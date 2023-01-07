Saturday H.S. Roundup: Joncas Nets Career-High 43 As Danville Downs Peoples

DANVILLE — Sophomore Andrew Joncas put the Bears on his back Saturday night, turning in a career-high 43 points and coming up clutch at the free-throw line during Danville’s 70-60 victory over Division III Peoples.
Joncas went 15 of 20 from the foul line, including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter. Danville made 25 of 37 foul shots as a team and Peoples went 19 of 22.
Joncas nearly outscored the entire Wolves team by himself in the first half, netting 21 to help the Bears to a 35-23 lead. He also buried four triples on the night.
Arius Andrews supplied a 10-point, 10-rebound effort for his first career double-double and Christian Young chipped in with nine points.
Chandler Follensbee led PA with 22 and Sawyer Beck had 16.
“Andrew, wow,” Bears’ coach Jason Brigham said. “Arius was huge and Luke Ste Marie and Kohl Guinard were big off the bench.”
Danville welcomes Division IV rival Blue Mountain on Tuesday.
DHS (4-2): Andrew Joncas 12-15-43, Christian Young 3-2-9, Cooper Calkins 0-2-2, Kohl Guinard 2-2-6, Arius Andrews 3-4-10. Totals: 20-FG 25-37-FT 70.
PA (3-3): Bouchard 1-0-3, Beenworth 1-0-3, Mace 1-2-5, Veit 2-3-9, Follensbee 7-8-22, Lynch 1-0-2, Beck 4-6-16. Totals: 17-FG 19-22-FT 60.
DHS 14 21 16 19 — 70
PA 14 9 17 20 — 60
3-Point FG: D 5 (Joncas 4, Young); P 7 (Bouchard, Beenworth, Mace, Veit 2, Beck 2). Team Fouls: D 23, P 27. Fouled Out: D, Young, Andrews; P Kalp.
ST. JOHNSBURY 36, BRATTLEBORO 27: In St. Johnsbury, Harry Geng and Aidan Brody each had 11 points to guide the Hilltoppers to a win, avenging an earlier loss to the Colonels.
The duo of Geng (eight points) and Brody (seven) did most of their damage in the opening quarter, scoring all of St. J’s points to build a 15-2 first-quarter lead.
“We started the game off strong and got out in transition,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “Struggled in the second quarter, mostly due to turnovers. Really pleased with our effort defensively. Kape Clements, Joe Silver, Carter Bunnell and Will Eaton provided great energy when they entered the game.”
St. J travels to Essex on Thursday.
SJA (4-2): Rex Hauser 2-0-4, Carter Bunnell 1-0-2, Harry Geng 4-1-11, Hayden Brown 2-0-4, Aidan Brody 3-4-11, Cam Ely 1-2-4. Totals: 13-FG 7-12-FT 36.
BU (5-3): Frost 1-4-7, Allembert 2-0-4, Chamberlin 3-0-6, McGilloin 4-2-10. Totals: 10-FG 6-9-FT 27.
SJA 15 6 8 7 — 36
BU 2 13 4 8 — 27
3-Point FG: S 3 (Geng 2, Brody); B 1 (Frost). Team Fouls: S 7, B 14. Fouled Out: B, Evans.
GROVETON 57, FRANKLIN 46: In Franklin, Ben Wheelock recorded 27 points and five rebounds, Kaden Cloutier had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Aiden Whiting added seven rebounds and six assists in the Eagles’ victory.
Up by just four points coming out of halftime, Wheelock knocked down five of his seven threes in the third quarter to boost the lead to 43-30.
Franklin’s Yagiz Sarmisar (19) and Zeke McCoy combined for 36 points.
Groveton plays at White Mountains on Tuesday.
GHS (5-0): Corbin Frenette 3-0-7, Kaden Cloutier 4-1-11, Aiden Whiting 1-0-2, Ben Wheelock 10-0-27, Ashton Kenison 5-0-10. Totals: 23-FG 1-2-FT 57.
FHS (3-4): McLaughlin 2-0-4, McCoy 6-0-17, Sarmisar 7-1-19, Van Polen 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 1-3-FT 46.
GHS 16 10 17 14 — 57
FHS 8 14 8 16 — 46
3-Point FG: G 10 ( Cloutier 2, Frenette, Wheelock 7); F 9 (McCoy 5, Sarmisar 4). Team Fouls: G 8, F 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SPAULDING 36, LYNDON 25: In Barre, Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 10 points as the Vikings dropped a tight one.
Spaulding led 23-15 at half.
Aryonna Parker added seven points for Lyndon. Yvonne Roberge led the Tide with 12 points and Sage Macauley had nine.
“Too many turnovers; I need to do a better job preparing our team against man pressure,” LI coach Eric Berry said.
Lyndon looks to right the ship Tuesday at Lamoille.
SHS (7-1): Roberge 6-0-12, Keel 1-1-3, Elliot 3-0-6, Guarrello 3-0-6, Macauley 3-3-9. Totals: 16-FG 4-8-FT 36.
LI (3-4): Brooke’lyn Robinson 3-2-10, Khyla Reynoso 1-0-2, Delaney Raymond 1-0-2, Aryonna Parker 3-1-7, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 3-5-FT 25.
SHS 9 14 7 6 — 36
LI 5 10 5 5 — 25
3-Point FG: L 2 (Robinson 2). Team Fouls: S 6, L 6.
NORTH COUNTRY 62, VERGENNES 33: In Vergennes, Cora Nadeau poured in 21 points to lead four Falcons in double figures and to the road victory.
Sabine Brueck and Emma Fortin each scored a dozen and Maya Auger had 11.
North Country raced out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead.
The Falcons return home on Tuesday to face Winooski
NCU (9-0): Abby Bathalon 2-0-4, Sabine Brueck 5-0-12, Maya Auger 3-3-11, Emma Fortin 6-0-12, Rileigh Fortin 0-2-2, Cora Nadeau 8-2-21. Totals: 24-FG 7-9-FT 62.
VHS (5-4): Francis 1-0-2, Bradford 1-2-4, Little 1-0-3, Almeida 1-0-2, Lebeau 1-0-2, Stianns 4-2-12, Jacobson 4-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 4-12-FT 33.
NCU 20 11 21 10 — 62
VHS 4 7 16 6 — 33
3-Point FG: N 7 (Brueck 2, Auger 2, Nadeau 3); V 3 (Little, Stianns). Team Fouls: N 16, V 9.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 36, WILLIAMSTOWN 27: In Williamstown, Karli Blood scored a game-high 11 points and Jordan Alley had nine points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the Bucks’ tough road win.
“It was another game that we struggled to find any offense early in the game,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “Thankfully the defensive effort continues to be quite good and eventually we were able to find some offense. Williamstown played well and made it a hard-fought game throughout. We could have done a lot better with end-of-game execution and we’re fortunate they didn’t capitalize on our mistakes. We’ll keep working.”
The Bucks are at Northfield on Tuesday.
BMU (6-1): Lauren Joy 1-0-2, Kyra Nelson 2-0-6, Jordan Alley 4-1-9, Felicity Sulham 0-2-2, Karli Blood 4-2-11, Keegan Tillotson 2-1-6. Totals: 13-FG 6-12-FT 36.
WHS (3-4): Campbell 4-0-8, Tenney 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, C. Beliveau 0-1-1, N. Beliveau 4-0-8, Townsend 2-1-6. Totals: 12-FG 2-11-FT 27.
BMU 3 14 10 9 — 36
HU 6 5 11 5 — 27
3-Point FG: B 4 (Nelson 2, Blood, Tillotson); W 1 (Townsend). Team Fouls: B 16, W 15. Fouled Out: W, N. Beliveau.
BOYS HOCKEY
HARTFORD 11, LYNDON 2: In Hartford, Ozzie DeFelice tallied four goals as the Hurricanes stormed past the Vikings.
Ben West scored both goals for LI.
James McReynolds (two), Ezra Mock (two), Blaine Gour, Connor Tierney and Nolan Morlock also scored in the win.
Lyndon is at Missisquoi on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 12, BRATTLEBORO 0: At Fenton Chester Arena, Isabella Butler had three goals and two assists, Ella Blaise added two goals and three assists and Taylor Blaise earned her third straight shutout in the Blades’ lopsided win.
Also on the scoresheet were Alexandra Mosher (two goals), Gabrielle Young (two goals, assist), Sarah Tanner (two goals), Randi Fortin (goal), Isabel Gaudreau (assist), Briannah Waterman (assist), Gabrielle Griffith (two assists), Brooke-Lynne Choiniere (two assists), Makiah Bollman (assist) and Kennedy Perrigo (assist).
“Throughout the game we moved the puck well, having two assists on four of the goals,” coach Shaun Mosher said.
The Blades host Woodstock on Wednesday.
