HARDWICK — “We experienced the highs and lows of our team.” So said Blue Mountain coach Scott Blood after the Bucks and Hazen split a doubleheader Saturday.
The first game, a regular seven-inning contest, ended in six innings in favor of BMU; the second game was an agreed-upon five-inning game in which it was the host Wildcats’ turn for a rout, 12-2.
The Bucks take a 10-2 record into Tuesday’s game in Royalton against first-place White River Valley (11-0). The D-III Wildcats (8-4) finish their regular season Monday at Lamoille and Tuesday at home at 4:30 with Peoples Academy for senior day.
BM 14, HAZEN 3: The Bucks only needed six hits to end this one in the sixth inning. Four runs in the top of the sixth got it done, as did winning pitcher Ryan Gardner, who went two innings. BM held Hazen to four hits and used 10 walks to its advantage. Each team made four errors.
HAZEN 12, BM 2: It was a 180 the other way in the nightcap, as the Wildcats had nine hits while holding BMU to four. One of those was an Evan Dennis two-run homer to deep center field. Dennis took the loss on the mound, while Andrew Menard was Hazen’s pitcher of record.
BASEBALL
U-32 7, LYNDON 2: In a matchup of hot D-II teams in East Montpelier, star pitcher Owen Kellington and the Raiders ended the Vikings’ seven-game win streak.
Kellington, throwing 93 mph fastballs, threw a three-hitter that included 17 strikeouts.
Trevor Lussier had two of LI’s hits while Carsen McQuade drove in the Vikings’ two runs with their other hit. LI pitchers Whit Steen and Chevy Bandy allowed a combined six hits. With three errors, only two of the Raiders’ runs were earned.
“Tough matchup against the best pitcher in the state,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said of Kellington. “Good learning experience for our guys going into the end of the season. We’ll get better and be better on the next one.”
U-32 (8-2) had had its own seven-game win snapped by Thetford in its previous game. The Vikings have two regular-season games left, Tuesday at Harwood and Thursday at home with Montpelier.
NORTHFIELD 6, DANVILLE 4: In Danville, the visiting Marauders overcame 2-0 and 4-3 deficits. A three-run sixth inning gave the visitors their 6-4 win.
“Proud of the effort from the guys today, a competitive baseball game,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Joe [Schlesinger] and Cooper [Calkins] pitched well and we put the ball in play. Tip of the cap to Northfield. They made some great plays today and backed up their pitchers well. A few too many of their hits found holes, ours didn’t, and that’s baseball.”
At the plate, Schlesinger’s leadoff double sparked a fifth-inning rally. Jonn Morgan had an RBI double in the first. Caleb Nelson had two RBI on the afternoon, and Dillon Brigham had another multi-hit game.
Danville seniors Jacob Baesemann, Graham LaHaye, Jacob LeClair (injured), and Caleb Nelson will be honored before Tuesday’s 4:30 senior day game with Williamstown.
ESSEX 11, ST. J 3: In Essex, Sam Heins pitched four innings for his first varsity win and Eli Bostwick added four RBI to power the Hornets.
Tyler Holm tallied four hits while Colby Prue had a single and RBI for the Hilltoppers (3-11), who visit Champlain Valley on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 14 NORTH COUNTRY 0 (5): In Newport, Taylor Farnsworth (2-for-5, double), Lexi Duranleau (2-for 4), Lilian Kittridge (3-for-4, double) and Kaia Anderson (2-for-3) had solid days as the Hilltoppers (8-5) won their third straight.
Delaney Rankin was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts, three hits and a walk. Jenna Laramie took the loss (12 hits, five Ks, two walks in four innings).
The Hilltoppers had four runs on four hits to start the game and scored in every inning. Brooke Choiniere ended the game with a diving catch in center field.
Hailey Pothier was 3-for-3 with a triple for the Falcons (4-9), who play their regular-season finale Tuesday at home with Colchester. St. J visits CVU on Tuesday.
LYNDON 12, U-32 2: In East Montpelier, the Vikings won a convincing seven-inning game as Kelleigh Simpson belted two solo homers, Kadienne Whitcomb also went yard and the visitors went to an 11-1 record going into their last week of regular-season play.
Emma Newland (two singles, RBI), Jaydin Royer (three singles, two RBI), and Whitcomb (two singles, HR, two RBI) were also prolific at the plate.
Simpson was again masterful in the circle, fanning 12 on a four-hitter with one walk. The Vikings reached U-32’s Grace Johnson for 10 hits in dropping the Raiders to a 6-3 record.
LI finishes its regular-season Tuesday at Harwood.
OXBOW 15, BMU 2: In Bradford, the host Olympians, smarting from Blue Mountain handing them their first loss of the season in their previous game May 18, bounced the Bucks in five innings in the rematch.
Errors and an inability to hit the ball well undid BM this time, coach Carrie Peters noted.
It made Oxbow 10-1 in Division III, while the Bucks fell to an 8-3 mark in D-IV.
Blue Mountain finishes its schedule Tuesday at home at 4:30 against Twinfield and on senior day Thursday at home at 4:30 against Peoples.
DANVILLE 19, NORTHFIELD 0: In Danville, Cassidy Kittredge fanned 12, allowed just two hits and no walks in five innings as Danville pushed its record to 9-1.
Ava Marshia (2-for-4, double, three runs), Paige Hale (2-for-3 triple, run, three RBI) and Carlie Beliveau (2-for-5, triple, two RBI, three runs) powered the offense, which accumulated 10 hits.
Danville (9-1) hosts Williamstown on Tuesday at 4:30.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 6, COLCHESTER 1: At Bayside Park in Colchester, St. Johnsbury won the fourth in its last five matches to take an 8-5 record into its last week of regular-season play that begins with Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. home match with Essex as part of senior recognition day.
Singles: 1. Jorge Trade, SJ def. Caden Mercer 7-6 (3), 6-3; 2. Jose Daniel, SJ def Riley Fitzgerald 6-2, 6-1; 3. Jonny Labrie, Colchester def Elias Tussie 3-6, 6-2. 1-0 (7); 4. Moises Zetune, SJ def. Cooper Seissen 6-2, 6-3; 5. Colchester forfeits. Doubles: 1. Riku Momozawa/James Piluso, SJ def Brady Towle/Anthony Klemm 6-2, 6-4; 2. Jack Jafif/Alvaro Roldan, SJ def Miles O’Brien/Henry Lopez, 6-0, 6-3.
