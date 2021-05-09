Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Girls Ace Brattleboro

ST. JOHNSBURY — Miwa Ozawa blanked her opponent at No. 1 singles and the St. Johnsbury Academy girls tennis team rolled to a 7-0 sweep in a late Saturday afternoon match at Kiwanis Courts.
The Hilltoppers (3-2) host Rice on Tuesday at 3:30.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa def. Lydia Hazzard-Leal 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mary Fowler def. Lauren Stakwell 6-1, 6-0; 3. Zhi Howes def. Caroline Naylor 6-1, 6-1; 4. Maggie Anderson def. Bridget Schneider 6-0, ret.; 5. McKenna Brochu def. Ahamd Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Ellie Coyle and Kay Conner def. Cearra O’Hern and Marley Hathaway 6-3, 6-1; 2. Julia Chadderdon and Maya Bakowski won via forfeit.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 6, BRATTLEBORO 1: In Brattleboro, the Hilltoppers had a dominant match in regaining the .500 mark at 3-3 going into Tuesday’s match at Rice Memorial in South Burlington.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo, SJ def. Nathan Kim 6-0, 7-5; 2. Ben Luna, B, def. Jorge Trade 3-6, 7-6(5), 1-0(10); 3. Jose Daniel, SJ def. Ty Smith, B 6-7(5), 6-0, 1-0 (7); 4. Alvaro Roldan, SJ def. Max Naylor 6-4, 6-2; 5. Elias Tussie, SJ def. Mason Foard 7-6(7), 2-6, 1-0(10). Doubles: 1. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, SJ def. Abe Moore Odell/Ben Berg 6-4, 6-2; 2. Riku Momozawa/James Piluso, SJ def Elias Gradinger/Jackson Heller 6-4, 6-4.
NORTH COUNTRY 4, MMU 3: In Newport, Falcon top seed Ian Applegate had a big rally to win his match, and North Country played well in doubles in edging Mt. Mansfield. NC next hosts Harwood on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Ian Applegate, NC, def. Sam Molson (4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7); 2. Nick Vinson, M, def. Chris Johnson 6-3, 6-1. 3. Govind Luck, M, def Jeff Blais 6-4, 7-5; 4. Will Brandich, N, def. Joss Clegg 6-3, 6-1; 5. Charles Fillcorn, M, forfeit. Doubles: 1. Corbin Brueck/Cooper Brueck, N, def. Troy Riddell/Ebbe Longstretch 6-2, 6-1. 2. Max Robert/David Gratton, N, def. Ian Ritter/Alex Aridgides 6-0, 6-2.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 7, NORTH COUNTRY 4: In Newport, Dylan Miller had a pair of RBI and the Vikings prevailed despite being outhit 10-4.
Five NCU errors helped in the cause, and LI’s Carsen McQuade went the distance on the mound with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Falcons junior Jake Leblanc went six innings on the hill (four-hitter, four Ks, four walks, one earned run). Jacob Musgrove had a double for the hosts.
The Vikings (4-1) host Thetford and the Falcons (4-5) visit Harwood on Tuesday at 4:30.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 6, NORTH COUNTRY 4: In Newport, Brydie Barton (triple, RBI) and Kadienne Whitcomb (RBI) each went 2-for-4 as the visiting Vikings stayed atop D-II with a 6-0 record behind Kelleigh Simpson’s six-hitter with nine Ks.
In a hard-fought battle by both teams, the Falcons were led by Korey Champney (2-for-3, HR, RBI) and Riann Fortin (1-for-3, RBI double).
It was the third game in three days for LI, which visits Oxbow Thursday. North Country (3-4) visits South Burlington on Tuesday.
LAKE REGION 12, U-32 0 (5): In Orleans, the freshman Mikayla Richardson tossed a one-hitter as the Rangers snagged their first win of the season.
At the plate, Mariah Bacon (2-for-3, grand slam, five RBI), Maya Auger (2-for-3, RBI double), Tyra Scelza (2-for-4, RBI) and Tessa Patrick (RBI double, two sacs) hit consistently.
“We played well in all three phases of the game today. We pitched well, we played good solid defense and hit the ball up and down the lineup,” Rangers coach Rick Husdon said. “Mariah Bacon’s home run was a line drive over the left-field fence. I am so proud of these ladies.”
Next up, a Monday makeup game at Lamoille was postponed from May 1.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 16, TWINFIELD 4: In Twinfield, Jordan Alley had a double and scored three times and Maggie Emerson had seven strikeouts in three innings of relief to lead the Bucks to a 5-1 record.
Blue Mountain batted through the order and plated six runs in the fourth to pull away. The Bucks host Danville on Tuesday, seeking to avenge their lone loss of the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
STOWE 14, ST. J 8: In St. J, Jaden Hayes scored three times and Gardner Auchincloss added a pair in the Hilltoppers’ loss to the Raiders.
Taylor Reed led Stowe’s balanced attack with three goals.
Chase Porter, Karsen Clark and Sam Begin also tallied while Dominik Gray made 11 saves for St. J (2-2), which plays BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.