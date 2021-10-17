ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior Clara Andre scored two early goals and the St. Johnsbury Academy field hockey team powered past North Country on the turf at Fairbanks Field on Saturday.
Hannah Angell and junior Liv Eberhardt each added a goal and assist as the Hilltoppers got their second 4-0 victory of the year of the Falcons. They also won by that score Sept. 14 in Newport, and had a 14-5 edge in corners on Saturday.
“Great play all around the field for the Hilltoppers. We are hoping to keep building momentum as we near the end of the regular season,” coach Tara Bailey said, looking toward their next game Wednesday at U-32 (10-1-1). The Raiders beat St. J 2-0 on Oct. 9.
The Falcons (4-5) play their regular-season finale Monday at home with Harwood.
LYNDON 6, MILTON 0: In Lyndon Center, the Vikings scored four goals in the fourth period gain the .500 mark at 4-4.
Leading 2-0 after the third period on goals by Kiarra Reynoso and junior Delaney Raymond, Jamie Fenoff scored two goals in the fourth, one from Reynoso and the second from Brydie Barton on a breakaway. Ella Buckingham then scored two back-to-back goals in the fourth, with assists coming from Kadienne Whitcomb and Barton.
“Slow first half but LI was able to end strong,” Vikings coach Jen Patridge said. “Jamie Fenoff play a great game today and was able to lead her team to victory.”
It was the final regular-season home game for Vikings seniors Reynoso, Fenoff, Buckingham, Whitcomb, Barton, Emma Newland, Hailey Lawrence, Julia Sawyer and Victoria Young.
Next for Lyndon, a Wednesday 4 p.m. game at Montpelier.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 1, STOWE 1, 2OT: In Stowe, Charli Kellaway equalized the game midway through the second half and the visiting Falcons forged a draw with the unbeaten Raiders.
Lucia Lovell tallied in the first half for Stowe. But Kellaway picked off a lazy pass from a Stowe defender and from 20 yards out struck a ball that caught the keeper a bit off her line and just tucked under the crossbar.
Rileigh Fortin made four saves for the visitors. Parker Reeves had eight for Stowe (9-0-2).
The Falcons outshot Stowe 14-7. North Country (9-2-2) hots Paine Mountain on Friday on senior day.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 7, CRAFTSBURY 1: In Wells River, Blue Mountain Union sophomore Jordan Alley had three of her five goals in the first 13 minutes as the Bucks improved to a 5-5 won-lost record. Freshman Kyra Nelson had the other two goals as the Bucks led 4-0 before Maggie Royer’s goal in the 37th minute made for a 4-1 halftime lead.
“We came out strong with a major focus on our defense, and it paid off,” Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “Our defense was really to key to our success today. They were able to limit opportunities for Craftsbury and create offensive opportunities. Today was our most complete game in more than a month. We moved the ball well up the field and took advantage of the space given. I’m proud of the way we played.”
Bucks goalie Emma Gray had 11 saves, to seven for Craftsbury’s Rachel Bailey. BM hosts Danville (5-7) on Monday.
BFA-FAIRFAX 4, DANVILLE 1: In Danville, Paige Cargill had two goals and an assist as the visitors went to a 9-1-1 record. Rylie Cadieux’s goal on Lilah Hall’s assist in the 27th minute made it 2-1 before the Bullets re-established their two-goal lead three minutes later.
Colleen Flinn (nine) and Leah Klark combined for 21 saves, to five for BFA’s Kamryn Taylor.
“Danville played a gutsy game in the first half against a very strong D-III team. The well-coached BFA team was able to keep their mental focus better than we did in the second half,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “While we are disappointed that we lost in the second half the way we did, we are looking forward to working hard in practice and show what we are capable of in our last two games of the season and the playoffs.”
Danville (5-7) visits Blue Mountain (5-5) on Monday.
THETFORD 3, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, the Vikings had a much-improved showing despite the final score, coach Jaclyn Simpson said. “Our team played well and it was the best our offense has looked this year. We had much more time with the ball, and we just need to develop more confidence shooting the ball from outside of the 18. Very proud of these girls and their continued growth this year.”
Molly Renaudette had 16 saves for LI, which plays its regular-season finale Tuesday at 4 at Peoples. It was the last regular-season home game for seniors Arya DeGeorge, Carissa Britain and Emma Renaudette.
LAKE REGION 1, LAMOILLE 0: In Hyde Park, Anya Kennedy scored on a dish from Alayna Azur with 12:40 to play as the Rangers scored a road win.
Maya Auger had seven saves for Lake Region; Meg Bezio and Emily Hutchins combined for six for the Lancers (6-5).
“LR played a tight game defensively matching up, and limiting Lamiolle’s offensive attacks,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Stand out players of the match were Alayni Miller and Alyssa Butler on defense.”
Lake Region (4-8) hosts Spaulding on Tuesday on senior day.
BOYS SOCCER
DANVILLE 2, CRAFTSBURY 1: In Craftsbury, a free kick from 20-25 yards out in the first half by Danville’s Nico Siani broke a 1-1 tie and led to a scoreless second half. The game was marred by a serious shoulder injury to a Danville player, who was removed from the field by Hardwick Rescue, coach Jeremy Withers said.
Andrew Joncas scored midway through the first half for the visitors, then the Chargers’ Silas Hunt knotted it up just a few minutes later. Siani’s free kick then trickled off the Craftsbury goalie and into the net for the eventual game-winner.
“It was very even – both teams settled down in the second half,” coach Withers noted, in part from the injury that had occurred, he noted. The player “is done for the season. It affects us, we had low numbers and injuries,” he remarked.
Both teams had about 12-15 shots. Danville’s next game is at home on Wednesday with Winooski.
N.H. GOLF
HORNE ADVANCES TO REGIONALS: At Beaver Meadow in Concord, Woodsville’s Jackson Horne claimed third place at Saturday’s Division IV state championship finale.
It was the second 18 holes of the 36-hole tournament.
Horne carded a 16-over 88 in the second round and finished at 24-over 168 to advance to the New England Regional tournament at Mohegan Sun on Nov. 1.
Mascenic’s Josiah Hakala finished 3-under (69-72-141) to claim the title. Teammate Joseph Lisio was second at 163.
White Mountains’ Noah Covill (88-95-183) was fifth; Woodsville’s Mike Hogan seventh (94-94-188); White Mountains’ Gannon Smith eighth (95-97-192); and Woodsville’s Camden Clawson 11th (96-106-202).
White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks, who was third after an opening-round 78, did not card a second-round score.
