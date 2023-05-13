Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Shine At Burlington Invitational

BURLINGTON — It was another record-setting day for the St. Johnsbury track and field team on Saturday.
Competing at the 50th Burlington Invitational, several Hilltoppers wound up in the SJA record books while St. Johnsbury finished second as a team in the co-ed scoring format.
Essex claimed the overall victory with 234 points, SJA scored 188.5 and was followed by Mt. Mansfield (136.5), Champlain Valley (121.5) and Burlington (114).
Lyndon placed 15th, Lake Region 17th and North Country 21st.
Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Alex Orozco-Kuri and Gerardo Fernandez captured the 4x100 victory while also breaking a 40-year-old school record in the process. Their time of 43.70 seconds topped the previous mark set by Sean Hegarty, Bruce Dalrymple, Rick Hiroms and Michael Lavigne from 1982. The time set on Saturday also tied the Burlington Invitational record.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman also set a new Hilltopper record, breaking Michael Middleton’s 1992 time in the 300 hurdles by finishing in 39.33. Thornton-Sherman also placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Beardsley was awarded the Outstanding Track Athlete award for his strong showing. He took first in the 100 (11.32), second in the 200, and was a member of both the winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
Bugbee was also exceptional, winning the 400 in 50.73 and placing second in long jump as well as being on the 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
Orozco-Kuri and Fernandez were the other two Hilltoppers on the 4x400 team that finished in 3:31.17.
Quinn Murphy topped SJA teammates Diego Perez (second) and Coulson Angell (fourth) in javelin with a throw of 43.87 meters. Murphy was also fourth in discus.
Then Hilltopper wins didn’t stop there, as Charlie Krebs, Isaac Lenzini, Ari Leven and Nathaniel Bernier won the 4x800 in 8:41.31.
Fernandez was second in the 800 and Bernier fourth, Carson Eames was second in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500 and Cian Nott third in triple jump.
Lyndon’s Aiden McKenzie was fourth in both high jump and long jump.
Brooke White paced the SJA girls with a second-place finish in triple jump and a pair of fifth-place finishes in both the 200 and 400. White also ran to a third-place finish in the 4x400 alongside teammates Willa Kantrowitz, Peggy Fischer and Lexie Mosher.
Fischer placed fifth in the 800 and Fernanda Bustamante was fifth in discus.
Lyndon’s Streeter Middleton was fourth in javelin and Lake Region’s Heather Alexander was fifth. LR’s Hannah Badertscher finished fourth in high jump.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 11, HARWOOD 1
In Lyndon Center, Wyatt Mason fanned eight in a five-inning win on the hill while also going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the dish in the Vikings’ victory.
Mason allowed two hits and a walk. Pinch-hitter Levi Machell delivered the decisive blow, a walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth.
Cam Berry and Logan Wheeler each had two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Lussier (double) and Austin Wheeler both knocked in a run as well.
Nick Moran gave up five runs in two innings for Harwood.
Lyndon (9-1) will work its way to U-32 for a Tuesday tilt.
NORTH COUNTRY 3, LAKE REGION 2
In Orleans, Joe LeBlanc pitched a complete-game three-hitter as the Falcons edged the Rangers.
Tate Parker went 2-for-3 for NCU and Gavin Wells had a double.
North Country (4-6) welcomes Lamoille and Lake Region (1-9) heads to Spaulding, both on Tuesday.
HAZEN 7, U-32 1
In East Montpelier, Lyle Rooney struck out nine in a complete-game three-hitter while also going 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Wildcats over the Raiders.
Jadon Baker (2-for-4, triple) and Tyler Rivard (1-for-1) scored two runs apiece for Hazen, which led 5-1 after two frames.
HU (9-1) welcomes Oxbow on Tuesday.
DANVILLE 17-20, NORTHFIELD 7-5
In Danville, Dusty Loura Bumps was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help take game one, then Hunter Horne (2-for-2, three walks) had an inside-the-park home run in the second round as the Bears swept a doubleheader against the Marauders in a pair of five-inning ballgames.
Meles Gouge was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs in the 17-7 opening win.
Cooper Calkins posted a 3-for-4 effort in the later game, a 20-5 win, which included a triple and three RBIs.
“A big day for our bats,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “It was great to see guys put the ball in play. We picked up our defense at the plate.”
Danville (3-7) welcomes Blue Mountain on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
MISSISQUOI 5, NORTH COUNTRY 0
In Newport, the Falcons saw their five-game win streak snapped following a defeat to the Thunderbirds.
Rileigh Fortin’s double in the seventh inning was the lone hit on the day for North Country.
NCU (6-4) is at Essex on Tuesday.
LAKE REGION 19, CRAFTSBURY 3 (6)
In Craftsbury, Lauren Legacy (home run, three RBIs, three runs) and Mariah Bacon (double, two triples, six RBIs, two runs) each had three-hit days as the Rangers routed the Chargers.
Myah Ingalls (RBI, three runs) joined the three-hit list for LR as well, while Kaitlyn Brown (RBI, run) had two hits and Julia Gardner and Allyssa Currier both had a hit, RBI and run.
Winning pitcher Lindsey Brown surrendered five hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings.
Hazel Graham (four Ks) allowed 17 hits, 19 runs and 10 walks in the loss. Graham had a single and RBI at the plate; CA teammates Ade Gillespie and Ariana Vardyk both had RBIs via sacrifices.
Lake Region (3-6) heads to Spaulding on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 4, RICE 3
In Burlington, the Hilltopper girls swept the bottom four matches to defeat the Green Knights at Calahan Park.
Playing without top-seed Dolma Sherpa, every SJA player moved up a spot in the lineup with Angela Meraz going at No. 1 singles.
The match was already decided with St. Johnsbury taking the bottom two singles and both doubles matches, while No. 2 Sofia Limoges continued to partake in an epic battle that took over 90 minutes to complete.
Limoges took the first set 6-4 and her opponent Lily Walters came back two games down to take over the second set 6-2. The super tiebreaker in the third set went back and forth until Walters ripped her backhand sharply cross-court to capture the match.
“I was extremely proud and impressed by every single player, each playing smartly,” SJA coach John Sayarath said. “They were able to anticipate the effects of the wind on their opponents’ shots and adjusted accordingly.”
Sayarath noted that No. 4 Ivy Pavick and No. 5 Valeria Garza were effective at limiting their opponent’s ability to get into the match by mixing up their shots and varying their strategies to secure convincing wins; also adding that both doubles teams worked well together, winning their matches in super tiebreaker third sets.
SJA (5-2) hosts Champlain Valley on Tuesday.
Singles: Sofia Strouse, R def. Angela Meraz, SJA 6-4, 6-4; Lily Walters, R def. Sofia Limoges, S 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (12); Anna Walters, R def. Irene Martinon, S 6-0, 7-6 (5); Ivy Pavick, S def. Maty Sultzlaugh, R 6-1, 6-2; Valeria Garza, S def. Ella McCormack, R 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Valentina Belleza/Regina Rebollo, SJA def. Grace Marroquin/Lili Diemer, R 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7); Uma Chirkova/Victoria Gutierrez, S def. Evelyn Quinlan/Gabby Sneddon, R 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
