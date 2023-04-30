Saturday H.S. Roundup: North Country Baseball, Softball Sweep Lake Region; BMU’s Nelson, Hazen’s Menard Toss 13-K No-Hitters; SJA Wins At Home Relays
Buy Now

North Country outlasts Lake Region 11-7 during a Vermont high school softball game in Newport on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

NEWPORT — Tyra Scelza stuck it to her old ball club on Saturday, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, during North Country’s 11-7 victory over Lake Region in a Vermont high school softball rivalry clash in Newport.

Scelza, a member of the Rangers’ Division III semifinalist squad a year ago, was one of several NCU bats that got things going at the plate. Randi Fortin was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two steals, Jenna Laramie went 3-for-3 with a double and Abby Bathalon turned in a 2-for-4 day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.