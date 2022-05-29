Saturday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Softball Finishes Regular Season Unbeaten

LYNDON CENTER — Jaydin Royer scattered three hits with five strikeouts in five innings and had three singles and an RBI to help the Lyndon Vikings top Spaulding 17-5 on Saturday, closing out an undefeated regular season on senior day and earning the top seed the in Division II softball tournament.
Isabelle Priest had two doubles among her three hits and two RBI, Ashleigh Simpson added a triple, single and four RBI and Brydie Barton had a double, single and three RBI in the rout.
Cydney Ferrer allowed 15 hits and five walks in the loss.
ST. J 20, MT. MANSFIELD 2 (5): In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers made their finale count, breaking it open with 13 runs in 11 hits in the second inning.
Taylor Farnsworth (2-for-3, two triples), Delaney Rankin (2-for-3, double), Emma Greenan (2-for-2, triple) and Kaia Anderson (2-for-4, double) provided all the offense Kyara Rutledge needed, the pitcher fanning 10 on a two-hitter.
The Hilltoppers had 11 hits altogether.
BASEBALL
BLUE MOUNTAIN 14, WILLIAMSTOWN 4 (5): In Williamstown, the Bucks finished their season undefeated, earning a bye in next week’s D-IV playoffs. Asked if this was BMU’s first perfect season, “this is my 17th year, and my first [undefeated] experience,” Bucks coach Scott Blood said. “It’s just amazing playing and practicing with this group of kids, they are great to be around.”
The Blue Devils were up 3-2, then four runs in the third and six in the fifth inning brought the game to an early close. BMU’s nucleus showed its prolific offense, including Ricky Fennimore (2-for-4, double, HR, five RBI), Cam Roy (2-for-4, HR, four RBI), and John Dennis and Karson Blood (each 2-for-3 with a triple).
Cam Dennis, Hayden Carle and Ethan Gilding pitched, with Gilding picking up the season-ending win.
TRACK & FIELD
ESSEX INVITE: With no team scores being kept as usual at this annual qualifier, St. J Academy’s boys 4x800 team broke the Division I record (CVU 8:01.65, 2007), in the process becoming the first D-I team under eight minutes, and that was in “rain and very windy conditions at Essex,” coach Chip Langmaid said.
The team consisted of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Nathaniel Bernier and Evan Thornton-Sherman.
“A pretty good day but we have some holes to fill before states.” Star runner Evan Thornton-Sherman broke the meet record in the 3,000 meters. At 8:34.38 he was 21 seconds ahead of North Country runner-up James Cilwik. The Falcon won the 1,500 in a time of 4:04.24.
Lizzy Jones had a good day and “It was great to have Lizzy vault well again,” Langmaid noted. “A pretty good day but we have some holes to fill before states.”
Other local winners included Andrew Thornton-Sherman, 300 hurdles; the 4x400 relay team and Jones in the pole vault (2.81m).
Jones also had top-five finishes in shot put and discus. Lyndon Institute’s Jamie Fenoff (pole vault), and North Country’s Josi Fortin (triple jump) each had third place in those events.
There is a last chance meet Tuesday at St. J before the state meets this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.