 3-2-10, Sweet 7-1-15, Metz 1-0-3, Sandberg 4-0-8, Quebec-Hill 1-0-3. Totals: 22-FG 4-8-FT 54.
SJA 15 15 9 30 — 69
SB 12 14 9 19 — 54
3-Point FG: S 2 (Geng 2); SB 6 (Bouffard 2, Aquck 2, Metz, Quebec-Hill). Team Fouls: S 13, SB 20.
MONTPELIER 75, LYNDON 50: In Lyndon Center, Carson Cody scored 20 points in the Solons’ win over the Vikings.
Lyndon trailed by just three after the first quarter but went cold during a 25-5 second quarter in favor of Montpelier.
LI lost the second half by just two points.
Austin Wheeler (11 points), Julian Thrailkill (10), Ethan Lussier (nine) and Gavin Williams (eight) produced most of the Vikings’ points.
Carter Bruzzese (14) and Clayton Foster (12) chipped in for Montpelier.
Lyndon finishes at 11-9 and will await D-II playoff seeding.
MHS (17-3): Riby-Williams 2-0-4, Bruzzese 6-0-14, Nyiringabo 2-0-4, Foster 5-0-12, Bridge 1-0-3, Cody 9-0-20, Lilly 2-1-5, Price 1-0-3, Tringe 3-0-6, Milak 2-0-4. Totals: 33-FG 1-4-FT 75.
LI (11-9): Eli Hooker 1-0-3, Logan Wheeler 1-1-3, Gavin Williams 3-0-8, Julian Thrailkill 4-0-10, Beckett Bailey 0-3-3, Ethan Lussier 3-0-9, Austin Wheeler 2-6-11, Santino DiMartino 1-0-3. Totals: 15-FG 10-13-FT 50.
MHS 17 25 14 19 — 75
LI 14 5 12 19 — 50
3-Point FG: M 8 (Bruzzese, Foster 2, Bridge, Cody 2, Price); L 10 (Hooker, Williams 2, Thrailkill 2, Lussier 3, Wheeler, DiMartino). Team Fouls: M 13, L 6.
WRESTLING
SJA’S ALSAID, AMANTAYEV THIRD: At Vergennes, Ozzy Alsaid and Sanat Amantayev each picked up third-place finishes at the Vermont state championships.
Alsaid grabbed third in the 160 class and Amantayev was third in 195.
Fellow Hilltoppers Hannah Keithan (fourth, 106) and Austin Strang (fifth, 120) turned in strong performances as well.
Lyndon’s Karter Morey was fifth in the 126.
INDOOR TRACK
HILLTOPPERS SET MORE RECORDS: In Staten Island, N.Y., St. J sophomore Andrew Thornton-Sherman lowered the fastest time ever run for 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete (1:54.93) to take second place at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Saturday.
Thornton-Sherman is now ranked in the top 30 in the nation. No. 10 ranked Mark Viggiano of Ocean Township High School in New Jersey won in 1:52.85.
Jaden Beardsley placed 17th out of 40 entrants in the elite 60 meters with a time of 7.37 seconds.
Andrew Bugbee, Beardsley, Ryan Callaghan and Thornton-Sherman placed seventh in the 4x400 relay (3:34.60) just off their state record time set last week. The race was won by top-ranked Bullis High School of Maryland.
Andrew Bugbee, Wilder Thomas, Thornton-Sherman and Beardsley placed ninth out of 21 teams in the 4x200 in a new school record of 1:33.93, breaking the mark set earlier this season.
Next up is the New England Championships at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
