Saturday H.S. Roundup: Huge Second Half Powers Patriots Past Vikings; St. J Girls Knock Off Wolves
Lyndon's Cam Berry dives into the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half during Lyndon's 53-28 loss to Mt. Anthony in a Division II football game at Robert K. Lewis Field in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

LYNDON CENTER — The Vikings held a 28-27 halftime lead but surrendered 26 unanswered points after the break as last fall’s Division II runner-up Mt. Anthony rolled to a 53-28 football victory at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday.

Ashton Gould ran in two touchdowns and threw for another and Zach Hale was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts and the Viking offense looked sharp through the first half. Colby Simpson got things going midway through the first quarter by bursting up the middle for a short score.

