ST. JOHNSBURY — Caitlyn Fielder scored two of U-32’s three second-quarter goals and the Raiders spoiled St. Johnsbury’s regular-season finale, 3-2, on Saturday at Cary Field.
Taylor Farnsworth scored 35 second into the game to put the hosts up 1-0 and Alexis Duranleau scored on a breakaway in the fourth quarter for the Hilltoppers (4-3), who lost their third straight after a 4-0 start.
St. J toppled U-32, 3-2, on Oct. 6.
Alex Weller scored the Raiders’ other goal with 4:40 left to halftime.
Maddie Hurlbert had three saves for the hosts; Anna Storely handled nine for U-32.
St. J had the advantage in corners (8-2) and shots (12-6).
“We battled today, but came up short,” Hilltoppers coach Tara Bailey said. “We came out strong scoring in the first 35 seconds, but U-32 used their speed and was able to capitalize three times in the second period. The advantage swung our way for the majority of the second half and we were able to get some strong shots off, but could only find the back of the goal one more time.
“We were a little disappointed at the result given our ability to get shots off, but their goalkeeper was in the right spot, and we didn’t quite find the corners like we can. I am optimistic that we can put things back together and have a strong showing in the playoffs.”
Playoff pairings are expected to be released Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
HARWOOD 2, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, Hayden Adams scored on a penalty kick and Finn O’Hara added a tally in the first half to lift the Highlanders.
Amos Willey scored on a feed from Corbin Brueck for the Falcons. Travis Pepin recorded eight saves.
North Country (3-4) is at Northfield/Williamstown on Tuesday at 4.
STOWE 1, LAKE REGION 0: In Orleans, Evan Reichelt scored to send the Raiders to the road win.
LR’s Logan Ingalls, Caleb Svayg, Mitchell Poirier, Peter Gyurkovics, Quinn Snedeker, Josh Cole, Brock Young and Connor Ulrich were honored on senior day.
The Rangers (0-4-2) are at U-32 on Tuesday at 4.
