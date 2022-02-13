ST. JOHNSBURY — Fritz Hauser collected 16 points, Cole Banks added 11 and the St. Johnsbury boys basketball team dominated Rutland en route to a 55-35 Division I victory on Saturday.
Sam Begin scored nine and Colby Garey-Wright added seven for the Hilltoppers, who moved to 11-1 on the season.
St. J provided stellar defense again, limiting the visitors to two first-quarter points while building a 27-16 halftime lead.
Hauser buried a three-quarter court shot to beat the first-quarter buzzer, and Banks beat the halftime buzzer with a tough 3-pointer. It was the second three-quarter court shot this season for St. J. Begin hit one at Mount Mansfield.
The Hilltoppers visit South Burlington on Monday.
RHS (9-3): Postemski 1-0-3, Davine 2-0-4, Pockette 2-0-5, Coughlin 4-4-14, Weatherhogg 0-2-2, Parker 0-2-2, Swain 1-0-3, DelBianco 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 9-12-FT 35.
SJ (11-1): Nathan Clay 0-2-2, Colby Garey-Wright 2-3-7, Aiden Brody 2-0-4, Murphy Young 3-0-6, Sam Begin 3-2-9, Cole Banks 4-2-11, Fritz Hauser 6-2-16. Totals: 20-FG 11-18-FT 55.
RHS 2 14 11 8 — 35
SJ 11 16 14 14 — 55
3-Point FG: R 4 (Pockette, Coughlin 2, Swain); S 4 (Begin, Banks, Hauser 2). Team Fouls: R 17, S 14.
NORTH COUNTRY 74, MIDDLEBURY 30: In Newport, Austin Giroux had 20 points, six steals, five rebounds four assists and three blocks as the Falcons had little trouble remaining undefeated.
Cooper Brueck (14 points) and Cayde Micknak accounted for 24 more points.
“The boys put on a dominate display of basketball on both sides of the ball,” Falcons coach John Gunn said. “Our focus wanted to be on prioritizing not forcing offense, but allowing our collective play to produce easy opportunities. This was very evident as we were able to establish a balance of interior and perimeter offense. Austin was able to knock down some early 3’s that allow for Cayde to go to work inside.
“It’s important to recognize what a great job the team did of recognizing the open player and delivering the ball in a manner that allowed great shots to occur before the defense could become disruptive. Collectively, we had 22 assists on the night, which speaks to the unselfish play of this group.
“It was great to have everyone on the team get a chance to play minutes and produce. The work behind the scenes that each and every one of our players do to prepare is special. Each player makes personal sacrifices for the good of the team and the results have been unquestionable.”
North Country visits Missisquoi (4-11) Monday at 6:30.
MU (4-11): Martrick 2-0-4, Whitlock 1-0-2, Rinry 4-8-14, Castelli 0-1-1, Trudeau 3-1-7, Lubach 1-0-2.
NC (13-0): Cooper Brueck 5-2-14, Heath Garrett 1-0-2, Cayde Micknak 5-0-10, Jordan Driver 3-0-7, Austin Giroux 7-0-18, Mitchell Provencha 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 3-2-8, Brayden Pepin 2-0-4, Trevor McAllister 3-0-6.
MU 6 10 4 7 — 30
NC 24 12 20 12 — 74
3-Point FG: M 1 (Castelli); N 8 (Giroux 4, Brueck 2, Driver, Provencha). Team Fouls: M 7, N 10.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 71, NEWPORT 30: In Whitefield, Avery Woodburn had 23 points and Avery Hazelton 15 as the Spartans ended their regular season with a 14-4 record, putting them in fifth place in D-III.
NHS (0-17): Howe 3-0-7, Beaulieu 5-1-11, Fellows 2-2-6, Forsyth 1-0-2, Johnson 1-0-2, Pollari 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 3-5-FT 30.
WM (14-4): Robert Breault 5-0-10, Tyler Hicks 1-0-3, Brody LaBounty 3-0-6, Avery Woodburn 11-1-23, Avery Hazelton 7-0-15, Logan Ames 2-0-4, Eli Beaulieu 1-0-3, Aiden Whipple 0-1-1, Justin Valdez 1-0-2, Noah Covell 2-0-4. Totals: 33-DF 2-5-FT 71.
NHS 8 12 4 6 — 30
WM 29 16 19 7 — 71
3-Point FG: N 1 (Howe); W 3 (Hicks, Hazelton, Beaulieu). Team Fouls: N 7, W 6.
GIRLS HOOPS
LYNDON 57, LAMOILLE 47: In Lyndon Center, Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half while Emma Renaudette had 20 boards to go along with 14 points, four steals and a block as the top-ranked Vikings earned their fourth straight win.
“Brooke’lyn stepped up big time in the second half, and Emma Renaudette made Dennis Rodman look like he never got a rebound,” quipped Vikings coach Eric Berry.
Fair Haven (13-5) and North Country (13-4) and second and third in Division II as the Vikings go into their final week of the regular season with a Tuesday 6:30 game at Missisquoi, and their Saturday 12:30 finale at home with Oxbow.
LU (2-13): Hutchins 1-0-3, Benoit 1-2-4, E. LaRock 2-0-5, Royer 3-1-8, H. LaRock 3-2-11, Demag 1-0-3, Pirie 1-0-3, Tinker 2-0-4, Moulton 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG 5-8-FT 47.
LI (13-2): Isabelle Priest 1-1-3, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-1-8, Hannah Demers 1-0-3, Emma Renaudette 4-6-14, Brooke’lyn Robinson 7-2-20, Olivia Lewis 4-1-9. Totals: 20-FG 11-21-FT 57.
LU 20 10 7 10 — 47
LI 13 13 15 16 — 57
3-Point FG: LU 8 (H. LaRock 3, Hutchins, E, LaRock, Toyer Demag, Pirie); LI 6 (Robinson 4, Whitcomb, Demers). Team Fouls: LU 19, LI 9. Fouled Out: LU, Hutchins.
ST. JOHNSBURY 52, BRATTLEBORO 25: In Brattleboro, freshman Cassidy Kittredge and sophomore Hayden Wilkins had 12 points each as the Hilltoppers snapped a three-game skid.
“Nice win on the road, [the] team played very well right out of the gate scoring 28 going into the half,” Hilltoppers coach Jade Huntington said. “Balanced scoring attack, we created offense from our defense and got great contributions off the bench. Total team effort.”
St. J hosts Rice Tuesday at 6:30.
SJ (9-6): Lilian Kittredge 1-0-2, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 4-1-12, Ashley Clark 0-1-1, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Emily Kostruba 0-2-2, Kyara Rutledge 3-2-8, Kacie Nelson 2-0-4, Kaia Anderson 2-3-7, Hayden Wilkins 4-2-12. Totals: 18-FG 11-FT 52.
BU (5-12): Severance 2-0-4, Givens 2-0-4, Beebe 2-3-7, Pattison 1-0-3, Longe 2-0-4. Totals: 9-FG 3-FT 25.
SJ 13 15 14 10 — 52
BU 7 2 14 2 — 25
3-Point FG: S 5 (C. Kittredge 3, Wilkins 2); B 1 (Pattison). Team Fouls: S 11, B 16.
LR 40, S. BURLINGTON 35 (OT): In South Burlington, the Rangers made 10 of 12 free throws in overtime to knock off the Division I Wolves, earning their sixth straight win and ninth in the last 10.
Alyssa Butler hit two free throws with under a minute remaining in regulation to tie it then Miranda Hayes of S. Burlington missed a pair with no time remaining to put the game into overtime.
Maya Auger led the Rangers with 12 points.
“This was a tough defensive battle and we got some nice contributions from different places today,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “Dayna Knights hit a couple of big shots for us in the second half, and then the free-throw shooting down the stretch was the best we’ve had all year. We’re in a lot of tight games lately and that should serve us well come playoff time.”
The Rangers are in third place in D-III going into their last week of the regular season that begins with a Tuesday 7 p.m. game at Thetford. Their finale is Thursday at D-II Spaulding (12-4).
LR (10-5): Maddie Racine 2-2-7, Maya Auger 3-4-12, Sakoya Sweeney 2-5-9, Danyelle Pion 0-2-2, Madison Bowman 1-0-2, Alyssa Butler 0-2-2, Dayna Knights 2-0-4, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 15-23-FT 40.
SB (7-11): Hayes 5-0-10, Staley 7-1-18, Rozy 3-0-7. Totals: 13-FG 1-6-FT 35.
LR 3 14 6 7 10 — 40
SB 2 6 14 8 5 — 35
3-Point FG: L 3 Auger 2, Racine); S 3 (Staley). Team Fouls: L 13, S 14. Fouled Out: S, Staley.
NORTH COUNTRY 60, BURLINGTON 52: In Burlington, Cora Nadeau scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Falcons won their sixth straight with a key victory over the Division I Seahorses.
Sabine Brueck added 16 for North Country.
The Falcons begin their final week with three games, beginning Tuesday at 7 at Middlebury (7-10). They edged the Tigers 38-33 earlier this season.
NC (13-4): Josi Fortin 1-2-4, Sabine Brueck 6-2-16, Emma Fortin 4-0-8, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 7-4-22, Aaliyah Wilburn 4-0-8. Totals: 23-FG 15-19-FT 60.
BHS (5-10): Mitchell 7-2-16, McDonald 4-2-12, Napolitano 2-0-6, Westbtook 1-0-3, Lasron 5-2-12, Pitts 0-3-3. Totals: 19-FG 9-15-FT 52.
NC 17 12 8 23 — 60
BHS 5 15 13 19 — 52
3-Point FG: N 6 Nadeau 4, Brueck 2); B 5 (McDonald 2, Napolitano 2, Westbrook). Team Fouls: N 19, B 15. Fouled Out: B, Mitchell, McDonald.
WOODSVILLE 38, LITTLETON 25: In Littleton, Mackenzie Kingsbury had 13 points as the Engineers outscored the Crusaders 14-6 in the fourth quarter for their eighth straight win.
“Our defense tonight kept us in the game and allowed us to pull out a tough win,” Engineers coach Tori Clough said. “It’s nice, when you struggle on offense, to be able to rely on your defensive pressure to get you going. Our low-post defense and help defense were especially good tonight. We were able to get some separation when MacKenzie Kingsbury was able to hit a couple of clutch 3-pointers late. We were also able to get some layups and fouls shots to fall breaking their press.”
Lauren McKee netted 13 points to pace Littleton, which has dropped two straight after a nine-game win streak.
The Engineers host Colebrook on Tuesday night in their regular-season finale, which is also senior night. Littleton is at Groveton on Monday.
WHS (14-3): Maddie Roy 1-1-3, Eliza Wagstaff 3-1-7, Emily Farr 3-1-7, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Mackenzie Kingsbury 5-0-13, Leah Krull 1-0-2, Jaylan Hogue 0-2-2. Totals: 15-FG 4-12-FT 38.
LHS (12-5): Addison Hadlock 1-1-3, Kaylee Manzella 3-0-7, Lauren McKee 5-0-13, Jamielee Lamarre 1-10-2. Totals: 10-FG 2-4-FT 25.
WHS 8 8 8 14 — 38
LHS 4 2 13 6 — 25
3-Point FG: W 4 (Kingsbury 3 Roy); L 4 (McKee 3, Manzella). Team Fouls: W 11, L 13
GIRLS HOCKEY
BLADES 1, BURLINGTON/COLCHESTER 1, OT: At Fenton Chester Arena, the Kingdom Blades and Burlington/Colchester played two periods of scoreless hockey after each scored in the first period.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere scored for the Blades on Reese Petit’s assist. The Blades outshot the 4-9-1 visitors 13-5 in the third period, and each goalie made one save in the OT session.
Molly Rublee scored for the visitors. Courtney Lewis made 13 saves for the hosts.
The Blades (2-9-1) visit BFA-St. Albans at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in their final road game of the regular season.
GYMNASTICS
ST. J ROLLS AS STATE APPROACHES: At Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, Hilltoppers Lizzy Jones, Anna Cushing and Zoë Glentz Brush went 1-2-3 in the all-around and St. J rolled to a 130.15-92.35 win over South Burlington.
The Hilltoppers upped their record to 7-1 in the final meet before Saturday’s state championships (at Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex at 3:30). St. J is likely the No. 2 seed behind Essex.
Starting on vault, Cushing placed first with an 8.65. Moving to the uneven bars, it was Jones’ turn to shine on her best event. She took first place with a 9.4. Cushing earned her highest bar score of the season, placing second with an 8.0.
Glentz Brush then stood out on the balance beam, winning with a 9.05 (another personal best).
Finishing the competition on floor, Cushing earned top honors with a nearly perfect floor routine, a 9.3.
“Glentz Brush just keeps getting better each meet,” SJ coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Today she earned her highest all-around score of her first season competing for SJA.
“It was a fantastic final meet to have before going on to states next weekend.”
Also competing Saturday were two Hazen independents, Lydia Hall and Emily Molleur, who travel with St. J and Julia Biedermann from Stowe, who travels with Harwood.
All-Around
Lizzy Jones, SJ 35.1; Anna Cushing, SJ 34.1; Zoë Glentz Brush, SJ 34.0.
Vault
Cushing 8.65; Ella Maynard, South Burlington 8.4; Julia Biedermann, Stowe 8.35; Glentz Brush 8.3.
Uneven Bars
Jones 9.4; Cushing 8.0; Glentz Brush 7.5; Maynard 7.35.
Balance Beam
Glentz Brush 9.05; Maynard 8.75; Jones 8.3; Cushing 8.15.
Floor Exercise
Cushing 9.3; Maynard 9.25; Jones 9.2; Glentz Brush 9.15.
(0) comments
