Saturday H.S. Roundup: North Country Picks Off Tide On Gridiron; Danville, Hazen Earn Soccer Victories
Buy Now

North Country rising sophomore Hayden Boivin enjoys his touchdown grab during a win over Hanover in St. J Academy's annual 7v7 football tournament and strongman competition at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BARRE — Watson Laffoon and Hayden Boivin each had two rushing touchdowns as North Country toppled Spaulding 39-13 in a Division II season opener on Saturday night.

It was a fast start to the season for the Falcons, who forced five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) and produced 324 of their 377 total yards on the ground. North Country was coming off an 0-5 season in 2021.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.