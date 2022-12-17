LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Institute Vikings snagged a win in their season opener, a 58-33 handling of Oxbow, in a boys basketball clash Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, LI coach Eli Appleton secured his first head coaching win at the varsity level.
Ethan Lussier led all scorers with 17 points and Austin Wheeler added 12 for the Vikings.
Mathew Corti paced the Olympians with 12.
Lyndon (1-0) hosts U-32 on Wednesday at 6:30.
HAZEN 64, LAMOILLE 29: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard put up 19 points, 18 rebounds and four assists as the Wildcats claimed their fourth straight Dave Morse Classic championship.
Up 32-16 at halftime, Hazen held Lamoille to just three third-quarter points in front of a packed house full of former Wildcats. Unveiling their 2022 Division III championship banner prior to tip-off, members of HU’s seven other title-winning squads were also recognized.
“The championship night was awesome before the game,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “We had a great turnout, especially considering the weather. I feel so fortunate to be able to coach in an amazing community like this one. But most of all, I am blessed to have had so many incredibly high-character kids who were also gifted basketball players.”
Xavier Hill had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in the blowout victory. Jadon Baker (five assists), Brendan Moodie (four assists) and Lincoln Michaud scored eight points apiece.
Graden Conger’s nine points led Lamoille and Gabe Locke had eight.
“I thought tonight our defense was strong and I like how we had balanced scoring,” Hill said. “I also liked our effort and intensity through the game.”
Hazen (2-0) welcomes Stowe on Tuesday at 7:30.
HU (2-0): Brendan Moodie 2-3-8, Dustin Piangerelli 2-0-4, Jadon Baker 4-0-8, Sully Laflam 0-2-2, Xavier Hill 4-2-10, Tyler Rivard 7-5-19, Morgan Michaud 1-0-2, Gabriel Michaud 0-1-1, Ryan Morrison 1-0-2, Lincoln Michaud 4-0-8. Totals: 25-FG 13-22-FT 64.
LU (1-1): Graden Conger 3-0-9, Collin Decker 1-0-2, Tyler Clark 0-1-1, Malcolm Ernst 1-0-3, Colby Hall 0-1-1, Tucker Langlois 1-0-3, Gabe Locke 4-0-8, Caleb Foy 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 2-6-FT 29.
HU 17 15 11 21 — 64
LU 6 10 3 10 — 29
3-Point FG: H 1 (Moodie); L 5 (Conger 3, Ernst, Langlois). Team Fouls: H 11, L17.
MISSISQUOI 54, LAKE REGION 41: In Swanton, Aidan Poginy notched 16 points in the Ranger road loss.
Lake Region got off to a slow start, scoring just two points in the first quarter, but put up 18 in the second to make it just a one-point game at half.
Missisquoi was led by Connor Nielsen (15 points), Caleb Surprise (14 points), Ray Fournier (nine rebounds) and Gavin Nichols (five assists).
Lake Region (0-2) makes the short trip to North Country on Wednesday at 6:30.
MVU (1-1): Caleb Surprise 4-3-14, Brady Creller 2-4-9, Kohl Johnston 3-0-6, Connor Nielson 4-6-15, Raymond Fournier 0-6-6, Tabor Rich 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 19-26-FT 54.
LR (0-2): Owen Rogers 2-2-7, Charlie Thompson 2-0-4, Jonathon Piers 2-2-6, Lincoln Racine 2-0-4, Aidan Poginy 6-2-16, Colby Lafluer 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 6-14-FT 41.
MVU 9 12 15 18 — 54
LR 2 18 12 9 — 41
3-Point FG: M 5 (Surprise 3, Creller, Nielsen); L 3 (Poginy 2, Rogers). Team Fouls: M 15, L 15. Fouled Out: L, Racine.
BOYS HOCKEY
RUTLAND 4, ST. J 1: In Rutland, the Hilltoppers came up short, dropping their second straight to start the young season.
Connor Brigham netted St. J’s only goal in the third period with roughly four minutes remaining.
Freshman Nate Delman made his high school hockey debut in net, stopping 31 of the 35 shots he saw.
St. J (0-2) hosts Northfield on Wednesday at Fenton Chester Arena at 7:15.
MIDDLEBURY 3, LYNDON 2: In Lyndon Center, the host Vikings dropped a close one to visiting Middlebury.
Alex Giroux scored both goals for Lyndon.
LI (0-2) returns to the ice on Monday, hosting Harwood at 5.
GIRLS HOCKEY
ESSEX 2, KINGDOM BLADES 0: In Lyndon Center, the visiting Hornets turned it on late, blanking the Blades in an afternoon tilt.
Abigale Smith and Anna Baker scored both scored in the third quarter for Essex. Dylan Line, Abigale Desilets and Emily Stempek were credited with the assists.
Taylor Blais recorded 20 saves for the Kingdom squad while counterpart Adaline Ploof made 14.
The Blades (1-2) head to Harwood on Monday for an 8 o’clock start.
GYMNASTICS
ST. J 128.25, RANDOLPH 53.1: In St. Johnsbury, freshman Lydia Ruggles showed out in her high school debut, claiming first place in all four events to earn the all-around win and lead the Hilltoppers to the team win.
Ruggles placed first in vault (8.7), bars (9.3), beam (9.35) and floor (9.55) for a winning all-around score of 36.9.
“Lydia Ruggles had a fantastic first high school meet,” SJA coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Following close behind was ‘teammate’ Lydia Hall, an independent from Hazen who trains with SJA.”
Hall placed second on vault (8.3), bars (8.3), floor (9.4), all-around (34.7) and was third on beam (8.5).
Zoë Glentz Brush earned third on bars (8.0), second on beam 9.0) and third on floor (9.0).
“Along with Ruggles and Glentz Brush the overall SJA team score was supported by senior captain Aniela Thompson, sophomore Katy Noonan (third in vault, 8.0) and freshman Faith Lawton,” McCarthy said.
The Hilltoppers return to action Wednesday at Middlebury at 5.
All-Around: Lydia Ruggles, SJA 36.9; Lydia Hall, Hazen 34.7; Emily Molleur, Hazen 30.1.
Vault: Ruggles 8.7; Hall 8.5; Katy Noonan, SJA 8.0
Uneven Bars: Ruggles 9.3; Hall 8.3; Zoë Glentz Brush, SJA 8.0
Balance Beam: Ruggles 9.355, Glentz Brush 9.0; Hall 8.0
Floor Exercise: Ruggles 9.55, Hall 9.4; Glentz Brush 9.0
