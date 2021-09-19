Saturday H.S. Roundup: Krull Reaches 100 Points In Woodsville Win

WOODSVILLE — Woodsville senior Leah Krull had three goals and three assists to attain her 100th varsity point as the Engineers rolled past rival Blue Mountain 10-1 in a Division IV cross-river soccer clash.
Maddie Roy added four goals and two assists for WHS.
Dory Roy scored twice, and Jaylah Hogue also scored in making the Engineers 5-1 going into Wednesday’s home game with Littleton. A Monday, Sept. 20 game with Groveton will be rescheduled, Woodsville coach Ann Loud said.
Jordan Alley scored Blue Mountain goal in the second half. The Bucks visit Richford Tuesday.
ST. J 1, BRATTLEBORO 0: In Brattleboro, Sophia Shippee scored on a pass from Maren Nitsche at 35:31 of the first half, and the Hilltoppers dominated with 23 shots, to four for the Colonels. Solid defense left St. Johnsbury goalie Keating Maurer with no saves.
“SJA put together a solid, full team effort and a focused offensive attack for most of the 80 minutes,” Hilltoppers coach Beth Choiniere said. The team improves to 2-1, and visits Burlington on Tuesday.
LAKE REGION 1, THETFORD 0: In Orleans, the Rangers got their first home win of the year while handing Therford its first loss off the season. Sakoya Sweeney scored on a rebound from outside the 18 with 37:09 left in the second half.
“Hard-fought game, sudden torrential downpour in the first half made field conditions tricky,” Lake Region coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Both teams were offensively dominant putting multiple shots on goal, and both defensive lines had standout moments.
“Thetford’s Naima Bolles was a standout player in the midfield controlling the play of game, and LR’s Anya Kennedy [and] Mara Royer put in an impressive effort containing her.
“LR came out with a hunger that I was really happy to see after dropping two tough games at home,” coach Farnsworth emphasized.
Heidi Hewes had 17 saves for the visitors, to 12 for Maya Auger. Lake Region (2-2) visits Peoples Academy Tuesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 4, RANDOLPH 1: In Newport, the Falcons’ Brianna Deslandes scored 1:47 in on a shot from a sharp angle from 20 yards out, “and carried most of the played throughout the Saturday morning match,” coach Pete Kellaway said.
Sabine Brueck, Mackenzie Parenteau and Lahna Descheneau also scored for North Country, which led 4-0 before Randolph got its goal with six minutes left.
The Falcons outshot the Ghosts 18-8, with Randolph’s Libby Cooper making 10 saves. North Country goalies Rileigh Fortin and Hailie Chilafoux combined to make six saves, and the Falcons held a large edge in corners, 8-1.
The Falcons return to action Tuesday when they visit Lyndon at 4:30.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt (four goals, assists), Sammy Sarkis (two goals, assist) and Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, two assists) powered the attack as the Engineers upped their record to 4-1-1.
Andre Chumbes, Ben Taylor and Coby Youngman each added a goal and an assist while Mike Maccini and Landon Kingsbury got assists in the win.
Jacob Dube scored the Bucks’ lone goal on a PK. Ethan Gilding made seven saves for Blue Mountain.
FIELD HOCKEY
BURR AND BURTON 1, ST. J 0: In Manchester, the Bulldogs got a fourth-quarter goal by Fein Beuters at the 9:49 mark, and preserved the shutout from there.
“We stood strong against a skilled BBA team. We kept them out of the goal until the middle of the fourth quarter, when they earned a corner and drove the ball in from the top of the circle,” St. J Academt coach Rara Bailey said. “We had a few last-minute looks but were unable to put one in. Maddie Hurlbert made a spectacular save in goal on a stroke.
“Overall, it was an outstanding effort and shows that we can play with strong DII teams,” coach Bailey emphasized.
Burr & Burton had a 14-2 advantage in corners. Next for the Hilltoppers, their home opener on the new turf Sept. 22 against Hartford.
