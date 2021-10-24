ST. JOHNSBURY — With the football and field hockey teams winning their Saturday games with Lyndon Institute, the Hilltoppers boys soccer teams got into the act for a clean sweep at St. Johnsbury Academy
Wyatt Knaus scored with 2:15 left in the second overtime session as SJA concluded its regular season with a 3-2 win over Mt. Mansfield. The Hilltoppers twice came back from a one-goal deficit in getting the win.
It was 1-0 at the half on Miles Meehan’s goal at 20:48. Tucker Chapman converted a penalty kick three minutes and 40 seconds into the second half for St. J, but the visitors again took command at 20:07 on a goal by Alex Ayrapetian Floyd.
The Hilltoppers tied it again with 7:47 left in regulation of the taut contest as Jorge Trade capitalized on Murphy Young’s assist with 7:47 remaining. Young then assisted on Knaus’ game-winner with time winding down in the second OT session.
The Hilltoppers now bring a 5-6-1 record into this week’s playoffs
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY 4, LYNDON 0: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers finished their regular season on a winning note as Clara Andre had two goals, Ashley Fox a goal and assist, and Kyara Rutledge and Hannah Angell an assist each.
St. J dominated play, with a 9-3 edge in corners, and pouring it on Vikings goalie Emma Newland (31 saves). Maddie Hurlbert had three for the Hilltoppers.
“Excellent team win against a tough LI team,” assessed SJA coach Tara Bailey. “We connected our passes and worked hard on switching our point of attack today. LI’s Emma Newland played an amazing game in goal stopping some tough shots. I’m excited we were able to come together and win for our seniors, Clara Andre, Ashley Fox, Hannah Angell, Taylor Farnsworth, Maddie Hurlbert, Haley Page, Mary Cook, Madigan Maurer and Kyara Rutledge.”
The Hilltoppers bring a 9-5 record, and the Vikings 6-5, into this week’s playoffs.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ENOSBURG 3, LYNDON 2: Scores of this Saturday season finale in Lyndon were 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 18-25, 13-15. Vikings stars were Clara Bertram (4 aces, 9 kills, 19 digs); Grace Martin (2 aces, 5 kills, 17 digs, 7 assists); Emma Stepniak (2 aces, 4 kills, 19 digs, 4 assists); Rita Martin (ace, 15 digs); Eva Geistmann (3 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs); Kayley Goodsell (ace, 8 digs), and Cyndi Danforth (2 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
MONTPELIER 1, LAKE REGION 0: In Montpelier, the Solons finished their season at 9-3-1, to 4-10 for the Rangers of Lake Region.
GIRLS XC
MMU MEET: Six SJA Hilltoppers came in under 22 minutes in Friday’s meet hosted by Mt. Mansfield, including Adele Bernier, McKenna Crance, Bennett Crance, Peyton Qualter, Hazel Fay and Peggy Fischer. The team finished sixth.
GSCC: The Profile Patriots finished fourth of five teams at Saturday’s Granite State Conference Championships at Portsmouth Christian Academy. Issac Reeder (20:08) was the fastest of the six Patriots runners. Portsmouth Christian won the race.
Woodsville’s Elisha Crissman finished third in 18:22, the fastest local time.
In the girls race, Profile’s Emerson Jette (26:51), and Woodsville’s Mya Boutin (27:00) were 16th and 17th among the 31 girls. Neither school had enough runners for a team score, and Newmarket was tops among the three scoring teams. Also scoring for the Profile Patriots were Gineva Proulx (21st, 27:54), Sophie Eddy (22nd, 27:55) and Mackenzie Craig (24th, 29:09).
