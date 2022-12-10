ORLEANS — Cora Nadeau scored a game-high 19 points, on the strength of five threes, and the North Country Falcons clipped host Lake Region 48-37 in a Division II rivalry clash on Saturday. It was the season opener for both teams.

Sabine Brueck added 14 points and Aaliyah Wilburn, who delivered a strong second half, had 10.

