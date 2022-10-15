Saturday H.S. Roundup: Profile Erases Lin-Wood; Thornton-Sherman, SJA Strong In New York
LINCOLN — Satchel Miller-White scored twice and Alex Leslie had a goal and an assist as Profile rolled to a 6-1 win at Lin-Wood in a N.H. Division IV boys soccer clash on Saturday afternoon.

It took until midway through the first half before Profie scored three goals in four minutes to pull away and never look back. Mufeed Durga scored off a Pierson Freligh pass, Adam Bell tallied via Leslie and Miller-White put through the third on an assist off the head of Body DiMarzio.

