Saturday H.S. Roundup: Huge Second Half Powers Patriots Past Vikings; St. J Girls Knock Off Wolves

LYNDON CENTER — The Vikings held a 28-27 halftime lead but surrendered 26 unanswered points after the break as last fall’s Division II runner-up Mt. Anthony rolled to a 53-28 football victory at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday.
Ashton Gould ran in two touchdowns and threw for another and Zach Hale was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts and the Viking offense looked sharp through the first half. Colby Simpson got things going midway through the first quarter by bursting up the middle for a short score.
Seventeen seconds later, Carter Thompson took Mt. Anthony’s first offensive possession 65 yards to the end zone then quarterback Tanner Bushee rattled off another long run to give the Patriots a 13-7 first quarter lead.
Gould opened the second quarter with a rushing touchdown but another immediate Mt. Anthony answer, less than a minute later, had the Vikings trailing again. Ayman Naser churned out a 46-yarder to make the lead 21-14.
Gould ran in another, as did Naser. Trailing 27-21 as the half came to a close, Gould shifted to his left and delivered a dart to Cam Berry; Berry made a move to avoid a Patriot defender and created just enough space to make it into the end zone.
Hale then kicked in extra point number four and Lyndon headed up the hill into halftime with a 28-27 lead.
Bushee and the Patriot offense exploded out of the break. The junior quarterback tossed three touchdowns, including a 65-yarder to Thompson, to take total control of the game. Thompson ended with three touchdowns and Josh Worthington grabbed a score as well.
Mt. Anthony tacked on another touchdown in the fourth, a Carson Merriam run, and kept on running back to Bennington with a 53-28 victory on the strength of a dominant second half performance.
Lyndon drops to 2-3 while Mt. Anthony improves to 5-1. It’s a short week for the Vikings, as they play again on Thursday in the Barrel Bowl rivalry clash against North Country in Newport.
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. J 3, SOUTH BURLINGTON 1: In St. J, Lily-Garey Wright scored a headed goal and added an assist and goaltender Emily Kostruba came up big with 16 saves as the Hilltoppers knocked off the visiting Wolves under the light at Fairbanks Field.
Sophia Shippee scored in the first half, Hannah Amadon tallied on a penalty kick in the second half and Maren Nitsche recorded an assist — a corner kick to Garey-Wright, who headed it home — as SJA stopped a five-game slide and earned its first Metro win of the season.
Down 3-0, the Wolves (4-3-2) got their goal from Rachel Kelley with 22 minutes to play. Goalkeeper Alisa McLean made two stops for SB.
The Hilltoppers (3-6) host BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday in a key match.
BOYS SOCCER
ST. JOHNSBURY 4, BRATTLEBORO 1: In St. Johnsbury, Gerardo Fernandez had a hand in all four scores (three goals, assist) in the Hilltopper victory.
Fernandez scored in the first two minutes of each half and then again in the 58th. Five minutes later, he set up Krane Davis for St. J’s fourth goal. Nick Reed and Jorge Trade also added assists.
John Haskins tallied for Brattleboro.
Jonah Kalach made five saves for the hosts. Paul McGillion recorded 10 in the losing effort.
St. J (5-4) squares off with Champlain Valley for the second time this season, Tuesday at 4 at Fairbanks Field. CVU won the first meeting 4-0.
NORTH COUNTRY 3, PAINE MOUNTAIN 0: In Newport, Alex Giroux’s brace propelled the Falcons.
Garrett Bianchi scored on a header for the Falcons’ third goal.
North Country (5-2-2) heads to Randolph on Tuesday for a 4 o’clock start.
LAKE REGION 5, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Aiden Poginy scored twice in the Rangers’ road win.
Luc Oliver, Liam Oliver and Owen Rogers also scored for the Rangers, who had 29 shots on goal compared to just two for the Vikings.
Lincoln Racine had one save in net for LR.
“Worked on taking care of the ball, and possession above all else.’” LR coach Darcy Leblanc said. “The boys were able to remember what it feels like to score. We have had trouble recently breaking through. Looking forward to a couple tough games next week.”
Both teams play again on Tuesday at 4. Lake Region (4-6) is at Harwood and Lyndon (1-9) goes to Spaulding.
DANVILLE 6, OXBOW 0: In Danville, Arius Andrews scored a pair and Cooper Calkins had a goal and two assists as the Bears shut out the Olympians on their senior day.
Owen Somers opened the scoring midway through the first half, volleying a Calkins cross into the back of the net. Andrews scored twice, Calkins blasted one from inside the box and Andrew Joncas flicked in a cross from Nate Despathy to make it 5-0 at the break. Freshman Camden Potter netted his first varsity goal in the second half, with a far post tap in off a free kick service by Calkins.
Denver Lindstrom picked up the clean sheet between the posts.
“Very proud of the way these boys played today,” Bears coach Jeremy Withers said. “We moved the ball well and played as a team which is what we have strived for all season. Being our last regular season home game and possibly the last home game for the three seniors, Denver Lindstrom, Porter Costello and Daniel Lehoe, we couldn’t have asked for a better showing.”
Danville (3-7) kicks off a four-game road stretch at Enosburg on Tuesday at 4.
