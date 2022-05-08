LITTLETON, N.H. — The Littleton Crusaders scored three runs each in the first and second inning on Saturday at Remich Park, and went on to a 7-0 Division IV baseball win over the Groveton Eagles.
Winning pitcher Grady Millen and reliever JP Perez combined on a one-hitter. Millen went five innings with four strikeouts, and Perez added three strikeouts in his two innings of relief.
Perez benefitted from good defense, with a 1-6-3 double play ending the sixth inning. Littleton had seven hits in the win.
The Crusaders (6-3) visit Gorham Wednesday, while the Eagles (2-5) host Colebrook on Monday.
LYNDON 18, NORTH COUNTRY 0 (5): In Lyndon, Luke Dudas on his 18th birthday went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, while Cam Berry and Wyatt Mason each had two hits and a pair of RBI as the unbeaten Vikings rolled past the Falcons.
Dylan Miller added two hits and an RBI for the Vikings (8-0). Carsen McQuade went four innings for the win.
NC’s Beloin absorbed the loss.
Lyndon visits Lake Region on Tuesday. The Falcons host Burlington on Monday.
COLCHESTER 3, ST. J 2: In a pitcher’s duel in Colchester, the Lakers came up with two runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win.
Four pitchers combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts for Colchester (6-2), while Colby Garey-Wright was sharp in the losing cause for St. J with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game four-hitter.
The Hilltoppers (3-5) look to halt a four-game slide in their next game Tuesday at home with BFA-St. Albans. The Bobwhites nicked St. J 7-6 on May 3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 18, HARWOOD 5: In St. Johnsbury, Keating Maurer scored five goals, Maren Nitsche and Avery Tomczyk added four each and Maggie Zschau and Sophia Shippee added two each in the Hilltopper rout.
The Hilltoppers (6-1-1) are on a seven-game unbeaten streak going into Tuesday’s big home game with undefeated Hartford at 4:30.
SOFTBALL
BLUE MOUNTAIN 17, NORTHFIELD 1 (5): In Wells River, the Bucks batted around in the first inning for five runs, and finished it with seven runs in the fourth.
Karli Blood had a leadoff home run and a double for BMU, while Kyra Nelson added a triple.
Felicity Sulham pitched an inning in relief of starter Maggie Emerson, who went four innings with eight strikeouts and three hits.
The Bucks (6-2) meet BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 8, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, Redhawks pitcher Juliette Chant worked past eight walks, fanning seven and scattering four hits in five innings for their first win of the season. Kate Boget and Grace Ferguson each had two hits for the visitors.
Cece Marquis hit a two-run home run for North Country (3-4), which kicks off a busy week with a Monday home game with Burlington at 4:30. The Falcons visit MMU on Tuesday, host St. Johnsbury on Thursday and visit Missisquoi on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 6, ESSEX 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers continued their high collective level of play, remaining undefeated at 7-0 going into Tuesday’s match at Stowe (2-0).
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios def. Derin Suren 6-2, 6-0; 2. Frederik Heineking def. Eli Pay 6-1, 1-6, 10-6 (6); 3. Jorge Trade def. Vishnu Konnanur 6-0, 3-0, retires; 4. Pierce Bauer, Essex def James Piluso 6-2, 4-6, 13-11; 5. Brandon Liddick def. Lucas St. Hilaire 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Agustin Gil/Javier Berenguer def. David Hoy/Donovan Ho 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rene Ovananos/Andrew Dahms def Thomas Miller/Jacques Lacouciere 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS TENNIS
ESSEX 4, ST. J 3: In Essex, St. J was leading 3-2 after wins at #2 doubles and #2 and 5 singles. The deciding matches came down to #3 and #4 singles with both matches going to three-set super tiebreakers. The scale tipped in favor of Essex, who picked up their first win of the season with a 1-5 record.
“We continue to make progress with each match, but need to work on strategies to close out these tight matches,” Hilltoppers coach John Sayarath said.
The Hilltoppers (4-4) next host Stowe on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Scarlett Wagner, E, def. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (7); 2. Juanita Narvas Espinal, S, def. Fiona Legg 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (5); 3. Sarah Lahmode, E, def. Zhi Howes 6-3, 2-6 (1-0 (5); 4. Elizabeth Garrity, E, def. Lola Hajek Linares 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (5); 5. Dolma Sherpa, S, def. Maddie Nonni 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Anna Ganguly/Carmela Symula, E, def. McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges 6-4, 6-3; 2. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick, S, won 7-5, 6-3.
TRACK & FIELD
ST. J RELAYS: In St. Johnsbury, the BFA-St. Albans boys team qualified for nationals in the distance medley relay, and St. Johnsbury Academy, in the Championship DMR.
“Great, fun meet,” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said. “We borrowed North Country’s automatic timing system for the race. BFA ran 10:26.08 to qualify for New Balance Nationals to be held at Franklin Field, University of Pennsylvania, June 16-19.”
The qualifying standard for Boys Rising Stars is 10:30.0.
The Hilltoppers also qualified for the Championship DMR (10:20.0) with a time of 10:18.27.
St. J’s team was Hale Boyden, Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Evan Thornton-Sherman.
BFA’s team consisted of Jacob Tremblay, William Hughes, Calvin Storms and Ethan Mashtare.
The DMR is scheduled for Friday, June 17. The Academy’s next meet is on Wednesday.
