ORLEANS — Cora Nadeau scored a game-high 19 points, on the strength of five threes, and the North Country Falcons clipped host Lake Region 48-37 in a Division II rivalry clash on Saturday. It was the season opener for both teams.
Sabine Brueck added 14 points and Aaliyah Wilburn, who delivered a strong second half, had 10.
Nadeau had 8 of her points in the third quarter while Wilburn helped put the game away with 8 points in the fourth.
“Cora’s leadership is going to be the key to our success this year,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “Her experience, work ethic and demeanor bring a level of confidence to our team. She has been solid in our preseason scrimmages and again today. Her ability to maintain her composure in a highly competitive environment is something we will lean on this season.
“Aaliyah was impressive in the second half. She made a big difference for us, making the most of rebounds, and finding her niche in the paint. We will continue to work on those skills — having that option to utilize is going to make it difficult to defend all of our weapons moving forward.”
Sakoya Sweeney, The Record’s reigning Girls Basketball Player of the Year, paced the Rangers with 17 while Alyssa Butler chipped in with eight. Sweeney played well, despite being hounded all game by Brueck and her tough defense.
“Sabine had the toughest defensive assignment for us in trying to contain Sakoya Sweeney,” Roy said. “That is no easy task — Sakoya is one of the best players we will face this year. Sabine took on that responsibility and still had an offensive presence, driving to the hoop, and looking for her shot, too.”
The Falcons led 22-20 at the break. Sweeney hit a step-back 3 at the end of the third quarter to make it a 38-32 game, but the Falcons pulled away in a matchup of two clubs with final-four aspirations.
Lake Region (0-1) returns to action on Tuesday at Missisquoi while North Country (1-0) travels to U-32 on Wednesday, both at 7.
Five of NC’s first six games are on the road. The Falcons don’t play at home until we host LI on Dec 27.
NCU (1-0): Sabine Brueck 6-2-14, Maya Auger 1-0-3, Rileigh Fortin 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 7-0-19, Aaliyah Wilburn 5-0-10. Totals: 20-FG 2-2-FT 48.
LR (0-1): Maddie Racine 0-2-2, Sakoya Sweeney 5-4-17, Madison Bowman 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 1-1-3, Alyssa Butler 3-2-8, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-3. Totals: 12-FG 9-17-FT 37.
NCU 14 8 16 10 — 48
LR 10 10 12 5 — 37
3-Point FG: N 6 (Nadeau 5, Auger); L 4 (Sweeney 3, Sargent). Team Fouls: N 14, L 8.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SPAULDING 3, KINGDOM BLADES 0: At Fenton Chester Arena, Taylor Blais recorded 27 saves in a losing effort as the Kingdom Blades dropped their season opener to visiting Spaulding.
Rebecca McKelvey scored twice and had an assist and Kaya Moulton (goal) and Ellie Parker (assist) contributed as well for the Crimson Tide, which scored a goal in each period.
“[Blais] played a full 45 minutes and kept us in the game,” coach Shaun Mosher said. “With 6 penalties, and a thin bench already, we got away from our game plan and spent most of the third period killing penalties.”
The Blades travel to Woodstock on Wednesday for a 6:40 start.
BOYS HOCKEY
BURLINGTON 2, LYNDON 0: In Burlington, Cannon Poulin scored and assisted to sink the Vikings in their season-opener.
Noah Rubman (goal) and Ian Maher (assist) also had a played a hand in the win.
Steven Labombard made 17 saves to keep LI off the scoreboard. Garrett Shatney recorded 15 saves for the visitors.
Lyndon (0-1) squares off with Northeast Kingdom rival St. Johnsbury, Wednesday at 6 at Fenton Chester Arena.
