Saturday H.S. Roundup: Potent Vikings Overpower Harwood

MORETOWN — Wyatt Mason tossed a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks while adding three hits and two RBI as the undefeated Lyndon Vikings went to 11-0 with a 13-0 rout of Harwood in a Division II baseball clash on Saturday.
Cam Berry went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI, Austin Wheeler was 4-for-5 with three RBI and Trevor Lussier continued his power surge with a home run, double and three RBI.
Nick Moran took the loss for Harwood.
Lyndon (11-0) hosts U-32 on Tuesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, LAKE REGION 0: In Newport, senior Jake LeBlanc threw a complete-game no-hitter with eight strikeouts (four walks) as the Falcons aced their rival.
Freshman Kaden Jones picked up the game’s first hit in the bottom of the fifth and senior Garrett Heath had a hit, RBI and run in the win. Joe LeBlanc was 1-for-3 for the hosts.
LeBlanc outdueled Ranger starter David Piers, who went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with seven Ks and three walks.
NC (3-8) visits Lamoille and LR (3-7) hosts Spaulding, both on Tuesday.
BURLINGTON 12, ST. J 7: In St. Johnsbury, the visitors made an eight-run third inning stand.
The Hilltoppers cut it to 8-4 after the fourth but couldn’t rally after the Seahorses (8-4) plated four in the top of the seventh for a 12-4 lead.
St. J (4-7) had 10 hits, but five errors as well. In addition to 1.1 innings of hitless relief, Will Fowler belted a two-run bomb to right and added a double and four RBI. Tyler Holm was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Starter Colby Garey-Wright went 2 2/3 innings in the loss.
The Hilltoppers are at Champlain Valley (8-1) on Tuesday.
HAZEN 3, U-32 2: In Hardwick, with runners on first and second no outs in the bottom of the seventh, Aasha Gould hit a walk-off single to lif the Cats.
It was a good bounce-back win after Spaulding handed Hazen its first loss of the year, 13-1 on Thursday.
Lyle Rooney was effective in his complete-game win, giving up seven hits, fanning four. James Montgomery had a hit and a run and Tyler Rivard added a pair of hits in the win.
Next for the Cats, a Monday home game with Oxbow.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 5, BURLINGTON 4: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers had one of their top results this season, rallying for four runs in their last at-bats.
“Brooke Choiniere put down the perfect bunt with one out and Lillian Kittredge on third,” St. J coach Jeremy Roberts said. “The catcher went after the ball and threw it to first and Lil snuck in without a throw” for the walk-off victory.
Kyara Rutledge was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and just as stellar in the circle. She baffled the Seahorses with a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts.
The Hilltoppers are 8-3 going into Tuesday’s game at Champlain Valley.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 9, RICHFORD 2: In Richford, Kyra Nelson (2-for-4) belted two triples and Felicity Sulham (2-for-2), a home run and double as the high-flying Bucks won their ninth in a row.
Jade Lamarre (double) and Jordan Alley (triple) also had extra-base hits, and pitcher Maggie Emerson allowed seven hits, one earned run and nine strikeouts.
BMU brings a 9-2 record into a key divisional game on Tuesday at D-IV titlist Danville (5-1). The Bucks nicked Danville 6-5 earlier on April 23.
MISSISQUOI 17, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Highgate, Alex Brouillette was 3-for-4 with two doubles to pace the T-Birds (7-2).
Allie Pillsbury was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Julie Tanguay had a single to account for the Falcons’ three hits.
NC (5-6) hosts Essex on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
HARTFORD 16, ST. J 4: In St. Johnsbury, the undefeated Hurricanes rolled past the Hilltoppers for the second time in five days following a 17-4 outcome on May 10.
Elliott Rupp had seven goals, adding to the five she had on Tuesday.
“I feel we played better but they still won the draws and transitioned beautifully,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said. “Clara [Andre] had 17 saves, she was great.”
St. J (7-3-1) has two road games in two days, Tuesday at Rice and Wednesday at Colchester, both at 4:30.
BOYS LACROSSE
HARWOOD 12, ST. J 1: In Moretown, Jude Coe scored the Hilltoppers’ lone goal while Dominik Gray had 13 saves.
The Highlanders upped their record to 8-2.
St. J (4-5) is at Montpelier on Wednesay.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 5, RICE 2: In South Burlington, the Hilltoppers continue to be up in the mix in D-I, remaining undefeated going into this week’s slate at home Tuesday and Friday for 3:30 matches with CVU and Hartford. Also is a Thursday match in Burlington.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios, S, def. Alejandro Deblis 6-1, 6-2; 2. Frederik Heineking, S, def. Asher Schenfeld 6-1, 6-3; 3. Jorge Trade, S, def. Nate McDonald 6-3, 6-2; 4. Javier Berenguer, S, def Emmett Waite 6-0, 6-0; 5. Levente Pakozni, R, def. Forster Goodrich 7-6 (5), 6-4. Doubles: 1. Philip De Champlain/Simon Ruel, R, def. Patricio Gonzalez/Rene Ovananos 7-6 (6), 6-3; 2. Nick Wright/Andrew Dahms, S, def. Wilfred St. Francis/Guillaume Douramia 6-1, 6-3.
