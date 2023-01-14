Saturday H.S. Roundup: Robinson, Vikes Sail Past Oxbow; LI Hockey Ices Harwood

LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson fired off 24 points while Aryonna Parker (11) and Delaney Raymond combined for 21 as the Lyndon Vikings used a strong second half to pull away from the Oxbow Olympians 54-32 in a girls basketball clash on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Raymond scored all 10 of her points in the first half to help Lyndon to a six-point lead. LI then won the second half, 35-19, to secure the win. Robinson scored 22 of her 24 points and Parker tallied each of her 11 points in the third and fourth quarters.
“Delaney kept us afloat in the first half and shots started to fall in the second after a cold first half,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Proud of the girls after a long 3-0 week.”
Lyndon hosts Lake Region on Tuesday.
LI (6-4): Brooke’lyn Robinson 8-4-24, Emersen Mitchell 1-0-2, Delaney Raymond 4-0-10, Molly Smith 1-0-3, Aryonna Parker 4-3-11, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 20-FG 7-9-FT 54.
OHS (5-4): Ellsworth 5-3-13, Phelps 1-1-3, Fuller 5-1-11, Swift 1-0-2, Koslowsky 1-1-3. Totals: 13-FG 6-12-FT 32.
LI 12 7 16 19 — 54
OHS 9 4 12 7 — 32
3-Point FG: L 7 (Robinson 4, Raymond 2, Smith). Team Fouls: L 11, O 11. Fouled Out: O, Spear.
NORTH COUNTRY 49, MT. ABRAHAM 22: In Bristol, Sabine Brueck poured in 21 points and Cora Nadeau (12 points) drilled four three-pointers as the Falcons continued their hot start to the season.
North Country set the tone early with a 25-2 first quarter, 15 of which were supplied by Brueck.
“First quarter was outstanding,” Falcons’ coach Sarah Roy said. “The rest of the game was not as focused as we are capable of and expect to be. We will keep working to get better.”
NC takes on Middlebury at Middlebury College on Saturday.
NCU (11-0): Sabine Brueck 8-2-21, Maya Auger 1-2-4, Emma Fortin 2-0-4, Rileigh Fortin 1-2-4, Cora Nadeau 4-0-12, Aaliyah Wilburn 2-0-4. Totals: 18-FG 6-9-FT 49.
MAU (4-6): Parker 2-1-5, Guillnautte 1-0-2, Gile 3-0-7, Painter 2-1-6, Vincent 0-2-2. Totals: 8-FG 4-13-FG 22.
NCU 25 8 10 6 — 49
MAU 2 12 4 4 — 22
3-Point FG: N 7 (Brueck 3, Nadeau 4); M 2 (Gile, Painter). Team Fouls: N 16, M 12.
HAZEN 66, WINOOSKI 15: In Hardwick, Alexis Christensen turned in a season-high 17 points, Caitlyn Davison had 15 and the Wildcats extended their winning streak to eight games.
Hazen built a 20-point lead following the opening quarter and turned in a dominant 18-0 third quarter as well.
Julia des Groseilliers scored 10 points, Haley Michaud added eight and Tessa Luther had six.
Hazen heads to Richford on Wednesday.
HU (8-1): Isabelle Gouin 2-1-5, Tessa Luther 2-1-6, Alexis Christensen 6-2-17, Baylie Christensen 0-1-1, Caitlyn Davison 6-2-15, Julia des Groseilliers 5-0-10, Ella Gillespie 1-2-4, Haley Michaud 4-0-8. Totals: 26-FG 9-23-FT 66.
WHS (0-6): Stewart 0-1-1, Truong 1-1-3, White 1-0-3, Htoo 2-0-4, Heintz 0-2-2, Parris 1-0-2. Totals: 5-FG 4-6-FT 15.
HU 21 17 18 10 — 66
WHS 1 8 0 6 — 15
3-Point FG: H 5 (Luther, A. Christensen 3, Davison); W 1 (White). Team Fouls: H 7, W 19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 75, MILTON 37: In Milton, Cooper Brueck notched 21 points and Haidin Chilafoux contributed 15 in the Falcons’ rout.
Jorden Driver (11 points) and Brayden Pepin (10) also hit double digits.
NC sprinted out to a 24-7 first-quarter lead and also had a big 20-4 third quarter.
Kayden Geraw paced Milton with 14 points.
North Country welcomes Middlebury on Tuesday.
NCU (7-2): Cooper Brueck 10-0-21, Brayden Pepin 4-1-10, Jorden Driver 5-0-11, Gavin Wells 2-0-4, Haidin Chilafoux 6-1-15, Hayden Boivin 2-0-4, Levi Brewer 1-2-4, Noah Fortin 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 2-0-4. Totals: 33-FG 4-7-FT 75.
MHS (1-7): Geraw 5-2-14, Dallas 3-4-10, Mitchell 1-0-2, Parent 1-0-2, Plouffe 2-0-4, Rathbun 1-0-2, Graham 0-3-3. Totals: 13-FG 9-12-FT 37.
NCU 24 16 20 15 — 75
MHS 7 16 4 10 — 37
3-Point FG: N 5 (Brueck, Pepin, Driver, Chilafoux 2); M 2 (Geraw). Team Fouls: N 13, M 8.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 7, HARWOOD 3: In Moretown, Alex Giroux pumped in five goals, Ben West and Atte Manner each had a goal and two assists and Ashton Gould tallied three assists in the Vikings’ winning effort.
Giroux got Lyndon going early, collecting a hat trick in the first quarter alone. Manner also connected in the first to give LI a 4-1 lead.
Theo Levine and Griffin Goodhue each added assists in the victory.
Aiden Combs (two) and Cole Dezan scored for the Highlanders.
Garett Shatney picked up the win in net while recording 23 saves, outdueling HU’s Teighen Fils-Aime (15 saves).
“Alex Giroux netted five goals for us and Garret Shatney played a good game in net,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “I thought Ashton worked hard all game and made some really nice plays. Lots of good things out of lots of people tonight. We are starting to do the little things and its showing. The first two goals were really nice plays off the wall finding the open man in the slot and taking a quick shot. Nice to see them make those plays. We still need to be more disciplined in our roles but you can see some things are starting to click. We will be looking for redemption against Burlington at home on Wednesday.”
Puck drop for that clash is set for 6 p.m.
MOUNT MANSFIELD 9, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Jericho, Alex Brown delivered four goals and Garret Carter recorded a hat trick as the Cougars blew past the Hilltoppers.
Colby Garrapy and Owen Jones also scored for MMU. Sam Molson and Aidan Soutiere had two assists apiece.
Ryder Busto scored for St. Johnsbury and Nate Delman registered 45 saves.
Lucas Parisi picked up the win and net and made 11 saves.
St. J travels to Spaulding on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES, 4, MIDDLEBURY 1: At Fenton Chester Arena, Ella Blaise and Gabrielle Griffith each tallied a goal and an assist in the Blades’ victory.
Isabela Butler and Alexandra Mosher also scored and Brooke-Lynne Choinire recorded two assists.
Taylor Blaise stopped 23 shots in the win compared to 19 by Middlebury’s Ruby Hubbell. Erin Sears scored the lone goal for the Tigers.
“We came out flat in the first period,” coach Shaun Mosher said. “Middlebury did a good job of controlling it in our end. Making 12 saves in the first, Taylor Blaise kept us in the game. We came out in the second and third with high energy; successful breakouts leading to opportunities. Slow start, but a strong finish. With four different goal scorers, it was a good team win.”
The Blades (5-4) play at Stowe on Wednesday.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SJA STRONG IN RHODE ISLAND: In Providence, St. J’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman won the 800 meters and the Hilltoppers turned in a number of strong performances at the East Coast Invitational at the Providence Career and Technical Center.
Thornton-Sherman won in 1 minute, 59.23 seconds, clipping runner-up Brendan Fant by .41 seconds.
Brooke White was second in the 400 in 1:02.52, half a second back of winner Lily Tomczik.
The Hilltopper boys relay teams had three top-six finishes. The 4x400 team of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Wilder Thomas and Thornton-Sherman took fourth. The 4x800 team of Nathaniel Bernier, Carson Eames, Ryan Callaghan and Thornton-Sherman was fifth. The 4x200 squad of Beardsley, Bugbee, Riku Momozawa and Thornton-Sherman was sixth.
“A lot of personal bests;, SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “All our relays moved up in the Vermont rankings: boys number 1, girls 4x400 (Brooke White, Peyton Qualter, Wisteria Franklin, Willa Kantrowitz) tops in Division 1.”
GYMNASTICS
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 134.9, ST. JOHNSBURY 129.8: At Green Mountain Training Center in Williston, the Hilltoppers put together their highest score of the season but fell just short to the Redhawks on Friday.
CVU’s score of 134.9 was also their highest score as a team this season, narrowly beating St. J’s 129.8.
SJA’s Lydia Ruggles claimed the top all-around score and also victories on beam, bars and floor. Ruggles’ floor score was a season-best and she has now claimed All-Around victories in all four meets thus far. She was also third on vault.
“Lydia Ruggles crushed it,” SJA coach Beverly McCarthy said. “With these scores, she once again earned the top spot all-around.”
Zoe Glentz Brush placed second in all-around after competing in all four events for the first time this season; earning second on floor and third on beam.
Lydia Hall, an independent from Hazen, placed first on vault. She also placed fifth on floor and all-around.
“Hall is one of the few gymnasts who competes a more complex vault that gives her a higher start value,” McCarthy said. “Hall competes what is referred to as a ¼ on 1 ¼ off. This gives her a 9.4 start value. Each vault has a ‘start value’ which corresponds with difficulty. Most high school gymnasts compete a front handspring or a round-off vault which are both 9.0 start values; meaning that is the best score anyone can achieve with that vault.”
Ximena Mayorga competed in her first Vermont high school meet, placing third on bars and tied for fourth on bars.
“She had an impressive first meet all-around score of 33.45 which put her in sixth place,” McCarthy said. “I expect that she is just going to get better as she gets comfortable competing in the high school format.”
Also contributing to the overall SJA team score were Emily Counter and Aniela Thompson.
St. Johnsbury’s next meet is on Jan. 21 against South Burlington and Burlington/Colchester at GMTC in Williston.
Vault: Lydia Hall, Hazen 8.8; Sally Wahl, CVU 8.55; Lydia Ruggles, SJA 8.45.
Uneven Bars: Ruggles, 9.1; Warner Babic, CVU 8.9; Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJA 8.6.
Balance Beam: Ruggles, 9.1; Babic, 8.85; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJA 8.7.
Floor Exercise: Ruggles, 9.6; Glentz Brush, 9.4; Cadence Haggerty, CVU 9.25.
All-Around: Ruggles, 36.25; Glentz Brush, 34.2; Ruby Upton, CVU 33.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.