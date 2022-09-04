Saturday H.S. Roundup: North Country Picks Off Tide On Gridiron; Danville, Hazen Earn Soccer Victories

BARRE — Watson Laffoon and Hayden Boivin each had two rushing touchdowns as North Country toppled Spaulding 39-13 in a Division II season opener on Saturday night.
It was a fast start to the season for the Falcons, who forced five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) and produced 324 of their 377 total yards on the ground. North Country was coming off an 0-5 season in 2021.
Hayden Boivin scored from 20 yards out with 4:32 left in the first quarter and an Evan Ballinger hit the extra-point attempt to make it 7-0. Boivin scored from 8 yards out with 7:39 remaining in the second quarter and Ballinger’s extra-point attempt was successful again for a 14-0 lead.
Tide quarterback Gabe Hoar connected to Zack Wilson with 3:07 left in the first half and Wilson found an opening up the right side to score a 36-yard touchdown, closing the gap to 14-7 entering halftime.
North Country linebacker Dakota Clark recovered a fumble during the opening play of the first half. Three plays later, Falcons quarterback Watson Laffoon showed off his speed up the right side for a 25-yard touchdown run. Ballinger nailed his third extra-point attempt for a 21-7 advantage.
A 9-yard rush into the end zone by Laffoon kept the Falcons in command with 2:37 left in the third quarter. Ballinger made it 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts and added a 24-yard field goal with 10:41 left in the final quarter, extending the lead to 31-7.
Wilson caught a short pass up the left side and sprinted up the field for a 91-yard touchdown with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Tide’s two-point conversion attempt was no good, leaving the Falcons’ lead at 31-13.
Lafloon intercepted a pass with 7:12 left to play, setting the stage for a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Justin Young with 7:03 on the clock. A botched snap spoiled Ballinger’s extra-point attempt, but the Falcons kicker improvised by snagging the loose ball and breaking a few tackles to race into the end zone for a two-point conversion.
Spaulding started the game with a 22-player roster and was forced to work overtime after a handful of athletes were sidelined with injuries.
North Country clashes with Mount Mansfield on Saturday at 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
DANVILLE 3, RICHFORD 0: In Richford, Sloane Morse, Lilah Hall and Vanessa Foster each recorded a goal and an assist in the Bears’ season-opening victory.
Morse got Danville on the board first, just eight minutes into the game, off a feed from Foster. Five minutes later, Foster scored a goal of her own from a Hall delivery.
Up 2-0 at the half, Morse fed Hall in the 57th minute for the game’s final score. The game ended with 20 minutes remaining after Richford had no substitutes as a result of an injury.
Danville’s Leah Klark and Richford’s Aubrey Fadden each recorded nine saves in net.
“Possession-wise the game was played pretty even,” Bears head coach Spencer Morse said. “Danville had more quality scoring chances, however, Richford had two dangerous scoring opportunities that Danville goalie Leah Klark came up big on. Selfless team play was key to our victory today.”
Danville will be on the road again when they travel for a 4:30 p.m. showdown with Lake Region on Tuesday.
LAMOILLE 6, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Keira Larrabee netted the Vikings’ only score, off an assist from Calley Humphrey, in a season-opening loss.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before Lamoille opened it up.
Ila Rankin and Logan Freeman scored twice apiece for the Lancers. Cassie Boissoneault and Emmelia Whittmore (assist) also scored while Sophie Hunsberger and Ila Campbell each assisted once.
Molly Renaudette had 18 saves for the Vikings and Summer Guilmette had two.
“We played an excellent first half,” LI coach Jackie Simpson said. “We struggled to come together in the second half. Both of our preseason scrimmages were canceled due to the heat, so this was the first time they’ve played together this year and I am impressed with the growth so far.”
LI plays at Oxbow at 4 on Tuesday.
HAZEN 1, OXBOW 0: In Bradford, Isabelle Godin scored the game’s lone goal, lifting the Division IV Wildcats to a road victory over the D-III Olympians.
After a scoreless first half, Godin delivered right out of the break — in the 43rd minute — on a breakaway.
Hazen (1-0) will host Blue Mountain at 4:30 on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
MOUNT ANTHONY 3, ST. J 2: In Bennington, Geraldo Fernandez scored in the Hilltoppers’ season-opening road loss.
SJA’s other tally came from an MAU own goal.
Colin Belvin (two goals) and Peter McKenna (goal) provided the offense for the Patriots.
St. J has an entire week off before welcoming Burr and Burton for its home opener Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.