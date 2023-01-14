Saturday H.S. Roundup: Robinson, Vikes Sail Past Oxbow; LI Hockey Ices Harwood
Lyndon's Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 24 points in a win over Oxbow on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson fired off 24 points while Aryonna Parker (11) and Delaney Raymond combined for 21 as the Lyndon Vikings used a strong second half to pull away from the Oxbow Olympians 54-32 in a girls basketball clash on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.

Raymond scored all 10 of her points in the first half to help Lyndon to a six-point lead. LI then won the second half, 35-19, to secure the win. Robinson scored 22 of her 24 points and Parker tallied each of her 11 points in the third and fourth quarters.

