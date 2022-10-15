Saturday H.S. Roundup: Profile Erases Lin-Wood; Thornton-Sherman, SJA Strong In New York

LINCOLN — Satchel Miller-White scored twice and Alex Leslie had a goal and an assist as Profile rolled to a 6-1 win at Lin-Wood in a N.H. Division IV boys soccer clash on Saturday afternoon.
It took until midway through the first half before Profie scored three goals in four minutes to pull away and never look back. Mufeed Durga scored off a Pierson Freligh pass, Adam Bell tallied via Leslie and Miller-White put through the third on an assist off the head of Body DiMarzio.
Leslie built the halftime lead to 4-0 after collecting and scoring via a diagonal ball from John Pu Catan.
Kaden Brantley scored the first goal after the break, winning back possession at the top of the box and launching a shot into the left side net. Miller-White tallied his second after receiving a split pass from Wyatt Lawton.
Lin-Wood converted its only goal with 20 seconds left in the game.
Profile (13-2) wraps up its regular season on Monday at 3:30 when White Mountains comes to Bethlehem.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLCHESTER 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Colchester, Lily Garey-Wright scored off a Eihlis Murphy pass and Emily Kostruba had 14 saves but the Hilltoppers dropped a close one on the road.
Ava Moore and Brinlee Gilfillan recorded the Lakers’ goals.
St. J (4-7) is at Brattleboro Monday at 3.
LAKE REGION 4, LAMOILLE 2: In Orleans, Madison Bowman (three goals, one assist) led a second-half offensive explosion as the Rangers raced past the Lancers.
Down 1-0 at the break, Alyana Azur knocked in a Bowman corner kick. Bowman then tallied three goals in a 10-minute span to blow the game wide open. Sakoya Sweeney, Isabella Hanover and Alyssa Butler were credited with the assists.
Logan Freeman and Barrett Freeman tallied for Lamoille.
Sylvia Brownlow (three saves) picked up the win in net, out-dueling Emily Hutchins (10 saves).
Lake Region (5-6-2) closes out the regular season at Spaulding on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 7, CRAFTSBURY 0: In Wells River, Lily Roy notched a hat trick and Jordan Alley had two goals and three assists in the Bucks’ dominant win.
Kyra Nelson and Keegan Tillotson also scored for Blue Mountain, which held a 5-0 halftime lead. Maya Christy, Lauren Joy and Karli Blood had the other assists.
The Bucks’ defense was a force to be reckoned with; goalie Felicity Sulham only needed to make one save on the way to a clean sheet.
“We did well to possess the ball on both ends of the field which limited Craftsbury’s looks at goal,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said.
Blue Mountain (9-3) plays at Danville on Tuesday at 4.
BFA-FAIRFAX 12, DANVILLE 1: In Fairfax, Lilian Hall scored the Bears’ only goal in a one-sided loss to the Bullets.
Raegan Decker (five), Taylor Duquette (two), Emma Spiller (two), Ava Ardovino, Ella Stafford and Mariah Bates scored for BFA-Fairfax. Mikayla Tobey made two saves.
Phoebe Crocker had 15 saves for Danville (6-6). Next up is Blue Mountain at home, Tuesday at 4.
BOYS XC
ST. J RACES IN NEW YORK: In Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Andrew Thornton-Sherman grabbed third place while Carson Eames (seventh) and Charlie Krebs (eighth) also secured top-10 finishes out of a field of 166 runners in the Burnt Hills Invitational.
Nathaniel Bernier (20th), Nathan Lenzini (25th), Isaac Lenzini (32nd) and Ari Leven (39th) each earned medals as well.
There were 76 teams in the four divisions of the meet from N.Y., Conn., Mass., and Vt.
“The boys continue to shrink their 1-5 spread, now down to 54 seconds as Nathan, Ari and Isaac continue to move up and push other teams’ fourth and fifth scorers back,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “The boys are looking forward to defending their NVAC Mountain Division crown at home next Saturday as they host the league championships. Defending New England Champions U-32 look to provide the stiffest competition for the undefeated in Vermont Hilltoppers.”
Races start at 9 with middle-school level move through JV to the varsity girls at 11 a.m. and the varsity boys at 11:30.
