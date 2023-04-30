Saturday H.S. Roundup: North Country Baseball, Softball Sweep Lake Region; BMU’s Nelson, Hazen’s Menard Toss 13-K No-Hitters; SJA Wins At Home Relays

NEWPORT — Tyra Scelza stuck it to her old ball club on Saturday, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, during North Country’s 11-7 victory over Lake Region in a Vermont high school softball rivalry clash in Newport.
Scelza, a member of the Rangers’ Division III semifinalist squad a year ago, was one of several NCU bats that got things going at the plate. Randi Fortin was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two steals, Jenna Laramie went 3-for-3 with a double and Abby Bathalon turned in a 2-for-4 day.
Lake Region was led by Mariah Bacon’s two hits (double) and two RBIs. Bacon also threw three innings for LR, giving up 10 hits, eight runs (four earned) and a walk while striking out three.
Ally Lapierre received the win in the circle, tossing a complete game with six strikeouts, surrendering eight hits and seven walks.
Both teams return to action Tuesday, with North Country (2-3) heading to Mt. Mansfield and Lake Region (0-4) hosting Thetford.
LYNDON 17, RICE 14: In Lyndon Center, Jaydin Royer’s 5-for-5 outing included a double and three RBIs, Molly Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs and four RBIs and the Vikings staved off a comeback for their fourth win in a row.
Lyndon took no time building an early lead, putting up 10 runs in the first inning. Rice, unwilling to go away, scored six runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to stay within striking distance.
Smith added an intentional walk to her stat line, Sarah Tanner went 3-for-5 with three runs and Rylie Taylor was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Green Knights were led by Alaina Havreluk, who went 4-for-4 with a triple, four runs and an RBI. Havreluk, who went 5 2/3 innings, with seven runs (four earned), nine hits, three walks and five Ks, relieved Grace Raleigh who gave up 10 runs on eight hits in just 1/3 innings of work.
Royer managed 6 2/3 innings in the circle for the Vikings, allowing eight runs (four earned), 10 hits, three walks and striking out nine. Ashleigh Simpson threw 1/3 inning, surrendering six runs (five earned), three hits and two walks.
Lyndon (4-2) makes its way to Randolph on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 27, TWINFIELD 0 (5): In Wells River, Kyra Nelson delivered a 13-strikeout, five-inning no-hitter and Kaylee Hamlett produced a pair of doubles, three runs and five RBIs as the Bucks won big at home.
Blue Mountain did most of its damage during an 18-run second inning. BMU drew 23 walks as a team, five of which came from Jade Lamarre.
Nelson (five runs scored) and Lauren Joy (three runs) each had three RBIs while Karli Blood, Lamarre, Gabby Houghton and Maya Christy had three runs apiece.
The Twinfield team features five players from Danville.
The Bucks (4-2) welcome Northfield on Monday.
BASEBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 9, LAKE REGION 4: In Newport, Tate Parker picked up the win on the mound as the Falcons topped the Rangers.
Kaden Jones, Luis Sanchez, Ben West and Jordan Beloin had two hits apiece for NCU.
North Country (2-3) travels to Harwood and Lake Region (0-4) welcomes Thetford, both on Tuesday.
LYNDON 2, HARTFORD 0: In Lyndon Center, Wyatt Mason was dynamite on the mound, striking out 10 across six innings of one-hit ball as the Vikings shut out the Hurricanes.
Lyndon scored a run in the first and third innings. Austin Wheeler picked up the save, striking out two in his inning of work.
Mason helped his own cause with a double and an RBI. Wheeler (two steals) and Ethan Lussier (steal) each went 2-for-3.
Lyndon (4-1) plays at Randolph on Tuesday.
HAZEN 10, NORTHFIELD 0 (5): In Hardwick, Andrew Menard hurled a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts while also helping his own cause with a 3-for-3 day at the plate as the Wildcats cruised to another win.
Menard allowed just one walk on the mound and also picked up an RBI. Hazen scored three runs in the first, second and fifth innings.
James Montgomery went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hazen also got offensive production from Jadon Baker (2-for-4, two runs), Jake Davison (2-for-3) and Tyler Rivard (double, four runs).
James Preston picked up the loss for Northfield after going 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and seven runs allowed.
BFA-FAIRFAX 12, DANVILLE 10: In Danville, the Bears had the stage set for an epic walk-off win, but came up just short in their efforts as the visiting Bullets held on.
With two gone in the bottom of the seventh, Danville had the bases loaded but BFA-Fairfax’s right fielder made an exceptional catch to end the game.
Jonn Morgan connected on his first career home run in the fourth inning to help the Bears pull to within two. Meles Gouge went 2-for-2 with a triple and three walks.
“The boys battled hard and competed for all seven innings,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “This is an effort we can build on. We got gutsy pitching from our two youngest pitchers, Jackson Giroux and Sebastian Eldred. They threw strikes and kept us close against a solid lineup.”
Danville (1-4) gets a rematch with the Bullets at their place on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MT. ANTHONY 21, ST. JOHNSBURY 8: In Bennington, Maren Nitsche tallied four goals in the Hilltopper loss.
Maggie Langlais (two), Maggie Zschau and Jenna Jones also scored for SJA, which trailed 12-3 by halftime.
“We couldn’t keep up with a skilled, fast, offensive team with a very good goalie,” Hilltopper coach Tom Forster said. “The girls rallied after the half, but it wasn’t enough to stop Mt Anthony.”
SJA (3-4) is at Green Mountain Valley on Monday.
GREEN MOUNTAIN VALLEY 15, LYNDON 1: In Waitsfield, Gabby Atkins scored the Vikings’ lone goal in a loss to the Gumbies.
Atkins tallied on a penalty shot. Kiara Carter made eight saves for Lyndon.
“Girls had excellent defense,” LI coach Bridget Atkins said. “Summer Guilmette had outstanding running and passing. Strong two shots on goal and assists by Bailey Levine. Kaylin Larrabee and Gemma Stowell, rock-solid defense. The girls’ game continues to improve.”
Lyndon (0-3) welcomes Mt. Anthony on Monday.
TRACK AND FIELD
HILLTOPPERS WIN AT SJA RELAYS: In St. Johnsbury, both the Hilltopper boys and girls teams claimed victories at the SJA Relays.
The St. Johnsbury boys finished well out in front of BFA-St. Albans (22) and Lake Region (21) with an impressive score of 102. The SJA girls put up a score of 60, just ahead of Lake Region (46) and BFA-St. Albans (38).
“Relays are always a fun meet,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “We had several PRs in field events and many improvements in the running events.”
The Hilltopper boys had six relay victories, including: 4x100m (Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez, Alejandro Orozco Kuri); 4x100 throwers (Nolan Malloy, Diego Perez, Jack Roberts, Quinn Murphy); 4x400 (Beardsley, Orozco Kuri, Charlie Krebs, Andrew Thornton-Sherman); 4x800 (Nathaniel Bernier, Gideon Pearson, Evan Windrow, Krebs); DMR 4,000 (Fernandez, Bugbee, Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames); and 4x110 shuttle hurdles (Tyler Demas, Luke Bostic, Cooper Barter, Jalal Kussad).
The DMR 4,000 result was enough to have a SJA team qualify for the New Balance Nationals for the second year in a row. The group consisted of Gerardo Fernandez (800), Andrew Bugbee (400), Andrew Thornton-Sherman (1,200) and Carson Eames (1,600). The qualifying time for Rising Stars is 10:30; their total time was 10:27:47.
The individual Hilltopper boys winners were Perez (shot put, discus), Emmet Cusack (javelin), Bugbee (long jump) and Cian Nott (triple jump).
Lake Region claimed team victory in the SMR 800 (Jeremiah Badertscher, Tristan Morley, Adler Lahar, Charlie Thompson) and SMR 1,600 (Badertscher, Tristan Blay, Lahar, Thomas Hinton). Thompson also won the pole vault.
The St. Johnsbury girls won five relays en route to their team win. Victories included: 4x400 (Peyton Qualter, Jordin Strohm, Clare Stephenson, Wisteria Franklin); 4x800 (Johanna Marek, Ruth Krebs, Abigail Gerhardt, Jasmine Engle); SMR 1,600 (Willa Kantrowitz, Alexandra Mosher, Brooke White, Peggy Fischer); DMR 4,000 (Rylee Strohm, White, Fischer, Franklin); and 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Kantrowitz, R. Strohm, Mosher, Qualter).
Fernanda Bustamante (discus), Kantrowitz (pole vault) and White (triple jump) won individual events.
Lake Region won the SMR 800 with the team of Emma Bergeron, Emma King, Ellen Wambui and Brooklyn Hinton. Paige Currier (shot put), Heather Alexander (javelin), Hannah Badertscher (high jump) and Isabella Hanover (long jump) each won their individual events.
