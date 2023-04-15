ST. JOHNSBURY — Rex Hauser (double, three RBIs), Jason Mitchell (two RBIs) and Will Eaton each went 3-for-5 during St. Johnsbury’s 11-2 Division I baseball victory over Rutland in St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
Rutland led 2-1 after an inning but St. J scored the next 10 — fueled by Mitchell’s two-run triple in the fourth inning.
Cage Thompson threw five innings allowing three hits, four walks and two runs (one earned) while picking up eight Ks in the victory.
St. J (1-1) is at Hartford on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 16, WOODSVILLE 2 (5): In Wells River, Evan Dennis struck out nine over four innings of no-hit ball while going 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs and two steals as the Bucks blasted by the inter-state rival Engineers.
Kason Blood had two RBIs, Cam Roy scored three runs and Kris and Ricky Fennimore had two steals apiece.
Jackson Horne was tabbed with the loss for Woodsville, lasting 1 1/3 innings and giving up six runs (five earned) on just two hits; walking four and striking out two.
Jayden Greene (1-for-2) drove in both of Woodsville’s runs.
Woodsville (1-1) is at Profile on Monday and Blue Mountain (2-0) welcomes Oxbow on Tuesday.
BURLINGTON 5, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Burlington, Davis Hobbs struck out nine while only giving up four hits in a complete game effort, leading the Seahorses past the Falcons.
Austin Grzych (2-for-2, RBI, run) and Adam Littlefield (triple, two RBIs) led the Burlington offense which scored four runs in the first inning.
Tate Parker went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs for North Country and Ben West was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. NC scored all three of its runs in the fourth.
Parker also picked up the loss on the mound, throwing two innings and striking out three while allowing three hits, four runs and four walks.
NCU (0-1) hosts Missisquoi on Tuesday.
HAZEN 6, MONTPELIER 2: In Hardwick, Lyle Rooney (seven Ks, two walks) didn’t allow a hit over five innings and Tyler Rivard went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in the Wildcats’ season-opening win.
Rooney also went 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jadon Baker went 1-for-4 with a run and RBI.
Rivard was credited with the save after giving up two hits and two runs over two innings.
Keegan Smith struck out 11, walked four and allowed just three hits despite being tabbed with the loss.
“We capitalized on a few errors to score three in the second and two in the third and relied on solid defense to hold them off for the rest of the game,” HU coach Spencer Howard said.
Hazen (1-0) hosts Williamstown on Saturday.
WEST RUTLAND 8, DANVILLE 2: In Danville, Dusty Loura Bumps went 3-for-3 with two RBIs but the Bears dropped their season-opener.
Andrew Bailey struck out nine in a complete game effort, picking up the win on the mound while giving up seven hits and four walks. Cooper Calkins went 5 1/3 innings for Danville, allowing six runs (zero earned) and just one hit, striking out seven and walking six.
Calkins also went 2-for-4 with a double and scored both the Bears’ runs. Sebastian Eldred got his first varsity hit as well.
“Biggest takeaway from the game was consistency,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities and West Rutland did. It’s not often you outhit a team seven to two and don’t come out on the winning end, but when you walk 11 batters, make six errors and strand 11 runners that can happen.
“We played well out of the gate, but ran into a tough inning in the third where the ball didn’t leave the infield and we game up three runs. When we focused at the plate and in the field there were a lot of positives to take from this game. Andrew Bailey pitched very well for West Rutland and kept our hitters off balance mixing speeds, he’s going to be a fun one to watch in D-IV the next few years. I thought Cooper had good movement today and when he located he was strong. He’s going to have a great year if he hits his spots. We just lacked consistency to string together three outs or a few hits in a row to cash in runners.”
The Bears (0-1) work their way to Williamstown on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3: In Wells River, Makayla Walker had a bases-clearing, three-run triple while Abby Crocker (double, run) and Katie Houston (run, RBI) each turned in three-hit performances as the Engineers took down the Bucks.
Dory Roy (2-for-3, two runs, RBI, two stolen bases) and Paige Royer (2-for-4, double) were solid for Woodsville too.
Mackenzie Griswold went the distance for the Engineers, allowing 10 hits while striking out five.
Kyra Nelson (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Gabby Houghton (2-for-3, run) led Blue Mountain. Kaylee Hamlett went six innings for the Bucks, allowing eight runs (seven earned) with three Ks.
“Tough fourth inning,” BMU coach KJ Beck said. “Freshman pitcher Kaylee Hamlett did well for her first career start; gave up a lot of hits to a good Woodsville team but only walked two.”
Woodsville (3-0) is at Profile and BMU (1-1) will host Craftsbury, both on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 13, HARWOOD 7: In St. Johnsbury, Sophia Shippee (four) and Jenna Jones combined for seven goals as the Hilltoppers bested the Highlanders.
Maren Nitsche added two goals and two assists while Maggie Zschau had a goal and two assists. Molly Kimber (assist), Emily Morgan and Maggie Langlais also tallied.
Lindsey Boydon (three) and Sadie Nadle combined for five of Harwood’s seven goals.
Ella Blanchard recorded four saves for SJA while HU’s Abi Leighty made 10.
St. J (2-2) heads to Milton on Wednesday.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
ST. J 121, BFA-ST. ALBANS 24: In St. Albans, Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, Charlie Krebs and Diego Perez each won two individual events to help the Hilltoppers to a duo-meet victory.
Alsaid Ahmad was victorious in the 110m hurdles (18.14) and the pole vault (10-6); Krebs took both the 1,500 (4:14.96) and the 3,000 (9:57.43); and Perez produced the farthest throws in shot put (40-11) and discus (103-6.5)
Other St. J individual winners included Jaden Beardsley (100, 11.15), Gerardo Fernandez (200, 22.98), Carson Eames (800, 2:04.08), Wilder Thomas (300 hurdles, 44.47), Andrew Bugbee (long jump, 5.41), Coulson Angell (javelin, 130-8 and Alejandro Orozco Kuri (triple jump, 11.54).
Beardsley, Fernandez, Orozco Kuri and Bugbee took the 4x100 in 44.27; Alsaid Ahmad, Orozco Kuri, Nathaniel Bernier and Fernandez won the 4x400 in 3:35.92; and Ari Levin, Isaac Lenzini, Sisu Lange and Gideon Pearson claimed the 4x800 in 9:31.96.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
ST. J 84, BFA-ST. ALBANS 64: In St. Albans, Brooke White captured three individual events and the Hilltoppers earned the overall team win.
White won the 400 meters (1:02.41), pole vault (7-0) and triple jump (10.44).
Other St. J event winners included Peggy Fischer (800, 2:31.54), Ava Purdy (3,000, 12:55.42), Rylee Strohm (300 hurdles, 53.28), Fernanda Bustamante (discus, 81-4.75), Siri Dunn (high jump, 4-4) and Anasofia Perez (long jump, 4.22).
Willa Kantrowitz, Strohm, Fischer and White won the 4x400 (4:26.45) and Jasmine Engle, Purdy, Clare Stephenson and Kantrowitz took the 4x800 (11:18.50).
GIRLS LACROSSE
MT. ANTHONY 19, LYNDON 0: In Bennington, the Vikings dropped their season-opener to the Patriots.
Lyndon, which began its inaugural season competing as a varsity team, was playing on grass and with lines for the first time.
Kiara Carter made two saves for LI, which trailed 9-0 at the half.
“Lady Vikes had a great learning opportunity against Mt Anthony a Division I,” Vikings coach Bridget Atkins said. “No. 2 in the state versus a young team from the North. Kiara Carter had two great saves; great shot on goal for up-and-coming freshmen Bailey Levine. Captains Gabrielle Atkins, Brianne Allegra, Summer Guilmette and Delaney Raymond hustled throughout the game, supporting the younger players and pushing past the opposition. Julia Taylor also had a great shot on goal. An outstanding effort for the Lady Vikes.”
Lyndon (0-1) hosts Brattleboro on Thursday.
