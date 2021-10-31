Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Fall In Hartford; Falcons Exit In Hinesburg

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Madison Barnwood’s tally late in the third quarter helped lift second-seeded Hartford to a 1-0 win over St. J Academy in a Divison I field hockey quarterfinal on Saturday morning.
Caroline Hamilton assisted the lone goal with 1:25 left in the third.
Maddie Hurlbert made 11 saves while Madigan Maurer (2) and Genevieve Hatch combined for three defensive saves.
Hartford’s Paige Veilleux thwarted five shots for the hosts, who finished with a 10-3 advantage in corners.
“We played a tough game but ultimately fell,” SJ coach Tara Bailey said. “We left it all out on the field. Incredibly proud of this group and their growth as a team. We gave a good fight. Got a few good looks in the third and fourth quarter but fell a bit short.”
It was the final game for seniors Kyara Rutledge, Clara Andre, Haley Page, Ashley Fox, Taylor Farnsworth, Mary Cook, Madigan Maurer, Hannah Angell and Maddie Hurlbert. The Hilltopper finish with a 10-6 record.
“Thanks to our seniors for all of their hard work,” Bailey said.
GIRLS SOCCER
NO. 1 CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 6, NO. 8 NORTH COUNTRY 2: In Hinesburg, Zoe Klein netted a hat trick as the top-seeded Redhawks ended the Falcons’ fantastic season.
Emma Crum, Chloe Pecro and Ava Barron also scored for CVU (12-1-2).
Sabine Brueck tallied both goals for North Countr, one off a free kick from outside the 18 that found the top corner.
Rileigh Fortin finished with 10 saves for the Falcons (11-3-2).
It was the last game for seniors Cece Marquis, Brianna Deslandes, Austin Bria, Hailie Chilafoux, Tristin Coburn and Josie Chitambar.
