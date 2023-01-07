Saturday H.S. Roundup: Joncas Nets Career-High 43 As Danville Downs Peoples
Danville guard Andrew Joncas dropped a career-high 43 points in Danville's 70-60 win over Peoples on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DANVILLE — Sophomore Andrew Joncas put the Bears on his back Saturday night, turning in a career-high 43 points and coming up clutch at the free-throw line during Danville’s 70-60 victory over Division III Peoples.

Joncas went 15 of 20 from the foul line, including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter. Danville made 25 of 37 foul shots as a team and Peoples went 19 of 22.

