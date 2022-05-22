Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Girls Ultimate Stays Undefeated

ST. JOHNSBURY — It was only fitting that on senior day that St. J Academy seniors Wyllough Austin, Maple Bottinelli, Caitlyn Dauscher, Kalei Foley-Rutherford, Elise Hahr, Sabrina Lamar, Cailin Meigs, Dylan Wilcox, Alicia Li and Elana Eckhaus were collectively responsible for eight goals and 11 assists as the unbeaten Hilltoppers rolled to a 15-1 win over visiting Middlebury on Saturday.
“Sabrina Lamar singlehandedly tamed the Tigers with four goals and four assists,” Russ Wilcox said in guiding the club to a 10-0 record in his first year coaching.
The Hilltoppers close out their stellar regular season with a home and home Monday and Wednesday with South Burlington. Monday’s game is at 6 p.m. on the turf at St. J. Wednesday’s game is at 7 p.m. at South Burlington’s Munson Field.
The Wolves were 7-1 as of May 16.
SOFTBALL
DANVILLE 17, PEOPLES 2 (5): In Morrisville, a steady stream of offense saw the Bears score three runs in each of the first two innings, then six more in the third. Danville spread around 14 hits, with Avery Withers going 3-for-4 with three runs, a double and two RBI; and Zoe Crocker with a two-run HR. “They’re kind of struggling with players and all that right now,” Bears coach Paul Remick said. “It’s kind of hard to believe for Peoples.”
The battery ran smoothly with the large lead. Pitching to Ava Marshia, Bears pitcher Colleen Flinn gave up five hits, walked five and fanned six. The Bears also drew 11 walks.
The D-IV champs (8-2) come into their final week with home games Tuesday (Thetford), senior day on Thursday (Williamstown), and Saturday at BFA-Fairfax.
TRACK & FIELD
SJA BOYS WIN SB RELAYS: In South Burlington, St. Johnsbury won the boys South Burlington Relays, with the girls taking fourth.
“A relay meet give athletes a chance to try new events or at least new combinations of relay teams,” SJ coach Chip Langmaid said. “A bit hot and windy, but it gave us a chance to acclimate a bit.”
A strong effort by the BFA-St. Albans 4x800 “edged a great team effort by our group,” he added.
The Hilltoppers next head to Essex next for the New England qualifier next Saturday.
Boys Team Scores: SJA 131.75, SB 82, BFA-St. Albans 75.5, MMU 55.5, Richford 51.5; Peoples 38.5, Oxbow 22.5, Montpelier 20, Enosburg Falls 2. Girls: MMU 96.5, Peoples 90, SB 83.75, SJA 64.75, BFA-St. Albans 51, Oxbow 33, Missisquoi 22, Enosburg Falls 12, BHS 10, Essex 8, Richford 2
BOYS
100 Relay: SJA 45.68; 200 Relay: CFA-St. Albans 1:36.73; 400 Relay: SJA 3:34.05; 800 Relay: BFA-St. Albans 8:03.35; 1600 Relay: Montpelier 22:26.05; SMR 100-100-200-400: SJA 1:41.48; SMR 200-200-400-800: SB 3:59.40; DMR 1200-400-800-1600: SJA 11:18.33; 100 shuttle hurdles: SB 1:12.16; 400 shuttle hurdles: BFA-St. Albans 4:33.01; Shot put: Emanuel Chiappinelli, BFA-St. Albans 40’5.25; Discus: Aidan Lybarger, SB 136’6.5; Javelin: Nick Joyal, Richford 121’7; High jump: Sawyer Beck, Peoples 6’2; Pole vault: Ben Crary, MMU 11’9; Long jump: Tobias Kamann, SJ 11.25; Triple jump: Aidan Brody, SJ 9.25.
GIRLS
100 Relay: MMU 52.11; 200 Relay: BFA-St. Albans 1:36.73; 400 Relay: SJA 4:29.61; 800 Relay: MMU 10:35.20; 1600 Relay: MMU 23:23.38; SMR 100-100-200-400: SJA 2:03.48; SMR 200-200-400-800: SB 4:36.74; DMR 1200-400-800-1600: BHS 13:01.91; 100 shuttle hurdles: SB 1:15.63; 400 shuttle hurdles: BFA-St. Albans 5:31.68; Shot put: Anika Wagner, Peoples 30’10.5; Discus: Samantha Alexander, MMU 100’11.25; Javelin: Ariana Keene, Peoples 100’5; High jump: Samantha Chittenden, Nora Clear, SB 4’10; Pole vault: Alisa McLean, SB 7’6; Long jump: Sabrina Gosselin, MMU 14’4.5; Triple jump: Sophia Hayes, Oxbow 28.8.
