LYNDON CENTER — The comeback fell just short.
The eighth-seeded Lyndon Vikings rallied, but could not find the equalizer in Saturday’s Division II first-round hockey tilt at packed Fenton Chester.
The ninth-seeded Middlebury Tigers prevailed 3-2 and advanced to face No. 1 Hartford in the quarterfinals.
Gavin McNulty scored twice while Gus Hodde (goal, assist), Jordan Martin (two assists) and Joey Niemo (assist) found the scoresheet for Middlebury (9-9-3).
Ashton Gould and Dylan Miller each scored for the Vikings (8-9-2). Aiden Hale, Jake Sanville, Alex Giroux added assists.
The Tigers struck early in the first and second periods for a 2-0 lead. Middlebury then made it 3-0 late in the second period.
But Gould found the net with less than 20 seconds to go in the second period that gave the hosts momentum. Miller’s rocket from long range made it 3-2 with plenty of time to play, but Lyndon couldn’t squeeze one past Eddie Hodde down the stretch (42 saves).
Logan Miller finished with 28 saves for the Vikings.
LI ends its season at 8-9-2. It will graduate seniors Miller, Hale, Sullivan Davis, Nick Matteis, Parker Whitcomb and Ben Perkins.
BOYS HOOPS
ST. JOHNSBURY 32, BRATTLEBORO 24: In Brattleboro, Cole Banks had a team-high seven points as the Hilltoppers closed the regular season with nine straight wins and the top seed in the Division I tournament that begins this week.
St. J ends with a 17-1 record, the most regular-season victories since going 20-0 in 2013 (also the last year it was a No. 1 seed).
The Hilltoppers, coming off a nail-biter 33-32 victory over Rice on senior night, Thursday led 24-23 after three quarters on Saturday but closed on an 8-2 run. St. J shot just 6 of 18 from the charity stripe.
SJ (17-1): Tim Tremblay 1-0-2, Colby Garey-Wright 1-0-2, Kamann 1-2-4, Murphy Young 2-0-5, Sam Begin 1-1-3, Cole Banks 2-1-7, Nathan Clay 1-2-5, Fritz Hauser 2-0-4. Totals: 11-FG 6-18-FT 32.
BHS (10-9): Mattocks 3-1-8, Chamberlin 3-0-6, Frost 1-0-3, McGillion 2-0-4, Carpenter 1-0-3. Totals: 10-FG 1-2-FT 24.
SJ 12 10 2 8 — 32
BHS 8 5 9 2 — 24
3-Point FG: S 4 (Young, Banks 2, Clay); B 3 (Mattocks, Frost, Carpenter). Team Fouls: S 4, B 16.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 77, OXBOW 27:In Bradford, John Dennis (14 points) and Kris Fennimore led a balanced attack as the Bucks closed the regular season with four straight wins and likely the No. 4 seed in the Division IV tournament that tips off this week.
“Great team effort going into the playoffs,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “Lot of credit to Oxbow, very young, but never stopped playing hard for all four quarters. We look to build off of the past couple weeks and get ready for the playoff.”
BM (16-4): Tanner Winchester 3-0-6, Kris Fennimore 3-2-11, Kason Blood 0-2-2, Evan Dennis 4-0-8, Hayden Carle 4-1-9, John Dennis 5-3-14, Ethan Gilding 2-2-6, Cam Roy 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 2-0-4, Cooper Ingerson 3-0-6, Jacob Dube 3-2-9. Totals: 30-FG 12-23-FT 77.
OU (1-16): Davis 1-0-2, Ilsley 4-1-11, Emerson 1-1-3, Lund 2-0-5, Haskin 1-0-3, Walton 1-0-2, Gravlin 0-1-1. Totals: 10-FG 3-12- FT 27.
BM 17 21 23 16 — 77
OU 7 8 4 8 — 27
3-Point FG: B 5 (K, Fennimore 3, J. Dennis 1, Dube 1); O 4 (Ilsley 2, Lund 1, Haskins 1). Team Fouls: B 14, O 20.
NORTH COUNTRY 51, MISSISQUOI 30: In Newport, Austin Giroux had 15 points and four steals, and Cooper Brueck and Trevor McAllister combined for another 15 the Falcons ended their regular season in first place in D-II with an 18-1 record, ahead of runner up Montpelier (19-1) and third-place Spaulding (18-2).
North Country split their two games with Mt. Mansfield, accounting for their only loss.
“The game played out like we hoped it would. We got off to a terrific start finishing the first with an 18-4 lead and never looked back,” Falcons coach John Gunn said. “Playing four games in a week was a challenge. It was great to be able to rest some of our heavy-minute guys and get the entire team some quality minutes.”
It was the last regular-season home game for Falcon seniors Giroux, McAllister, Cayde Micknak, Heath Garrett, Mitchell Provoncha and Ian Applegate.
NC (18-1): Cooper Brueck 4-0-8, Heath Garrett 2-0-4, Ian Applegate 1-1-3, Haiden Chilafoux 1-0-3, Jordan Driver 1-2-4, Austin Giroux 6-1-15, Wyatt Descheneau 1-2-4, Trevor McAllister 1-5-7. Totals: 18-FG 11-15-FT 51
MV (3-16): Surprise 1-0-2, Creller 3-0-9, Fournier 2-0-4, Luneau 4-0-8, Dezotelle 1-0-3, Jackson 1-2-4. Totals: 12-FG 2-6-FT 30.
MV 4 3 11 12 — 30
NC 18 9 15 9 — 51
3-Point FG: M 4 (Creller 3, Dezotelle); N 4 (Giroux 2, Chilafoux, Driver). Team Fouls: M 13, N 9.
PEOPLES 61, DANVILLE 38: In Morrisville, Chandler Follansbee torched the Bears for 33 points in the regular-season finale, a makeup for both teams.
At 13-5 the Bears are in fifth place in D-IV, and prepare for the postseason that get underway this week.
DHS (13-7): Anthoni Guinard 1-0-2, Andrew Joncas 2-3-8, Christian Young 3-1-7, Caiden Hill 1-0-2, Dillon Brigham 6-3-17, Anthony Raymond 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 7-13-FT 38.
PA (9-9): Grant 3-0-7, Veit 2-0-6, Chandler Follansbee 13-5-33, Beck 1-0-2, Fougere 2-0-4, Richard 4-1-9. Totals: 25-FG 6-11-FT 61.
DHS 14 12 9 3 — 38
PA 12 14 23 12 — 61
3-Point FG: D 3 (Brigham 2, Joncas); P 5 (Veit 2, Follansbee 2, Grant). Team Fouls: D, 14, P 13. Fouled Out: D, Young.
