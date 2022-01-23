ST. JOHNSBURY — Hayden Wilkins (nine) and Emma Greenan combined for 17 points and the St. Johnsbury girls basketball team emerged from an 18-day break between games to earn a hard-fought 34-27 win over Rutland in a Division I matinee on Saturday.
Kaia Anderson and Cassidy Kittredge each chipped in six points, for the Hilltoppers, who earned the season sweep of the Ravens. It was the Academy’s first game since Jan. 4 when the Hilltoppers absorbed their only loss of the season, 52-38 at Mt. Mansfield.
“Proud of the fight and the unity within this group,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said.
St. J hosts BFA-St. Albans (1-6) on Monday at 6:30.
RHS (5-7): Shipley 4-0-8, Velde 1-0-2, Bellomo 4-2-12, Solari 0-1-1, Moore 1-1-4. Totals: 10-FG 4-11-FT 27.
SJ (5-1): Lilian Kittredge 0-1-1, Kaylee Weaver 0-2-2, Cassidy Kittredge 2-1-6, Emma Greenan 4-0-8, Kyara Rutledge 1-0-2, Kaia Anderson 1-4-6, Hayden Wilkins 4-1-9. Totals: 12-FG 9-14-FT 34.
RHS 2 12 3 10 — 27
SJ 5 10 7 12 — 34
3-Point FG: R 3 (Bellomo 2, Moore); S 1 (C. Kittredge). Team Fouls: R 15, S 15. Fouled Out: R, Bellomo.
DANVILLE 41, HAZEN 40: In Hardwick, Laci Potter and Ava Marshia each delivered 10 points as the Bears rallied for a tough Division IV win.
Laci Sandvil and Zoe Crocker combined to score 16 for Danville, which swept the season series.
Alexis Christensen scored a game-high 19 to pace the Cats.
“It took us a very long time to find each other today, some of our inconsistency and tendencies from earlier in the year reappeared this afternoon,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “Positives to take from the game: we showed the capability to dig out of a double-digit hole, and defensively we made stops when we needed to. We need to continue to strive for consistent effort and play for all four quarters. At the end of the day, got just enough to pull out a road win in a tough place to win for our program historically.
“Our JV team continues to gel and had a nice bounce-back game, they are a fun and exciting group to watch. Tiffany is doing a great job with them.”
Danville is at Blue Mountain and Hazen hosts Winooski, both on Tuesday.
DHS (6-5): Laci Potter 4-1-10, Colleen Flinn 1-1-3, Laci Sandvil 3-0-8, Rylie Cadieux 1-0-2, Ava Marshia 5-0-10, Zoe Crocker 3-2-8. Totals: 17-FG 4-9-FT 41.
HU (4-5): Tessa Luther 2-0-4, Alexis Christensen 7-2-19, Caitlyn Davison 3-3-11, Edie McKenzie 1-0-2, Haley Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 5-6-FT 40.
DHS 10 5 9 17 — 41
HU 8 8 12 12 — 40
3-Point FG: D 2 (Potter, Sandvil 2); H 5 (Christensen 3, Davison 2). Team Fouls: D 7, H 11.
COLEBROOK 42, GROVETON 36: In Colebrook, the host Mohawks bolted to a 28-12 halftime lead, then withstood the Eagles second-half rally to hand them their second straight loss.
The Eagles allowed just a Shyanna Fuller basket in the third quarter to cut their deficit to five points, but Colebrook hung on for the fifth win in its last six games.
Ariana Lord led all scorers with 14 points while teammate Haley Rossitto added 10. Six of Fuller’s nine rebounds were off the offensive glass, and four of Rossitto’s six boards were the same while Sierra Riff had a strong game with six points and 10 boards, and Lord added six boards.
The North Country rivals meet again Feb. 4. Next for the Eagles is a Monday game at a White Mountains team they beat 37-27 on Jan. 10.
The Mohawks visit Gorham on Tuesday. They beat the Huskies 41-38 on Jan. 11.
CA (7-3): Haley Rossitto 3-4-10, Sierra Riff 2-2-6, Shyanna Fuller 2-1-5, Emma McKeage 2-3-7, Ariana Lord 5-3-14. Totals: 14-FG 13-24-FT 42.
GHS (6-2): Makenzie Pape 2-2-6, Madison Ash 0-1-1, Marissa Kenison 3-0-8, Emily Schafermeyer 2-2-8, Aspen Clermont 1-0-2, Paige Lambert 2-1-5. Totals: 12-FG 8-15-FT 36.
GHS 3 9 13 11 — 36
CA 12 16 2 13 — 42
3-Point FG: G 4 (Schafermeyer 2, Kenison 2); C 1 (Lord). Team Fouls: G 18, C 16. Fouled Out: G, Kenison
LAKE REGION 51, WINDSOR 42: In Orleans, junior guard Sakoya Sweeney had 24 points as the Rangers handed Windsor their second loss of the season.
It was Lake Region’s first game since Jan. 6.
Tight defense limited the Yellowjackets to eight points in each of the first three quarters.
“Good way to get back on the court,” LR coach Joe Houston said.
Lake Region host Oxbow on Tuesday.
WHS (9-1): Putnam 1-0-2, R. Perry 4-2-10, S. Perry 1-0-2, Richardson 7-0-16, Rupp 3-0-6, Kapuscinski 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 2-10-FT 42.
LR (3-4): Natalie Racine 1-4-6, Maya Auger 2-0-5, Sakoya Sweeney 9-5-24, Madison Bowman 1-3-5, Alyssa Butler 2-5-9, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 17-27-FT 51.
WHS 8 8 8 18 — 42
LR 8 13 14 16 — 51
3-Point FG: W 2 (Richardson); L 2 (Auger, Sweeney). Team Fouls: W 14, L 9.
NORTH COUNTRY 38, MIDDLEBURY 33: In Newport, freshman Sabine Brueck scored 18 points to lead the Falcons to their fourth straight win.
North Country led 9-0 after the first quarter, then withstood a Tiger comeback.
Ele Sellers also had 18 points, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line to lead the visitors. Falcons captain, junior Cora Nadeau had 11 points.
The Falcons visit Colchester (5-5) on Tuesday at 6:30.
MU (5-5): Ivy Doran 1-1-3, Cady Pitner 1-0-3, Hannah Turner 2-0-4, Ele Sellers 6-0-18, Fairley Olsen 0-1-1, Alex Bonavita 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 8-10-FT 33.
NC (7-3): Josi Fortin 2-0-4, Sabine Brueck 6-4-18, Cece Marquis 2-0-4, Cora Nadeau 5-0-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 0-1-1. Totals: 15-FG 5-11-FT 38.
MU 0 7 16 10 — 33
NC 9 6 10 13 — 38
3-Point FG: M 1 (Pitner); N 3 Brueck 2, Nadeau). Team Fouls: M 15, N 7.
BOYS HOOPS
GROVETON 62, COLEBROOK 37: In Groveton, the Eagles were in full flight from the outset, with Aiden Whiting (17 points) and Chris Corliss (16) two of four players in double-digit scoring.
The Mohawks did themselves no favors, coach Buddy Trask noted. “Groveton took advantage of everything we did wrong, that’s what the good teams do,” he said. “We missed a bunch of layups in the first half, then we came out in the second half and turned the ball over six of our first seven possessions. Sometimes we’re our own worse enemy, we had 32 turnovers.”
Tied at 7-1 in D-IV with Littleton and Epping, a half-game behind undefeated Woodsville, Groveton has a home-and-home this week with D-III White Mountains, Monday in Whitefield and Wednesday at home. Both games start at 6:30.
The Mohawks visit Gorham Tuesday at 6:30.
GHS (7-1): Jace Ramsey 0-1-1, Kaden Cloutier 5-0-13, Aiden Whiting 6-5-17, Ben Wheelock 2-0-4, Luke Shannon 5-0-11, Chris Corliss 5-6-16. Totals: 23-FG 12-15-FT 62.
CA (6-3): Kolton Dowse 1-0-2, Keenan Hurlbert 4-4-12, Jackson Weir 1-0-2, Balin LaPerle 1-1-3, Izik Thibodeau 2-3-7, Kaiden Dowse 3-3-9, Maddox Dodzyk 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 11-14-FT 37.
GHS 17 13 22 10 —62
CA 8 8 18 3 —37
3-Point FG: G 4 (Cloutier 3, Shannon). Team Fouls: G 11, C 11.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 6, MISSISQUOI 2: In Swanton, senior Dylan Miller had a goal and three assists, while classmate Ashton Gould and junior Aiden Hale scored twice in bumping Lyndon to a 5-1 record.
Senior Nick Matteis assisted on four of the six goals, and freshman Alex Giroux chipped in with a goal and assist.
“Another solid effort by the boys tonight,” Vikings coach Jeremy Roberge said. “The first period was the worst 15 minutes we had played all year, but we played two good periods and that’s all it took. They [were] a different team in the second period. Love to see that they can come out after a period like that, outwork the other team and score four goals.”
Trailing 2-1 going into the second period, the Vikings tied it on a quick goal from Miller 59 seconds in, and it was all LI from there.
“That goal was big for us after being down after the first,” Roberge said, adding that “Our special teams were the key in this victory: three power-play goals and a PK [shorthanded] goal. If our special teams continue to play like that we are going to be tough to play against.”
The Vikings return to Fenton Chester on Monday for a 6 p.m. game with Brattleboro (3-4). “Looking forward to a good battle against the defending champs,” Roberge noted.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-ST. ALBANS 8, BLADES 2: At Fenton Chester Arena, Bri Jarvis scored four goals to help keep the Comets undefeated (8-0).
In their first game since Jan. 8, sophomores Alexandra Mosher and Reese Petit scored for the Blades, and classmate Sarah Tanner made 48 saves.
The Blades (1-4) are scheduled to visit Essex on Wednesday.
